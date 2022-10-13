Read full article on original website
Bears Left Carson Wentz Something to Remember Them By
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears defense played its strongest game Thursday since the season opener. They did a little more damage than previously thought. Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand during the game against the Bears, it...
Saints Star Rookie Chris Olave Not Expected to Play Against Bengals
NEW ORLEANS — Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave isn’t expected to play on Sunday against the Bengals according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Olave suffered a concussion in Week 5. The Saints will already be without Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry. For more on the Bengals, watch...
Patriots ‘Running Rookies’ Behind Rhamondre Stevenson
FOXBORO — With the playing status of running back Damien Harris looking uncertain (at best) for the foreseeable future, the New England Patriots added a bit of insurance to their stable of rushers by promoting rookie Kevin Harris to their active roster from the practice squad on Thursday. Assuming...
Rams Trade for Christian McCaffrey - Or Similar Idea - to Replace Cam Akers? Coach Sean McVay’s Vague Answer
From what we are gathering, running back Cam Akers not playing for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday is less of a "personal matter'' and more of a "football issue.''. And it is leading to questions being posed to head coach Sean McVay about the future of Akers in L.A. ... and about the possibility of the "go-for-it'' defending champs trying to acquire big-time help at the position.
Can Panthers’ Steve Wilks make most of second chance? Former bosses, players think so
It was 2012, and Ron Rivera needed a new defensive backs coach in the second season of his tenure as Carolina Panthers head coach. He knew exactly who he wanted in that role: Steve Wilks. In 2006, Wilks’ first season as an NFL assistant, the Chicago Bears’ defense ranked fifth...
Commanders Defense Pulls Out Washington Win vs. Bears
The Washington Commanders are heading back to the nation's capital happy after a hard-fought 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football at Soldier Field. The score is indicative of the excitement the game gave ... not much, at least until the end. The first points on the...
Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Ogbah, Phillips, Jackson, Ping Pong, and More
Part 1 of the pre-Vikings game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Do we know if the new ping pong table has been shipped out?. Salut Francis, funny question there. At least I think it’s funny. The whole ping pong table story sure became a thing late in the week, huh? I kind of side with Mike McDaniel here when I say I couldn’t care less why the table disappeared, whether Tyreek Hill was joking around when he talked about getting a new one, and everything associated with the story. So I’m afraid I can’t help you as to whether the new table is on its way, but I can tell you it’s going to make very little difference in wins and losses. The Dolphins started 3-0 with the table in the locker room, then went 0-2 with it still in there. That was a constant.
Update on Patriots Mac Jones Status Against Browns
As of right now, the Cleveland Browns are not sure of which quarterback they will face on Sunday against the New England Patriots. According to a report, Mac Jones is making the trip to Cleveland, leaving the door open for him to return to the field of play. Jones has...
Rams Rule RB Cam Akers Out for Sunday vs. Panthers
Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that running back Cam Akers will not play in the team’s game against the Panthers on Sunday. McVay, who also shared that the third year running back would not practice on Friday, did not disclose specifically why Akers would not play on Sunday but rather stated he is “working through some things” currently.
New Defensive Attitude Delivers ‘Pretty Flawless’ Gameplan
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ defensive backs are on board with the changes made by coordinator Joe Barry. “I think with this gameplan we’ve got here, it’s pretty flawless,” cornerback Jaire Alexander said on Friday. Now, the pressure is on to make...
Panthers-Rams: Here’s what to expect in the Week 6 NFL matchup
This Sunday at 4:05 p.m. Eastern, one of the most anticipated games in NFL history will take place. A game so filled with expectation that the league changed playoff rules since the last time these teams met. That hasn’t happened since 2010, when the New Orleans Saints beat the Minnesota...
Odell Beckham Jr. Wants Cowboys’ Contract Like Michael Gallup
FRISCO - Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and still shopping his services while rehabbing from the ACL tear he sustained as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in last season's Super Bowl win. What's he in search of contractually?. Something akin to what the Dallas...
49ers Rule Out Several Starters vs. Falcons; DE Nick Bosa to Play?
The Atlanta Falcons (2-3) will host the San Francisco 49ers (3-2) in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, but neither team is expected to be at full strength - one moreso than the other. The Falcons will be down running back Cordarrelle Patterson and starting inside linebacker Mykal Walker appears to be...
Seahawks vs. Cardinals: Will Arizona RB James Conner Suit Up?
The Seattle Seahawks' reeling defense could have officially been handed a stroke of good luck on Friday, though it's exactly the opposite for their Week 6 opponent, the Arizona Cardinals. Ahead of a matchup at Lumen Field with the Seahawks on Sunday, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury ruled out star running...
Scouting Report: Gators CB Commit Dijon Johnson
The Florida Gators put the recruiting landscape on notice by securing the commitment of cornerback Dijon Johnson on Thursday, a long-awaited flip from Ohio State, and for good reason. Not only did head coach Billy Napier make his mark by plucking a prospect away from the Buckeyes, a consistent threat...
Seattle Offense ‘Two to Three Weeks Away’ From Really Clicking Says WR DK Metcalf
The Seattle Seahawks sit at 2-3 and occupy last place in the NFC West. Despite a sub-.500 record, though, there has been plenty of reasons to be optimistic about this Seahawks team. Chief among them is the emergence of the offense after a slow start over the first three weeks...
49ers Place Javon Kinlaw on Injured Reserve
More injury news for the San Francisco 49ers. Javon Kinlaw has officially been placed on Injured Reserve, which will put him out of commission for at least the next four games. Kinlaw has been dealing with issues from the same knee that he had surgery on last year. He wasn’t available for the past two games because of it, so the 49ers are moving forward with him on Injured Reserve.
Patriots Promote Rookie Running Back to Active Roster; Damien Harris Fill-In?
FOXBORO — Faced with the prospect of life without their feature running back for the foreseeable future, the New England Patriots are calling a familiar face to help fill the void. According to the NFL transaction wire the Patriots have signed rookie running back Kevin Harris from their practice...
Jaguars vs. Colts: 5 Starters Listed Questionable, Including Marvin Jones
The Jacksonville Jaguars escaped the first couple of weeks of the 2022 season with limited injuries, but the good luck seems to have run its course. In the same week the Jaguars placed two third-year players on injured reserve in Ben Bartch and K'Lavon Chaisson, which ended Bartch's season, the team has also announced five starters will be questionable for Week 6's road tilt vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
Multiple Saints Stars Miss Practice Ahead of Week 6 Matchup With Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Saints on Sunday to improve to 3-3 on the season. New Orleans is also 2-3 this year and they could be without multiple key starters this week. Michael Thomas (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) missed practice on...
