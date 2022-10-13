HOUSTON - Authorities say a driver who tried to flee the scene of a hit-and-run accident was detained overnight Saturday on Westheimer. It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of Westheimer Rd. when responding officers with Houston PD found an unidentified woman dead at the scene. Preliminary details are the driver tried to flee after hitting the woman, but was detained by bystanders.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO