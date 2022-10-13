Read full article on original website
Dallas ISD Auditor Suing District Over Alleged Grade and Attendance Manipulation
Highland Park ISD Superintendent Calls it Quits Becoming the Latest North Texas School Leader to Quit
Dallas Mavericks Unveiling Dirk Nowitzki Christmas Day
Families of Dallas Serial Killer's Victims Give Impact Statements
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Will Leave Shark Tank
Family and friends gather to remember Dallas 8-year-old killed by drunk driver
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Family and friends of 8-year-old Kaden Rainwater gathered on Saturday to remember him.Rainwater was killed while riding his scooter last Monday when, police said, 30-year-old Miguel Martinez in east Dallas near 3600 Dilido Road. Martinez was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash."No parent should never want to hear that news at all," said Rodney Rainwater, Kaden's father, "It was devastating."Outside S.S. Conner Elementary, those who knew Kaden celebrated his young life with t-shirts bearing his name, balloons, and bubbles.Speakers reminisced about the kind of person he was. "He enjoyed helping with the morning announcements, he loved his...
Funeral services set for Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano
DALLAS — Funeral arrangements for fallen Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano were announced by police officials Saturday. Two funeral mass services, both open to the public, will be held for Arellano: One in Richardson on Wednesday and one in his hometown of El Paso on Friday. The Richardson service...
WFAA
Dallas police major recalls funny, fatherly moments with fallen Officer Jacob Arellano
Officer Jacob Arellano was killed while on the way to work by a suspected drunk driver. The driver has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.
'Very respectful and hard working' | Dallas police major recalls funny, fatherly moments with fallen officer
DALLAS — Jacob Arellano's family and fellow Dallas officers gathered to escort the young officer's body from the medical examiner's office to Restland Cemetery Friday morning. They stood at attention to salute him, and then Dallas Police Department's motorcycle unit led a motorcade that made its way from downtown...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mother of Dallas Officer Killed by Suspected Drunk Driver Prepares to Walk Alongside Another Family Facing Similar Tragedy
For 20 months, Kathy Penton has watched holidays and celebrations come and go weighed down by the absence of her son. “You keep waiting and looking at the door and you realize that he's not coming back through that door,” said Penton. It was Feb. 13, 2021, when she...
'He was a gentle giant': Dallas police sergeant remembers officer who was killed by suspected drunk driver
DALLAS — There is a continued show of support for a Dallas police officer killed on the way to work. Sgt. Carlos Cruz remembered the day he met the young recruit, Jacob Arellano. "He showed up bright eyed and bushy tailed," said Cruz. Cruz was Arellano’s first field trainer....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sister Makes Plea as Dallas Road Rage Victim Fights for Life
Gabriel Zamora, 14, is still in the hospital nearly three weeks after he was the victim of an apparent road rage shooting. "So we decided to speak on what happened to Gabriel to get justice for him," said older sister Natalie Zamora. Gabriel was a passenger in a family vehicle...
Dallas Police charge woman with Intoxication Manslaughter in death of officer Jacob Arellano
Dallas Police have charged 31 year old Mayra Rebollar with Intoxication Manslaughter in connection with the fatal crash on Spur 408 late Tuesday night, it claimed the life of Officer Jacob Arellano
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Faces Intoxication Manslaughter in Wrong-Way Crash That Left Dallas Officer Dead
Dallas police say a woman faces charges in the death of a Dallas police officer who died after being hit during a crash on Spur 408 Tuesday night. Officer Jacob Arellano was on his way to work after police said a wrong-way driver hit him near Keist Boulevard just before midnight. He died Wednesday morning of unspecified injuries from the crash.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
'Completely Broken': Dallas Officer's Brother Speaks Following Tragedy
There’s a ripple of grief moving through the Dallas Police Department, within the community, and among friends and family of Jacob Arellano, the 25-year-old Dallas police officer killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver. Arellano’s brother, Francisco Arellano, says life has changed forever. Everywhere he looks, family photos,...
Memorial growing for Dallas Police officer killed by wrong-way driver
A memorial has been set up outside the police station where the Dallas officer who was hit and killed by a wrong-way driver worked. Officer Jacob Arellano worked at Northwest Patrol Division near Harry Hines and Loop 12.
Officers escort body of Dallas officer Arellano from hospital to Medical Examiner
t’s a sad tradition and one which was re-enacted in Dallas Wednesday. Following the death of Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano at Methodist Hospital, his fellow officers formed a long procession to escort his body
Gun 'Accidentally' Goes Off Inside Texas Elementary School
A child reportedly brought a gun to school.
State Fair of Texas closes an hour early after false shooting scare on Friday, officials say
DALLAS — The State of Fair of Texas closed an hour early Friday night due to fairgoers trying to "create chaos" and crowds fearing that shots had been fired on the fairgrounds, officials say. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to Fair Park after a large crowd...
1 injured after Dallas ISD elementary student 'accidentally' fired gun, district says
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are investigating after a student at a local elementary school "accidentally" fired a gun, injuring another student, officials say.Dallas ISD said a student at John Carpenter Elementary brought a gun to campus and "accidentally discharged" it in the cafeteria Thursday morning.Another student was reportedly hit by the debris but was checked out by paramedics and shortly released to their parent. The district said the weapon was taken by school staff and police were immediately contacted, and that the student who brought the gun will be disciplined according to the student code of conduct.
Families face man charged in killings of 22 elderly Texans
DALLAS — (AP) — A week after the second conviction of a man charged in the deaths of 22 elderly women, family members of those he is accused of killing gathered at a Dallas courthouse Friday to face him. In Ellen French House's victim impact statement, she told...
Squad car parked at Dallas Police Northwest Patrol station for Arellano memorial
A Dallas police car often driven by police officer Jacob Arellano is now parked outside Dallas PD’s Northwest Patrol headquarters near Bachman Lake where Arellano was stationed.
Gun accidentally discharges inside Dallas elementary school cafeteria
A gun accidentally discharged inside a Dallas ISD cafeteria early Thursday morning, the district says. The incident happened before school started.
State Fair of Texas security director details how his team has been preparing for the fair since February
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas' security director promises: His team has gone through extensive training in order to be prepared for all sorts of threats at the fairgrounds — whether, it turns out, they even turn out to be true. On Friday night, the State of...
Victim in fatal Fort Worth crash identified
e victim of a Fort Worth crash has been identified. The driver’s car crashed Monday on I-35 near Northeast 28th Street. Now identified as a 19-year-old Las Vegas man named Dan Shaka
