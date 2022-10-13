ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamond Hog bats come alive in 10-2 win over Texas Rangers prospects

By Dudley E. Dawson
 3 days ago

Jace Bohrofen’s lumber may have arrived late to Baum-Walker Stadium on Wednesday night, but it announced itself very loudly when it did.

Bohrofen, 0 for 3 before coming to the dish in the bottom of the seventh, hit a majestic three-run homer to cap a five-run frame.

It was the big blast on a night when Arkansas rallied from a 2-0 deficit to down the Texas Rangers Instructional League team 10-2.

Kendall Diggs and Hudson Polk both hit solo homers while Diggs and Peyton Stovall had three hits each as the Razorbacks outhit their foe 10-4.

The Rangers jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first via two unearned runs off Arkansas starting pitcher Jackson Wiggins.

Lead off batter Tony Pollard reached second on an error and came home on Josh Hatcher’s home run over the center field fence.

Wiggins went the first two innings while fanning four.

He was followed to the mound by Holton Holland, Cody Adcock, Jake Faherty, Zach Morris and Gage Wood, who combined for 8 scoreless innings.

Polk’s third-inning homer cut the deficit in half and then Diggs launched his round tripper in the fourth to deadlock the contest.

Stovall’s two-out RBI single in fifth plated John Bolton with the go-ahead run.

It stayed that way until the Razorbacks sent seven batters to the dish in the seventh against 17-year-old Rangers pitching prospect Jordy Arias.

Tavian Josenbeger walked and Caleb Cali singled before Stovall ground into a fielder’s choice.

Jared Wegner’s infield singled scored Josenberger and Diggs and Ben McLaughlin walked before Bohroen cleared the bases with his blast.

Polk doubled and came home on  Bolton’s sacrifice fly and Stovall added another RBI single in the eighth to cap the scoring.

The two teams will play again Thursday at 4 p.m. in a game scheduled for seven innings.

