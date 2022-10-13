Read full article on original website
Bruce Melton
2d ago
We need to protect the victims of crime!! Not the criminals that perpetrate the crime!!! Time to get rid of Pritzker!!!!
Reply
9
FrancesStevens Connie
2d ago
Look it up; I would post a link and/or picture, but they blocked me from doing most things on NewsBreak; they don’t like me telling what’s happened to us going on 7 years through our injustice system!
Reply
4
SEPR
3d ago
This dangerous, disastrous law must be repealed
Reply(4)
15
Illinois executive order encourages everyone to mask again
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance.” The wording of the order has been changed from only encouraging individuals not fully […]
newschannel20.com
Gov. Pritzker changing the state's recommendation on face masks
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks to include all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation comes in a new executive order issued on Friday. The order amends a previous COVID-19 executive order saying quote:. All individuals, including those who...
thecentersquare.com
With more charges against Madigan, Republicans demand change
(The Center Square) – As former House Speaker Michael Madigan faces another corruption charge, Republicans say he still has a major influence on the day-to-day workings of Illinois politics. In March, Madigan was indicted on federal corruption charges including bribery, racketeering, and attempted extortion for allegedly using his official...
wglc.net
AT&T Illinois to pay $23M to settle corruption probe
CHICAGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say AT&T Illinois has agreed to pay a $23 million fine to resolve a probe into its alleged illegal efforts to influence former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Federal prosecutors in Chicago also say Madigan has been indicted in the case. In a news release on Friday they say that the company admits that it arranged to make payments to an associate of Madigan, who was one of the state’s most powerful political figures at the time, in exchange for Madigan’s help in pushing through legislation the company was seeking. In exchange for agreeing to pay the fine, prosecutors suspended their criminal case against the company and will drop the charges in two years if the company abides by certain conditions.
WIFR
‘Halt The Assault’: Illinois gun violence prevention groups launch statewide campaign
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - National polling suggests two-thirds of adults in the United States support an assault weapons ban. Gun control advocates are launching a new campaign to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in Illinois. Advocates hope the “Halt The Assault” push can finally get an assault weapons ban across the finish line in Springfield.
khqa.com
Move Over Day recognized Saturday in Illinois
CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is recognizing Saturday, Oct. 15 as "Slow Down, Move Over Day." A proclamation was issued to highlight the need for drivers to move over for all vehicles stopped on the side of the road. “This ‘Slow Down, Move Over Day,’ I am...
wlsam.com
New Charges Filed Against Mike Madigan and AT&T Illinois
John Howell is joined by Jon Seidel, Chicago Sun-Times Federal Courts Reporter. New charges have been filed against Mike Madigan due to alleged activity with AT&T Illinois. Seidel and Howell discuss how this will affect Madigan’s preexisting legal issues, what specifically the accusation is, and how this compares to the trouble with Comed.
AT&T Illinois Agrees to Pay $23M as Feds Charge Company With Trying to Influence Mike Madigan
AT&T Illinois has agreed to pay a $23 million fine for trying to illegally sway former state House Speaker Michael Madigan by steering $22,500 to a Madigan ally as key legislation moved through Springfield, the Northern District of Illinois U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday. The utility has also entered into...
foxillinois.com
Illinois man arrested for filing false income tax returns
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — An Illinois man is facing three charges of filing false income taxes. Larry Dean Gibbs, 61, of St. Anne is being accused of filing false income tax returns in 2017 for the calendar years 2012, 2013, and 2014. Officials say Gibbs filed a Form 1040...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois SAFE-T Act: State leaders hold online public forum to explain new law
CHICAGO - The controversial Illinois SAFE-T Act was the topic of discussion at an online public forum Wednesday night. State leaders say they want to dispel many of the myths about the new law, which will put an end to cash bail. Critics of the law say crime will increase...
wearegreenbay.com
Illinois residents may have money waiting for them in Pandemic-EBT funds
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution...
IL governor election: Latest polls show Pritzker has significant lead over Bailey, tied downstate
A new poll shows Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has a significant lead over his Republican challenger Darren Bailey, and they're tied downstate.
capitolwolf.com
Illinois Poor People’s Campaign
Saturday saw a march to the Lincoln Statue at the Capital in Springfield. The Illinois Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival joined dozens of states from across the country in ‘Marches on Main Street’ events in a coordinated campaign of voter engagement leading up to the Nov 8th Midterm elections.
Despite Biden's calls for simple marijuana pardons, Indiana governor says he's sticking to state law
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — President Biden's call for state governors to pardon simple marijuana convictions is something that Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb believes should be addressed by how the state laws were written. Biden's pardon of marijuana convictions is to help reduce barriers for those who have been caught...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols
Pesotum– Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Vermilion County during October. These sTEPs allowed the ISP to provide increased enforcement for impaired driving, occupant restraint, speeding, and distracted driving violations during the National “Click It or Ticket” Campaign.
cohaitungchi.com
54 EPIC Things To Do in Illinois: For Free, For Couples, Kids, …
Are you planning a trip and looking for the best things to do in Illinois to truly make your trip the best ever? We have the list for you!. You are reading: Things to do in illinois for couples | 54 EPIC Things To Do in Illinois: For Free, For Couples, Kids, …
wmay.com
Illinois U.S. Senate race: 45 early votes to be scrapped due to ‘printing error’
(The Center Square) – Several dozen voters in Schuyler County may have their early votes scrapped after a printing error led to the wrong name appearing for the Republican U.S. Senate candidate. The error was noticed earlier this week. It showed Peggy Hubbard as the Republican candidate for U.S....
Agriculture Online
Iowa’s corn yields might be overshadowed by Illinois this year
Iowa farmers are projected to harvest about 200 bushels of corn per acre this year on average — a yield potentially less than Illinois’ 210, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture predictions. Still, Iowa would lead the nation in overall production, given its superior number of acres harvested...
Deadline Just Days Away to Fill Out Form for Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates
Roughly six million Illinois residents are eligible for property and income tax rebates under the Illinois Family Relief Plan, but the deadline to fill out a form is just days away. While some residents have already received their checks as payments began rolling out last month, others may need to...
fox32chicago.com
BNSF Railroad to pay $228M to truck drivers for violating Illinois state law
CHICAGO - A federal jury in Chicago has ordered one of the nation's largest railroads to pay nearly a quarter of a billion dollars to thousands of truck drivers for violating their privacy rights. The jury found the BNSF Railroad flaunted Illinois' law protecting your biometrics information. "All I ever...
Comments / 12