Kandi Burrus Gives Us Style Goals In Latest Instagram Reel

By Sharde Gillam
 3 days ago

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

We’re always here for Kandi Burruss content and earlier this week the beauty took to the platform to show off her killer style when she modeled off a series of stylish looks that we absolutely love!

Taking to the social media platform, the fashionable entertainer, wife and mother  shared a fun, transition Reel of herself as she modeled the variety of looks with each one fitting the beauty perfectly!

For her first look, she donned a white button down shirt and jean look before she transitioned to a pink mini dress. She then transitioned again, this time into a purple look which she accessorized with a jean jacket. Finally, she ended the Reel in a fashionable orange two piece look which she matched with a designer bag.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star looked adorable as she strutted her stuff and modeled the looks to perfection as she was all smiles while trying on her different fits. As for her hair, she rocked her brown locs in box braids which she wore in different styles for each look she tried on, all of them complimenting her style perfectly.

“ Ladies & Gentlemen, Her….
!!!! All looks from @tagsboutique
the beauty captioned the fun, Instagram Reel for her millions of fans and followers. Check it out below. View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi)

Go Kandi We’re loving each of these looks on the style queen! Beauties, which one is your favorite?

HelloBeautiful

Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary

Congratulations to actress Angela Bassett and her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance who recently celebrated 25 years together in marriage, and all we can say is: couple goals!. The beautiful couple took to Instagram to share an emotional video from inside their milestone anniversary party which featured the couple’s close friends and family members who all gathered together to share in Angela and Courtney’s everlasting love.
