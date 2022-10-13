ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kandi Burrus Gives Us Style Goals In Latest Instagram Reel

By Sharde Gillam
Majic 107.5/97.5
Majic 107.5/97.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yqe4n_0iWq6Cu000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lydto_0iWq6Cu000

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


We’re always here for Kandi Burruss content and earlier this week the beauty took to the platform to show off her killer style when she modeled off a series of stylish looks that we absolutely love! Taking to the social media platform, the fashionable entertainer, wife and mother  shared a fun, transition Reel of herself as she modeled the variety of looks with each one fitting the beauty perfectly!

For her first look, she donned a white button down shirt and jean look before she transitioned to a pink mini dress. She then transitioned again, this time into a purple look which she accessorized with a jean jacket. Finally, she ended the Reel in a fashionable orange two piece look which she matched with a designer bag.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star looked adorable as she strutted her stuff and modeled the looks to perfection as she was all smiles while trying on her different fits. As for her hair, she rocked her brown locs in box braids which she wore in different styles for each look she tried on, all of them complimenting her style perfectly.

“ Ladies & Gentlemen, Her….
!!!! All looks from @tagsboutique

the beauty captioned the fun, Instagram Reel for her millions of fans and followers. Check it out below. View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi)

Go Kandi We’re loving each of these looks on the style queen! Beauties, which one is your favorite?

Don’t miss…

Kandi Burruss: Can’t Knock The Hustle

The Fashion Credits: Kandi Burruss Wears Dolce & Gabbana On HB’s Digital Cover

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kandi Burruss
Majic 107.5/97.5

Janet Jackson Is Front Row Royalty At The Louis Vuitton Show For Paris Fashion Week

Another day, another Janet Jackson slay. The living icon and musical genius is slaying Paris Fashion Week, and we’re just glad she’s documenting the journey. In a TikTok video posted to social media, the singer and actress showed off her swaggy style and cool transitions as she prepared for Louis Vuitton’s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show. The video begins with Jackson throwing a metallic puffer jacket in the air as she walks out of the room. In the next frame, she struts back into the room in a complete wardrobe change that includes the jacket.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Reel#The Real Housewives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Majic 107.5/97.5

At Home With Kenny Lattimore & Ryan Cameron

As we get ready to change seasons, the one constant that has been since the top of this year is Bermuda Bar ATL in Norcross! They bring the most incredible artists that have come through include 69 Boyz, Shai, & Ne-Yo just to name a few. This Friday, Ryan Cameron will be hosting at Bermuda […]
NORCROSS, GA
Majic 107.5/97.5

Majic 107.5/97.5

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 107.5/97.5 is the real sound of Atlanta.

 https://majicatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy