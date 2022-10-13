ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Nashville firefighters find baby alone inside burning hotel room

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Firefighters in Nashville found an unattended baby inside a hotel room following reports of a fire Wednesday night, authorities said. Firefighters were called to the South Nashville hotel at about 8 p.m. CDT, WZTV reported. According to the Nashville Fire Department, firefighters found a hotel room with the door open and the blaze contained to one wall. The infant was inside the room and was alone, according to the television station.
WSMV

Antioch apartment complex damaged by fire, 13 units impacted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at Packard Apartments in Antioch on Thursday afternoon. No injuries were reported as a result of the two-alarm fire at 4501 Packard Dr. Fire department officials said around 13 units were impacted by the fire....
WSMV

16-year-old teen girl missing in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police are searching for a teen who went missing on Thursday, according to a media release. Officials said 16-year-old Gabriella Wright was last seen at her home in the 200-block area of Iris Drive in Hendersonville. Wright is approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall and...
WSMV

Two death investigations underway in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating two fatal incidents within a few miles of each other in Madison on Friday morning. The first was a shooting that occurred around 9:45 p.m Thursday at an apartment building on Rio Vista Drive. Police said one man was shot and...
whopam.com

One flown to Nashville hospital following crash on Pembroke Road

A woman was taken to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville following a rear-end collision at Bill Bryan Boulevard on Pembroke Road Thursday morning. The victim had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, who says her legs had been pinned under the dashboard of the vehicle she was driving. She was flown to Skyline Medical Center for treatment of leg injuries.
WSMV

Woman hangs onto man’s moving truck, claims to be his wife

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Wednesday, Metro Police officers witnessed a woman hanging onto the driver-side door and mirror of a moving box truck. According to an affidavit, officers saw Samantha Sivadon, 32, on the side of the truck while the driver was making a left-hand turn. Officers followed and stopped the vehicle on Elm Hill Pike.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 alleged shoplifters reportedly broke wine bottles, tossed cookies at a Tennessee Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two alleged shoplifters reportedly caused a scene at a Tennessee Walmart store by breaking wine bottles and tossing cookies, officials say. According to a news release from the Murfreesboro Police Department, officers were called out to a Walmart store after reports of two alleged shoplifters causing a disturbance by breaking bottles of wine and throwing Halloween cookies on Monday.
WSMV

One person confirmed dead during Wednesday’s storms

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A line of severe storms moved through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, removing trees from the ground, damaging power lines, and killing, at least, one person. According to the Williamson Emergency Management Agency (WEMA), a person died during the storms on Old Natchez Trace in Williamson County.
WSMV

Police search for men who stole from several Lowes stores in one day

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gallatin Police Department is working to identify two men who stole from three different Lowes locations, according to a news release. The men stole from a Springfield, Gallatin and Madison Lowes on Oct. 2. They reportedly used a stolen business account and made fraudulent purchases...
