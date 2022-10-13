OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Like game shows? Survey says, an Opelika business owner and her family are appearing on Family Feud this month. In October of last year, the Anderson family reunited at a funeral for their aunt. As they were trying to cheer up their younger cousin, who had a close relationship with the aunt, they had an idea to record an audition tape for Family Feud to brighten the mood.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO