WFMZ-TV Online
Naomi Watts relates to her character in The Watcher
Naomi Watts can relate to her on-screen character in 'The Watcher'. The 54-year-old actress stars alongside Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, and Mia Farrow in the new Netflix drama series, and Naomi has confessed to relating to her own character. The actress - who plays the part of Nora Brannock -...
Big Sean and Jhene Aiko reveal they're having a baby boy
Big Sean and Jhene Aiko are having a baby boy. The loved-up couple - who have been dating on and off since 2016 - revealed the news during a joint performance at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. During a performance of the song 'Moments', Sean rubbed his partner's growing...
