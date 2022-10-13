ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Mural combining art, science unveiled at Wisconsin Institute for Discovery

By Logan Reigstad
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — A new mural combining science and art was unveiled Wednesday at the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery at UW-Madison.

The mural, called “ A Landscape of Wisconsin Discovery ,” gives viewers a close-up look at a number of different scientific fields while painting a larger picture of scientists from across eras.

It also features nine QR codes that viewers can scan with their phones to interact with the display in a variety of ways.

“What these QR codes really allow for is for viewers to make their own discoveries and connections as they interact with this mural over time,” artist and student Sharon Tang said. “Using QR codes also gives the university the chance to feature dynamic material to highlight scientific education or feature members of its own research community.”

Tang and fellow artists Amy Zaremba and Alicia Rheal were picked to create the mural from a nationwide pool of nearly three dozen artists, the university said.

