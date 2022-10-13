ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save these addresses right away so you don’t have to drive nearly 20km without finding a restaurant in West Lake

In West Lake, there are still many delicious and affordable dishes for everyone. Referring to the places to hang out with the people of the capital, in addition to Sword Lake, West Lake is also a very popular place. Especially on a windy day, everyone wants to “pick up the car and go”, enjoy the cool air, and dispel the hustle and bustle of the city.
What is the most beautiful and ideal season of the year to travel to Thanh Hoa?

Not only swimming at Sam Son beach every summer, but Thanh tourism is also increasingly attracting a large number of domestic and international tourists with more resort experiences. So what is the best season to travel to Thanh Hoa so that you can enjoy the trip to the fullest? Find out below for the correct answer.
Dak Nong Geopark – ‘land of tones’

Dubbed the land of melodies, Dak Nong Geopark is a great paradise for those who are passionate about exploring nature, a place to listen to the echoes of the earth, and the symphony of the new breeze. or the epic of fire and water, where the wonderful sounds of nature are discovered.
Eco-tourism areas in Soc Trang are full of tourists

The ecotourism model has long been very developed in Soc Trang province in particular and the Western provinces in general. It possesses a temperate climate, peaceful and poetic nature, and unique culture, creating extremely attractive tourist experiences for tourists. Let’s explore the eco-tourism areas in Soc Trang with Vinlove!
Ho Chi Minh City hotel has the most beautiful lobby in the world

Reverie Saigon was honored in the category of Hotel with the most beautiful lobby in the world. The Traveler website of the Sydney Morning Herald, Australia, has just announced The best of the best: the World’s top hotel award in mid-October. The event celebrates accommodations around the world and offers readers suggestions for choosing the perfect getaway. The results are based on votes from travel experts – who are described by Traveler as “having thousands of nights of sleep at hotels around the world to evaluate”.
