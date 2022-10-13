ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

Small business utility grant applications open in Lincoln

Highlights of Wahoo's dramatic 14-13 win over Scottsbluff at the State Softball Tournament. Nonprofit giving the formerly incarcerated skills for the tech world. Lincoln nonprofit Jason’s Heart offers paid apprenticeships in IT and media for those with criminal records, among others. It’s a way for people to learn vital skills and the model is set up for them to eventually get full-time jobs in the tech industry.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem

From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher paying job...
1011now.com

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals recognized as one of the top rehabilitation hospitals in U.S.

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals ranked as the fourth largest free-standing rehabilitation hospital in the nation according to Modern Healthcare Magazine. Madonna is the only rehabilitation hospital in the state of Nebraska to be recognized with this honor. Modern Healthcare, which reports on healthcare business, news and research,...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
Society
Local
Nebraska Society
City
Lincoln, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska 'Poor People's Campaign' holds rally at state capitol

LINCOLN, Neb. — A group of citizens marched around the state capitol building in Lincoln Saturday morning to stand up for the well-being and dignity of the poor. The Nebraska Poor People's Campaign says the time is now to fight for things like living wages and voting rights. Their...
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

LPS Saving Hundreds of Thousands A Year By Switching Internet Providers

LPS switches internet provider, saving millions. (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 12, 2022) Lincoln Public Schools has been providing all staff and students with access to internet digital resources at a cost to the district of $671,502 a year. LPS has a 12 year fiber network contract at a cost of $8,058,028, which is set to expire on July 1, 2023.
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska

What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Infrastructure funds coming to Nebraska

Lincoln nonprofit Jason’s Heart offers paid apprenticeships in IT and media for those with criminal records, among others. HS State Softball Tournament Highlights (Wed, 6pm) Highlights from Wednesday's games at the NSAA State Softball Tournament. LTU experts encourage homeowners to prepare pipes for winter with freezing temperatures around the...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Haymarket Farmers’ Market closes its 2022 season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Saturday marked the end of the 2022 Farmers’ Market season. It was plagued with dry and hot weather, but the vendors said the season wasn’t a total loss. Each Farmers' Market season brings visitors to Lincoln’s Historic Haymarket. This year, vendors had to deal with...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’ll be feeling a lot like fall this weekend with a several fitting events happening around the Lincoln area. Here are a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. Jazz Orchestra and Jazz Singers. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Glenn...
LINCOLN, NE
gifamilyradio.com

Huskers Announce Two Volleyball Time Changes

The Nebraska volleyball program announced a pair of time changes to its schedule on Friday. The Huskers' road match at Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 22 will now begin at 6 p.m. (CT). The match was previously scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Nebraska's home match against Iowa on Friday, Nov....
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Digital kiosk installed in Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Downtown Lincoln has some new technology up and running. On the corners of 14th and P Streets, it’s installed a digital kiosk. Right now it’s the only one of its kind, but it’s hoping to set up five more in the next few years.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Capital Humane Society holds second annual Tails and Treats event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Capital Humane Society held their second annual Tails and Treats Trunk or Treat at the Pieloch Adoption Center. Pet owners dressed up their furry friends in all sorts of costumes, getting treats for them and their pet. The event is a fundraiser for the Capital Humane...
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance

Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.

