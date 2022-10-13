ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Cardi B Shares Photos From Her Star Studded 30th Birthday And She Looks Amazing!

By Sharde Gillam
 3 days ago

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty


Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday in style last night with a star studded c abaret-themed birthday bash at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, California and of course, she looked amazing! While everyone showed up and showed out for the burlesque theme in their very best fits, the birthday girl of course stole the show in an all red ensemble that was everything and more and definitely gave us style envy!

After partying the night away in true Cardi B fashion last night, the beauty took to Instagram earlier today to show off last night’s look which consisted of a red flapper like ensemble and of course, she looked amazing. The red body suit featured rhinestones throughout and a featured train which matched her extravagant feather head piece. She accessorized the look with red finger gloves, matching red heels and jewlery that gave the look even more pizzaz.

The rapper shared a photo set of herself modeling the red look to perfection, captioning the photo set, “Made it to 30 with 2 cribs,6 whips,multiple properties and bless kids” Now that’s a flex if we’ve ever seen one! Check out the stunning photo set below.

Cardi definitely knows how to throw a birthday party because the event featured burlesque dancers, a lip-sync performance from Cardi and of course dancing and partying all night long!

Thirty looks good on her! Happy 30th birthday, Cardi B!

