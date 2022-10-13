Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Thomas Fidone out for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
1011now.com
Small business utility grant applications open in Lincoln
Highlights of Wahoo's dramatic 14-13 win over Scottsbluff at the State Softball Tournament. Nonprofit giving the formerly incarcerated skills for the tech world. Lincoln nonprofit Jason’s Heart offers paid apprenticeships in IT and media for those with criminal records, among others. It’s a way for people to learn vital skills and the model is set up for them to eventually get full-time jobs in the tech industry.
1011now.com
‘It’s good to have that peace of mind’: LPS students and parents practice reunification
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s something no parent wants to happen, their child facing a threat while they’re at school. While Lincoln Public Schools always hopes to avoid that, they’re trying to make sure everyone is prepared. The district’s reunification process happens when a student has to...
News Channel Nebraska
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher paying job...
1011now.com
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals recognized as one of the top rehabilitation hospitals in U.S.
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals ranked as the fourth largest free-standing rehabilitation hospital in the nation according to Modern Healthcare Magazine. Madonna is the only rehabilitation hospital in the state of Nebraska to be recognized with this honor. Modern Healthcare, which reports on healthcare business, news and research,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
Nebraska 'Poor People's Campaign' holds rally at state capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. — A group of citizens marched around the state capitol building in Lincoln Saturday morning to stand up for the well-being and dignity of the poor. The Nebraska Poor People's Campaign says the time is now to fight for things like living wages and voting rights. Their...
WOWT
Affordable housing in Omaha’s midtown area to be no more than $450-$750 dollars
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As prices for everything skyrocket, it’s hard for people to keep up. But new housing developments in the midtown area are expected to bring some relief, especially for low-income individuals like Melissa Smith. Smith knows all too well what it’s like to face housing insecurity....
kfornow.com
LPS Saving Hundreds of Thousands A Year By Switching Internet Providers
LPS switches internet provider, saving millions. (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 12, 2022) Lincoln Public Schools has been providing all staff and students with access to internet digital resources at a cost to the district of $671,502 a year. LPS has a 12 year fiber network contract at a cost of $8,058,028, which is set to expire on July 1, 2023.
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1011now.com
Infrastructure funds coming to Nebraska
Lincoln nonprofit Jason’s Heart offers paid apprenticeships in IT and media for those with criminal records, among others. HS State Softball Tournament Highlights (Wed, 6pm) Highlights from Wednesday's games at the NSAA State Softball Tournament. LTU experts encourage homeowners to prepare pipes for winter with freezing temperatures around the...
1011now.com
Haymarket Farmers’ Market closes its 2022 season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Saturday marked the end of the 2022 Farmers’ Market season. It was plagued with dry and hot weather, but the vendors said the season wasn’t a total loss. Each Farmers' Market season brings visitors to Lincoln’s Historic Haymarket. This year, vendors had to deal with...
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’ll be feeling a lot like fall this weekend with a several fitting events happening around the Lincoln area. Here are a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. Jazz Orchestra and Jazz Singers. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Glenn...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Locally owned and operated Nebraska theaters adapt to lack of films and rising costs
Nebraska movie theaters are in competition not only with larger corporate theaters but also with the accessibility of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. It’s forced theaters in smaller communities to adapt in unexpected ways in order to remain competitive. According to a 2019 Morning Consult survey, 59 percent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
York hospital refutes claim that most of Nebraska is a ‘maternity care desert’
YORK, Nebraska (KLKN)- The March of Dimes conducted a Nationwide study showing the lack of maternity care across the county. The problem is they list most of Nebraska as being a “maternity care desert,” including York County. Doctors at York General say it’s simply not true. “We...
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo closes several exhibits
The Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be closed to guests beginning Saturday.
gifamilyradio.com
Huskers Announce Two Volleyball Time Changes
The Nebraska volleyball program announced a pair of time changes to its schedule on Friday. The Huskers' road match at Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 22 will now begin at 6 p.m. (CT). The match was previously scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Nebraska's home match against Iowa on Friday, Nov....
1011now.com
Digital kiosk installed in Downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Downtown Lincoln has some new technology up and running. On the corners of 14th and P Streets, it’s installed a digital kiosk. Right now it’s the only one of its kind, but it’s hoping to set up five more in the next few years.
Fremont seniors talk Social Security cost-of-living raise
Some good news for seniors on a fixed income: The Social Security Administration announced millions of beneficiaries will get a cost-of-living adjustment, the highest since the 1980's.
1011now.com
Capital Humane Society holds second annual Tails and Treats event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Capital Humane Society held their second annual Tails and Treats Trunk or Treat at the Pieloch Adoption Center. Pet owners dressed up their furry friends in all sorts of costumes, getting treats for them and their pet. The event is a fundraiser for the Capital Humane...
Westside Community School District suing Omaha Public Schools
Westside Community School District announced on Wednesday that it has filed a lawsuit against OPS in an effort to recover funds that were overpaid to the school system, city and Douglas County.
Sioux City Journal
Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance
Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.
Comments / 3