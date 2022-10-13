Read full article on original website
WTVM
Victim from recent Columbus apartment fire speaks
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman who was able to make a daring escape from a recent apartment fire in Columbus speaks. The fire left one man dead and another person seriously injured. Around 4 a.m. on Oct. 12, Columbus firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the Trails at...
WTVM
Opelika police searching for suspects in Ulta theft
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika police are investigating a property theft at an Ulta on Enterprise Drive. According to authorities, security footage shows two adult suspects with a juvenile going into the store at about 3 p.m. The suspects’ descriptions can be seen in the photos below:. Police...
WTVM
Six injured in shooting on 50th Ave. SW in Lanett
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Lanett police are investigating after six people were shot and injured Thursday night. On October 13, at approximately 9:41 p.m., officers received a call to the 1900 block of 50th Avenue SW in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officials determined that there were six people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
WTVM
Columbus woman in coma after weekend drag racing accident on MLK Blvd
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A two vehicle accident happening Sunday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Shepherd Drive in Columbus leaves a local woman still in the hospital on tonight, fighting for her life. Jennifer Gayle Durham is in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Her daughter...
WTVM
14-year-old arrested for fatal shooting in Americus
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 14-year-old is behind bars for killing a man in Americus. Shortly after midnight on Thursday, officials responded to a call about a shooting at a home on East Forsyth Street. When they arrived on scene, they found 19-year-old Karl Styles injured. Styles was taken to Phoebe Putney in Albany where he later died.
WTVM
Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have funeral information for the Jakes’ family, killed on the way back from their son’s football game in Thomasville, Georgia last week. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services for Byron, Katrina, and Kamryn Jakes. It will be Saturday, Oct. 22...
WTVM
Opelika family to appear on episode of Family Feud
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Like game shows? Survey says, an Opelika business owner and her family are appearing on Family Feud this month. In October of last year, the Anderson family reunited at a funeral for their aunt. As they were trying to cheer up their younger cousin, who had a close relationship with the aunt, they had an idea to record an audition tape for Family Feud to brighten the mood.
WTVM
Muscogee County School District holds Odis Spencer Stadium Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a day of celebration for members of the Muscogee County community. Many gathered Saturday morning for the ribbon cutting ceremony of the newest Muscogee County School District Stadium, Odis Spencer Stadium. “Well it’s such a fabulous facility. It’s one that’s going to be a...
WTVM
Auburn standoff suspect dies in Lee County Jail, says coroner
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway at the Lee County Jail. Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton confirmed on October 12, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Randy Navarre was discovered unresponsive in his cell. Officials say the inmate used a sheet and hung it from the ceiling. Navarre...
WTVM
Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrests Smiths Station man on voyeurism charge
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after receiving a report pertaining to voyeurism videos. On October 12, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report pertaining to voyeurism videos of juvenile females under the age of 17. Investigators were notified and obtained videos that had been taken by cell phone in a bathroom in the home.
WTVM
Central Alabama Veterans Healthcare Systems hosts Women Veterans Stand-Down of Russell Co.
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Central Alabama Veterans Healthcare System and Russell County Veterans Council hosted Women Veterans Stand-Down of Russell County and Phenix City today. The event was hosted at Mother Mary Mission on Seale Road in Phenix City. “Today, we have a multitude of VA services represented...
WTVM
WestRock union employees walk away from big payouts in rejecting deal
Cottonton, Ala. (WTVM) - The lockout at the Russell County WestRock Paper Mill continues while negotiations for a new contract between the United Steel Workers Unions (USW) have essentially come to an end. The stalemate comes down to pay for overtime hours for workers and the company’s offer to “purchase” those rights to overtime pay from them.
WTVM
Ft. Benning holds training on lethal force for international service members
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students from all over the globe are on Fort Benning to learn valuable techniques in lethal force, a tactic that has been debated for years regarding human rights. “When they go back to their countries, they will treat everyone and all persons with dignity and respect,”...
WTVM
Daughter arrested after mom dies from injuries in dog attack in Troup Co.
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Troup County daughter has been arrested after her mom died from injuries in a dog attack. On October 7, at 7:45 p.m., Troup Co. officials received a call from a resident on Terrace Drive stating that an elderly female was screaming from a window that she needed help because her sister was being attacked by dogs inside the home.
WTVM
Pet(s) of the Week: Big Valley Animal Rescue
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s time for our favorite time of the week, where we get to show you furry friends that are in need of their ‘fur’-ever homes! Pet of the Week is here with a few pups from Big Valley Animal Rescue in Valley, Alabama. It’s almost time for the holidays and all these furry friends want is a family to call their own.
WTVM
Rain moving out, Sun returning this afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After much needed rainfall Wednesday and early this morning, that rain is pushing out thanks to an advancing cold front. In its wake, noticeably cooler and drier air is on the way. Rain and storms end by 9 AM ET. Clouds will be stubborn until about...
WTVM
First Lady talking to Fort Benning families with special needs children
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The final day of a visit for Jill Biden happening today on Fort Benning. The First Lady getting the chance to talk to military spouses who have children with special needs. First Lady Biden says everything she heard today from military members and their spouses is...
