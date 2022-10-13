Read full article on original website
Related
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation is hosting Dr. Opal Lee in Tyler, Texas at the public free event on the Sunday before Thanksgiving - November 20TH, 2022 at the Tyler Rose Garden Center Building - 420 Rose Park Dr. Tyler, Texas 75702 - 4 PM to 5 PM Red Carpet Reception and the Main Event, starts at 5 PM.
Prank 911 phone calls cause lockdown at Gilmer elementary, intermediate campuses
GILMER, Texas — Gilmer Elementary and Intermediate Schools were placed on lockdown briefly after a series of prank phone calls to 911 Friday afternoon. Gilmer ISD Superintendent Rick Albritton said in a Facebook post that the calls were made during student release at the elementary and intermediate campuses. Those...
Gilmer ISD locks down schools after prank calls
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer ISD announced that they locked down elementary and intermediate school campuses on Friday after a series of calls, that were determined to be false, were made to the schools. According to officials, no one was ever in any danger at the schools but the buses are going to be a […]
Looking For A Job? Smith County, TX Is Hiring At Upcoming Job Fair
You've heard of "The Great Resignation" going on where folks claim to not want to work anymore but the problem is companies and businesses aren't RAISING WAGES while the price of everything continues to go UP. But if you're ready to get back to work for a decent salary, then you need to make your way to the Smith County Job Fair coming soon!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roadways to be closed for Texas Rose Festival parade Saturday morning
TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police Department will have a few roads closed Saturday morning for the Texas Rose Festival parade. Glenwood Boulevard between Houston Street and Front Street will be closed at 6 a.m. Remaining roads for the parade will be closed at 7:45 a.m., Tyler police said. The...
enchantingtexas.com
‘Wonderland of Lights’ Christmas Lights in Marshall, Texas 2022
Visit Marshall in East Texas for the Wonderland of Lights Festival!. Just a two-hour drive from Dallas, Marshall is home to beautiful Christmas lights, charming skating rinks, holiday markets, carriage rides, and more. Keep reading to learn more about all that Marshall has to offer during the holiday season!. Marshall’s...
Former Neches ISD principal found not guilty on all charges
NECHES, Texas (KETK) – The former Neches Elementary School principal accused of interfering with an investigation into sexual assault of a minor has been found not guilty of all charges. Kimberlyn Snider was facing a charge of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair as well as five charges of official oppression. Her trial started […]
Who is the Tyler, Texas Car Mechanic People Won’t Stop Talking About?
What is it about this particular mechanic in Tyler, TX that people seem to love so much?. Before I even begin, let it be known that this article was unsolicited. Honestly, I've never had the need (yet) to take my current car to a mechanic. However, I have heard countless friends and family members lament over the concerns they have whenever they've found themselves in a position to need one.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Drivers Fail to Yield as Child Tries to Safely Cross this Tyler, TX Street
A Tyler, TX woman shared a post online about her experience watching a little boy try to cross the street at a crosswalk and seeing how so few of the drivers actually yielded to him. Obviously, when this crosswalk was first placed on Paluxy Drive in Tyler, Texas, the traffic...
East Texas native named Miss Black Texas set to compete for Miss Black USA
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — An East Texas woman has been named Miss Black Texas 2023 and will travel to Washington D.C. next year to compete for Miss Black USA. Aryana Bosh, 23, graduated from Jacksonville High School in 2017 before going on to Kilgore College where she served as a Ranger Ambassador and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa.
KTRE
GMET family grows just a little bit bigger
A Gilmer ISD bus driver discovered a dead person on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon while driving students home from school, according to the school’s superintendent. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels. Updated: 1 hour ago.
Is This Pretty Tyler, TX Park as Unsafe as Some People Say? Even ‘Haunted?’
People in Tyler, TX were chatting on a social media group page about one park that they claim is a criminal "hot spot." Some even say it's haunted. How could this pretty Tyler, Texas park be that dangerous?. OK, I confess I'm a bit skeptical about these kinds of things....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
Gilmer ISD bus driver discovers body while on route
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer ISD bus driver discovered a dead person on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon while driving students home from school, according to the school’s superintendent. Rick Albritton made the announcement on his Facebook page. “Please keep any families, students, or staff...
East Texas Sheriff: Look out for jury duty warrant scam calls
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that several people were concerned after a phone call told them they had a warrant for missing jury duty. Officials said that they will never call you asking for warrant money and to be careful because these scammers will take your money. The Federal Trade […]
inforney.com
PHOTOS: Texas Rose Festival Palette of Roses Art Show
About 70 local artists are featured in this year's Palette of Roses Art Show, held in conjunction with the Texas Rose Festival. The Palette Of Roses Art League event at the Rose Garden Center will remain open to visitors until 4 p.m. today. Diane Reis, president of the art league,...
enchantingtexas.com
17 Best Things to do in Marshall, Texas
Marshall is a historic city located in East Texas. Founded in 1841, Marshall is known for its beautiful downtown area, its antebellum architecture, as well as a thriving arts scene. Marshall, the county seat of Jefferson County, also has many interesting museums, great shops, and restaurants. Because of its location...
Officials ID body found by Gilmer bus driver on side of road while dropping off students
UPDATE: The body has been identified as Louise Grant Jr., 51 of Pittsburg, and officials said foul play is not suspected. An autopsy has been ordered, according to Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer ISD bus driver found a dead body on the side of the road while dropping off […]
1 dead, 2 injured in Panola County crash
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two more were injured following a two-vehicle crash near Carthage. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 5 p.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a crash on US 59, just south of Carthage in Panola County. DPS reports...
Tyler City Council greenlights new Lindsey Park entrance project
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lindsey Park in Tyler could soon have an improved entrance. The Tyler City Council approved allocating money from the city and state for the new park project at their Wednesday meeting. Renderings for the plans include an archway over the entry with the park name, stone wall planters, trees, a new […]
Comments / 0