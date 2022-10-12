Local man charged with manslaughter after bar fight

Good morning, everyone! It’s time to take a look at the day's top stories.

A man was held without bail after being charged with manslaughter in the wake of a fatal bar fight. Anthony Miranda, 36, of New Bedford and Fall River, appeared in Fall River District Court on Wednesday to be arraigned on charges of manslaughter, assault and battery with dangerous weapon, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm. Find out more about this case here.

A tractor-trailer rollover crash along a Massachusetts highway on Tuesday night sent hundreds of watermelons crashing onto the busy road, according to Herald News media partner WCVB-TV. See the messy scene for yourself.

And 116 days ago, Megan Smith, Lexi Yost, Brooke Orton, Anna Michaud, Brooke Perron, Skye Dupre and the Cardinals came close of winning a Division IV state championship, but lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to Amesbury and finished as the runner-up. Now all six girls are back and looking to do some damage for the field hockey team. Check out how their longtime friendship is paying dividends on the field.

Weather

Join us

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy -- go to HeraldNews.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

Check out all these stories and more at HeraldNews.com.