ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

ACT reports lowest average test score in over 30 years

By Nexstar Media Wire, Zach Hester
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h7GlS_0iWq6GQu00

( WHNT ) — The average ACT score across the nation is the lowest its been in more than 30 years, according to new data released Wednesday.

The national average ACT composite score was 19.8 out of 36 for the class of 2022, marking the first time since 1991 that the average score dropped below 20.

“This is the fifth consecutive year of declines in average scores, a worrisome trend that began significantly before the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has persisted,” said ACT CEO Janet Godwin in a Wednesday press release .

What’s more, an increasing number of high school students failed to meet any of the subject-area benchmarks set by the ACT — showing a decline in preparedness for college-level coursework .

Will the Social Security COLA bump be enough for vulnerable seniors?

The test scores, made public in a report Wednesday, show 42% of ACT-tested graduates in the class of 2022 met none of the subject benchmarks in English, reading, science and math, which are indicators of how well students are expected to perform in corresponding college courses.

In comparison, 38% of test takers in 2021 failed to meet any of the benchmarks.

The lowest ACT composite score in the nation went to Nevada at 17.3, according to the latest data. The highest composite score went to the District of Columbia at 26.9, followed by California at 26.5.

“The magnitude of the declines this year is particularly alarming, as we see rapidly growing numbers of seniors leaving high school without meeting the college-readiness benchmark in any of the subjects we measure,” Godwin continued. “These declines are not simply a byproduct of the pandemic. They are further evidence of longtime systemic failures that were exacerbated by the pandemic.”

She added that a “return to the pre-pandemic status quo would be insufficient and a disservice to students and educators.”

“These systemic failures require sustained collective action and support for the academic recovery of high school students as an urgent national priority and imperative,” Godwin concluded.

American Idol runner-up killed in Tennessee crash

To see more highlights from this year’s ACT report, visit act.org .

The number of students taking the ACT has declined 30% since 2018, as graduates increasingly forgo college and some universities no longer require admissions tests. But participation plunged 37% among Black students, with 154,000 taking the test this year.

Standardized tests such as the ACT have faced growing concerns that they’re unfair to minority and low-income students, as students with access to expensive test prep or advanced courses often perform better.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Nearly 20 arrested in TBI gang, drug sting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.” Seventeen people were taken into custody on charges ranging from drug […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YourErie

Thousands of air fryers recalled due to fire, burn hazards

(WHTM) — A brand of air fryers has been recalled due to potential fire and burn hazards. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, Newair’s Magic Chef Digital Air Fryers ovens with model numbers MCAF56DB (black) and MCAF56DW (white) may overheat, causing fire and burn hazards. Magic Chef is printed on the top […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
YourErie

Driver rescued from vehicle in median on I-79 overnight

An accident delayed traffic along I-79 overnight. The accident happened in the southbound lanes of I-79 at mile marker 159. Calls went out just past midnight Friday for the traffic collision. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle in the median of the highway and the driver entrapped. Additional manpower and emergency […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Rollover accident with stolen truck leaves one in critical condition

One person is in critical condition after a truck they were driving rolled over and totaled several parked cars at West 8th and Chestnut streets. The first calls came in around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday for a rollover accident, after a high-speed chase through the City of Erie resulted in the driver being ejected and […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

One person dead after rollover accident with stolen truck

One person has died after a truck they were driving rolled over and totaled several parked cars at West 8th and Chestnut streets. The first calls came in around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday for a rollover accident, after a high-speed chase through the City of Erie resulted in the driver being ejected. A witness on […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Score#Standardized Tests#College#K12#Social Security Cola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
YourErie

Doug Mastriano holds rally in Erie in Pa. Gov. race

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Senator Doug Mastriano made a stop in Erie Friday as he looks to become the state’s next governor. Many supporters there were anxious to hear his plans for the commonwealth. The Republican senator laid out his plan when he took the stage, his message was “We are ready for new leadership.” […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Love Your Block returns, community comes together to clean up neighborhoods

Community members fixed up their neighborhoods and worked together on home improvements. On Saturday, community members came together to clean up city neighborhoods and focused their efforts on homes on Dunn Boulevard. Volunteers also removed trash from Lighthouse Street Park. It’s part of a service grant program called “Love Your Block.” One organizer explained how […]
POLITICS
YourErie

Could Erie be host to cruise ships again?

It’s been decades since cruise ships docked on Erie’s Bayfront. But some are optimistic that Erie could become a cruise ship destination again, possibly as soon as next year. Briaunna Malone was live in the studio to explain. City officials are confident on a possible return of cruise ships to Erie’s Bayfront that they say could […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Crawford County volunteer fire department shut down, under investigation

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County volunteer fire department is closed down and under investigation, and county leaders say “a complete lack of financial responsibility” is to blame. Brian Wilk was live in the studio with the story. You wont be seeing any firetrucks coming out of the Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department #27 any time soon. County […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Seven Ohio and Pennsylvania men charged in drug trafficking conspiracy

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Seven men from Ohio and Pennsylvania were charged for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy. According to a release, Eliot Gentry, Daivahn Brown, Donald Jeter, William McCree, Teqwan Scott, Donald Snowden, and Kailin Stewart have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for narcotics trafficking, United States Attorney Cindy K. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

YourErie

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy