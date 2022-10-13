Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker names Capitol rioter as campaign ‘captain’
The campaign for the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, Herschel Walker, has registered a woman arrested earlier this year on charges in connection to the January 6 insurrection as a “county captain”. Mandy Robinson-Hand was included in a press release last month, which also listed dozens of other supporters of Mr Walker on the local level, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.Ms Robinson-Hand is the chair of the GOP in Taylor County and was listed as the “captain” for the county in the middle of rural Georgia. She was arrested alongside her husband Charles Hand III just over a year...
WALB 10
Sen. Ossoff campaigns on improving healthcare for Georgians
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Senator Jon Ossoff says he is working to improve the overall quality of life of southwest Georgians. And he’s starting with healthcare access. Sen. Ossoff is working to introduce new ideas and bills that would largely benefit women, children, and farmers in southwest Georgia, according to his campaign.
12th Congressional District of the Georgia’s Republican Party holds meeting in Louisville
Jefferson County recently hosted a committee meeting for the 12th Congressional District of the Georgia’s Republican Party. “Jefferson County’s Republican Party is very proactive. We had it there because it is centrally located, but we also had it there because it is very welcoming,” said the party’s District Chairman Mike Wiltse. “Jefferson County GOP Chairman Alan York and his party really put together a good venue for us. We had a very successful meeting and got everything accomplished in three hours.”
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia: Poll
With just weeks remaining before the anticipated midterm elections in November, Democrat Stacey Abrams is still trailing in new polling that offers a potentially bleak outlook for her chances of beating Brian Kemp in a rematch with the Republican governor. A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Georgia News Collaborative survey released Wednesday showed...
Herschel Walker's 'Baggage' Becoming 'Unbearable': Georgia GOP Lt. Governor
"If we're being intellectually honest, Herschel Walker won the primary because he scored a bunch of touchdowns back in the '80s," Geoff Duncan said.
Alabama lawmakers react to ‘racist’ comments made by Sen. Tuberville
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville made a series of public comments at a recent Trump-sponsored rally in Nevada that some Alabama leaders are calling "racist" and "divisive."
New Georgia Senate poll shows support for Herschel Walker dips as Democrat Raphael Warnock gains
Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock took the lead in Georgia in his race against Republican Herschel Walker, a new Emerson College poll showed. The poll showed that 48 per cent of likely supporters would cast their vote for Mr Warnock, compared to 46 per cent who said they would vote for Mr Walker, a former running back for the University of Georgia. The surveye showed that Mr Warnock’s support increased by four points while Mr Walker’s support declined by about two points.
Herschel Walker Pulls Out ‘Prop’ Police Badge During Georgia Senate Debate
After Sen. Warnock called him out for "pretending to be a police officer," Herschel Walker pulled out a badge to insist he was once a cop, doubling down on a widely debunked claim. The post Herschel Walker Pulls Out ‘Prop’ Police Badge During Georgia Senate Debate appeared first on NewsOne.
How Herschel Walker Once Sued a WWII Veteran’s Restaurant
To combat the news that he paid for a girlfriend’s abortion, conservative Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker has launched what’s been called a “religious counterattack,” shielding himself with a Christian prayer group and a public assertion that he’s “been redeemed” while also maintaining that the woman is lying.But court records reveal that, in 2007, when a Georgia family appealed to Walker’s Christianity by asking him not to sue their restaurant, Walker still went forward with the legal proceedings.The records detail a quiet fight in federal court 15 years ago where Walker filed a lawsuit to stop a World War II...
Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters
Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
Nonprofit cries foul over Warnock's Georgia church's eviction policies at apartments it owns
(The Center Square) — A nonprofit has filed a complaint with the Internal Revenue Service over a report that Ebenezer Baptist Church tried evicting some residents from an apartment building it owns. The National Legal and Policy Center alleged Ebenezer Baptist Church tried to hide its 99% ownership of...
Pro-Trump Georgia Officials Plotted to Swipe Voting Data. We Caught Them
Weeks before President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Donald Trump’s legal team went to Georgia in a last-ditch effort to find election fraud. Led by lawyer Sidney Powell, the team copied data from voting machines in Coffee County. The effort represented a new front in the MAGA assault on elections, with Trump’s team colluding with friendly local election officials to pull sensitive data out of election equipment. That search has landed Trump’s team in court, with groups charging Powell and company of potentially compromising sensitive data in a failed, partisan effort to overturn the 2020 election. The illegal data breach in Coffee County is now being investigated by a district attorney looking into Republican attempts to overturn the election here. The Washington Post and CNN, among others, have reported extensively on the developments in Coffee County, which come with an undercurrent of the unknown about what exactly the purpose was for the illegal data breach.
BET
Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Blames Democrats For Abortion Controversy
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, is pointing fingers at Democrats after being accused of paying for an abortion. In an Oct. 6 press conference, the former NFL player said to reporters, “I know why you’re here. You’re here because the Democrats are desperate to hold onto this seat here. They’re desperate to make this race about my family.”
Abrams: Kemp ‘simply refused to commit treason’ for Trump
Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for Georgia governor, said that incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R) doesn’t deserve accolades simply for refusing to go along with former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state. “What was the alternative?” Abrams said in...
UGA poll shows close contest for Senate, growing lead for Kemp in run for reelection
New polling from the University of Georgia shows a tight race for US Senate and a not-so-close contest for Governor: the UGA poll, conducted for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, shows Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock with a 3-point lead over Republican Herschel Walker in the Senate election that is now 26 days away. Republican incumbent Brian Kemp has a 10-point lead over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in a rematch of the Governor’s race Kemp won by a much closer margin in 2018. The poll was taken by the University’s School of Policy and International Affairs.
Republicans double down on Herschel Walker
Republicans and anti-abortion movement leaders doubled down on their support for embattled Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, one day after a detailed report he's denied that alleges Walker paid for a then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: Without a Walker victory, Republicans' path to the Senate...
Georgia's Stacey Abrams using '1965 playbook' in endless claims of voter suppression: Leo Terrell
After an Obama-appointed federal judge upheld a new Georgia election law against a challenge from Stacey Abrams, a top civil rights attorney told Fox News the Peach State's Democratic gubernatorial nominee continues to use an outdated political "playbook" to claim injustice. In an interview with Shannon Bream on "Fox News...
Stumping for Abrams, Jill Biden says Kemp’s policies bad for Georgia
First Lady Jill Biden gave her thoughts on Georgia's governor's race during a fundraiser for Stacey Abrams on Oct. 14, 2022.
Abortion, inflation dominate in GA Senate debate with Herschel Walker, Raphael Warnock: recap
Georgia Senate candidates Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock face off in their first debate ahead of the midterms.
WSFA
Victoryland asks Alabama Supreme Court to reconsider electronic bingo decision
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Victoryland is seeking to have the Alabama Supreme Court reconsider its recent decision to cease “illegal gambling activities” in two Alabama counties. In September, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled electronic bingo establishments in Macon and Lowndes County have “no right” to engage in...
