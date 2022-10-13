Reverie Saigon was honored in the category of Hotel with the most beautiful lobby in the world. The Traveler website of the Sydney Morning Herald, Australia, has just announced The best of the best: the World’s top hotel award in mid-October. The event celebrates accommodations around the world and offers readers suggestions for choosing the perfect getaway. The results are based on votes from travel experts – who are described by Traveler as “having thousands of nights of sleep at hotels around the world to evaluate”.

TRAVEL ・ 10 HOURS AGO