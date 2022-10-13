Read full article on original website
Baby found alone in burning hotel room in Nashville
A baby was taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt after being found inside a hotel room that was on fire on Wednesday.
Nashville firefighters find baby alone inside burning hotel room
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Firefighters in Nashville found an unattended baby inside a hotel room following reports of a fire Wednesday night, authorities said. Firefighters were called to the South Nashville hotel at about 8 p.m. CDT, WZTV reported. According to the Nashville Fire Department, firefighters found a hotel room with the door open and the blaze contained to one wall. The infant was inside the room and was alone, according to the television station.
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting, crash in Madison
A 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that killed a 24-year-old and a crash that killed a 17-year-old in Madison is now in custody.
WSMV
Antioch apartment complex damaged by fire, 13 units impacted
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at Packard Apartments in Antioch on Thursday afternoon. No injuries were reported as a result of the two-alarm fire at 4501 Packard Dr. Fire department officials said around 13 units were impacted by the fire....
WSMV
16-year-old teen girl missing in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police are searching for a teen who went missing on Thursday, according to a media release. Officials said 16-year-old Gabriella Wright was last seen at her home in the 200-block area of Iris Drive in Hendersonville. Wright is approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall and...
Two-alarm fire impacts 13 units at Nashville apartment complex
More than a dozen units are affected by a Thursday afternoon fire that broke out at a Nashville apartment complex.
Donelson neighborhood on high alert after attempted home break-in
Metro Nashville Police have increased patrol throughout a Donelson neighborhood after several residents took to social media alerting others about a group of people attempting to break into homes.
fox17.com
Police: Suspect in custody, victim transported after apartment shooting near Smyrna school
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Smyrna Police reported a shooting at an apartment near Smyrna High School Friday around 5 p.m. A suspect is in custody and a victim has been transported to the hospital, according to Smyrna Police. Police said the status of the victim's injuries is unknown at...
WSMV
Two death investigations underway in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating two fatal incidents within a few miles of each other in Madison on Friday morning. The first was a shooting that occurred around 9:45 p.m Thursday at an apartment building on Rio Vista Drive. Police said one man was shot and...
wbtw.com
Mother speaks after losing 3 kids in Tennessee train crash
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than a month after three people were killed in a crash involving a train in Marshall County, their mother sat down with News 2 for the first time to discuss the tragic incident. On Sept. 24, three of Maria Celeste’s five children were...
Teen arrested in connection with shooting that injured man at Smyrna apartment complex
A 17-year-old was arrested after police say he shot a man at an apartment complex near Smyrna High School Friday afternoon.
‘Dangerous and illegal’: Second injury on Murfreesboro train tracks prompts warning from police
An 18-year-old was the second person to be hit and injured while walking on train tracks in Murfreesboro this week.
whopam.com
One flown to Nashville hospital following crash on Pembroke Road
A woman was taken to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville following a rear-end collision at Bill Bryan Boulevard on Pembroke Road Thursday morning. The victim had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, who says her legs had been pinned under the dashboard of the vehicle she was driving. She was flown to Skyline Medical Center for treatment of leg injuries.
Community mourns student killed in crash
Metro Police have arrested the suspect in Thursday night's deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Rio Vista Drive, followed by a crash that killed a teenager.
WSMV
Woman hangs onto man’s moving truck, claims to be his wife
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Wednesday, Metro Police officers witnessed a woman hanging onto the driver-side door and mirror of a moving box truck. According to an affidavit, officers saw Samantha Sivadon, 32, on the side of the truck while the driver was making a left-hand turn. Officers followed and stopped the vehicle on Elm Hill Pike.
Investigation underway after shooting at Riverdale-Oakland High School football game
An investigation is underway after a shooting occurred at the Riverdale-Oakland High School football game Friday night at Riverdale High School.
2 alleged shoplifters reportedly broke wine bottles, tossed cookies at a Tennessee Walmart
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two alleged shoplifters reportedly caused a scene at a Tennessee Walmart store by breaking wine bottles and tossing cookies, officials say. According to a news release from the Murfreesboro Police Department, officers were called out to a Walmart store after reports of two alleged shoplifters causing a disturbance by breaking bottles of wine and throwing Halloween cookies on Monday.
WSMV
One person confirmed dead during Wednesday’s storms
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A line of severe storms moved through Middle Tennessee on Wednesday, removing trees from the ground, damaging power lines, and killing, at least, one person. According to the Williamson Emergency Management Agency (WEMA), a person died during the storms on Old Natchez Trace in Williamson County.
WSMV
Police search for men who stole from several Lowes stores in one day
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gallatin Police Department is working to identify two men who stole from three different Lowes locations, according to a news release. The men stole from a Springfield, Gallatin and Madison Lowes on Oct. 2. They reportedly used a stolen business account and made fraudulent purchases...
