Texas mom
2d ago
I wish they would have listed all the attorneys and judges letting this happen, then we could avoid them and vote the judge out
Valentina Bentancur
2d ago
everybody commenting please call the office of judge Jason cox and say WE WATCHING HIM AND HE BETTER LEAVE THIS WOMAN ALONE .... I BET HE WILL ....
Valentina Bentancur
2d ago
there is a movie about this... it's happening too practically 75% of senior citizens this very day... either this way or by they own family members who put them in facilities for this very reason... don't get me wrong sometimes a facility for your loved ones is the right best choice depending on the family... I just pray GOD send someone at least one genuine good hearted person in her life to care and love her whether a caretaker or a partner
fox26houston.com
A.J. Armstrong re-trial: Jurors see activity on cell phone the morning his parents were murdered
HOUSTON - Prosecutors in the A.J. Armstrong capital murder trial showed jurors his cell phone activity for the morning his parents were murdered. The now 22-year-old is on trial, accused of killing his parents when he was just 16. An investigator was on the witness stand Friday testifying about the...
2nd person charged with murder after body found by apt. manager and security guard in west Houston
The victim was found inside an apartment by the property manager and security guard after a resident told them the front door was open all night.
Sister of elderly man shot, killed in SE Houston said she received a mysterious call moments before
Bessie Osborn, said that the caller's voice was unfamiliar and that he asked for $200 cash, coincidentally the same day her brother was paid.
Woman accused of dragging a Waller County deputy by her car during a hit-and-run arrested
Authorities were able to catch up a 25-year-old driver whom officers say ignored commands and dragged a deputy several feet.
KSAT 12
Harris County Sheriff’s Office issues CLEAR Alert for missing woman and 17-year-old boy
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has issued as Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert for a missing 49-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy. Michelle Roenz and Tyler Roenz were last seen around noon on Thursday in the 14700 block of Birch Arbor Court...
bluebonnetnews.com
Anahuac man charged with murder
On October 11, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., a Chambers County deputy responded to a call for service in reference to a shooting that had occurred in Harris County a few days prior. During the course of the on scene investigation, the deputy made contact with Harris County Sheriff’s Office...
Click2Houston.com
24-year-old Cypress man sentenced to life in prison for deadly 2016 robbery at Chinatown restaurant
HOUSTON – A Cypress man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole for killing a Good Samaritan in 2016 on New Year’s Day at a restaurant in Chinatown, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Thursday. “He was a ring leader who sent masked gunmen into...
Couple ambushed, attacked by armed robbers in Tanglewood community, police say
HOUSTON — A Houston community is on alert after their neighbors were allegedly robbed at gunpoint while taking out the trash and then attacked. This happened Wednesday at about 10:30 p.m. in the Tanglewood area. The community's HOA sent out a message saying three armed suspects ambushed a man...
fox26houston.com
Hit-and-run driver tries to flee after allegedly killing pedestrian on Westheimer: police
HOUSTON - Authorities say a driver who tried to flee the scene of a hit-and-run accident was detained overnight Saturday on Westheimer. It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of Westheimer Rd. when responding officers with Houston PD found an unidentified woman dead at the scene. Preliminary details are the driver tried to flee after hitting the woman, but was detained by bystanders.
fox26houston.com
Woman found shot to death outside apartment on Tanner Park Ct.
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a woman's death after her body was found outside her apartment in southeast Houston. Witnesses told police gunfire was heard in the apartment complex in the 10900 block of Tanner Park Ct. a little before 11:30 p.m. Responding officers with the Houston PD then found an unidentified woman lying outside her apartment unit's doorway.
Houston Police union president says pro-Hidalgo constable 'not a real police officer'
Douglas Griffith said she's "Another [D]emocrat... not a real police officer, just another politician."
Man and woman posing as a fake business scams newly-relocated retired couple out of thousands
The couple said it's because of genuine Texas hospitality that two people were able to con them out of $3,000 worth of kitchen upgrades that would never be installed.
Baytown mom shot 5 times talks only to ABC13 about surviving shooting rampage that killed 4 people
A woman speaks only to ABC13 about the night her life almost ended in what ultimately turned into a shooting rampage that claimed four lives in Baytown.
hotnewhiphop.com
Z-Ro Arrested In Houston After Being Caught With A Gun: Report
At this time, the rapper’s bond and court information have not been made available to the public. It’s been a tough few weeks for Z-Ro, who, after getting into a brutal tussle with Trae Tha Truth and a group of other men, has now reportedly been arrested in Houston on gun charges.
fox26houston.com
Drugs seen thrown out window during police chase in Pearland
PEARLAND, Texas - Authorities say a police chase in Pearland overnight Saturday ended with at least three people getting arrested. It first happened after Clear Lake Tactical Units were checking the area for suspicious activity and saw a car leaving a hotel and tried to pull it over for committing "a traffic violation."
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
AND THE HARRIS COUNTY CIRCUS CONTINUES-Commissioner Ramsey Rescinds Proposal & Will Not Be Attending Monday’s Meeting
Subject: PRESS RELEASE: Commissioner Ramsey Rescinds Proposal & Will Not Be Attending Monday’s Meeting. Commissioner Tom Ramsey Rescinds Counter Proposal Amid Concerns for Upcoming Meeting. Harris County, TX – The chaos and mass confusion continues around Harris County’s budget and tax vote issue. Commissioner Tom Ramsey released a counter...
Human trafficking investigators at home in Fort Bend County
Only ABC13 was in the Fort Bend County neighborhood where multiple law enforcement officers with long guns were seen fixed on one home.
fox26houston.com
AJ Armstrong Re-Trial: Officers describe Armstrong's demeanor after murdering parents
HOUSTON - There was a lot of talk Thursday in the murder trial for Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. about what emotions he showed the morning his parents were murdered as day 3 of Armstrong’s re-trial continued. According to defense attorneys Antonio Jr. was a kid who was traumatized and...
fox26houston.com
Driver abandons truck after killing motorcyclist in hit-and-run on Allen Pkwy
HOUSTON - Officials say a driver abandoned his truck overnight Saturday after killing a motorcyclist in a hit-and-run accident in downtown Houston. It happened around 2 a.m. in the 1900 block of Allen Parkway, where responding officers found a pickup truck that had gone off the roadway with a motorcycle pinned under it.
Missing Humble mom's body was in car involved in chase with son driving, source tells ABC13
Authorities haven't confirmed whether an Humble mom who disappeared Thursday is the body found three states away where her son was involved in a chase.
