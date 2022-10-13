ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CBS DFW

Family and friends gather to remember Dallas 8-year-old killed by drunk driver

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Family and friends of 8-year-old Kaden Rainwater gathered on Saturday to remember him.Rainwater was killed while riding his scooter last Monday when, police said, 30-year-old Miguel Martinez in east Dallas near 3600 Dilido Road. Martinez was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash."No parent should never want to hear that news at all," said Rodney Rainwater, Kaden's father, "It was devastating."Outside S.S. Conner Elementary, those who knew Kaden celebrated his young life with t-shirts bearing his name, balloons, and bubbles.Speakers reminisced about the kind of person he was. "He enjoyed helping with the morning announcements, he loved his...
WFAA

Funeral services set for Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano

DALLAS — Funeral arrangements for fallen Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano were announced by police officials Saturday. Two funeral mass services, both open to the public, will be held for Arellano: One in Richardson on Wednesday and one in his hometown of El Paso on Friday. The Richardson service...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Sister Makes Plea as Dallas Road Rage Victim Fights for Life

Gabriel Zamora, 14, is still in the hospital nearly three weeks after he was the victim of an apparent road rage shooting. "So we decided to speak on what happened to Gabriel to get justice for him," said older sister Natalie Zamora. Gabriel was a passenger in a family vehicle...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Faces Intoxication Manslaughter in Wrong-Way Crash That Left Dallas Officer Dead

Dallas police say a woman faces charges in the death of a Dallas police officer who died after being hit during a crash on Spur 408 Tuesday night. Officer Jacob Arellano was on his way to work after police said a wrong-way driver hit him near Keist Boulevard just before midnight. He died Wednesday morning of unspecified injuries from the crash.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Completely Broken': Dallas Officer's Brother Speaks Following Tragedy

There’s a ripple of grief moving through the Dallas Police Department, within the community, and among friends and family of Jacob Arellano, the 25-year-old Dallas police officer killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver. Arellano’s brother, Francisco Arellano, says life has changed forever. Everywhere he looks, family photos,...
CBS DFW

1 injured after Dallas ISD elementary student 'accidentally' fired gun, district says

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are investigating after a student at a local elementary school "accidentally" fired a gun, injuring another student, officials say.Dallas ISD said a student at John Carpenter Elementary brought a gun to campus and "accidentally discharged" it in the cafeteria Thursday morning.Another student was reportedly hit by the debris but was checked out by paramedics and shortly released to their parent.  The district said the weapon was taken by school staff and police were immediately contacted, and that the student who brought the gun will be disciplined according to the student code of conduct.
KRMG

Families face man charged in killings of 22 elderly Texans

DALLAS — (AP) — A week after the second conviction of a man charged in the deaths of 22 elderly women, family members of those he is accused of killing gathered at a Dallas courthouse Friday to face him. In Ellen French House's victim impact statement, she told...
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas local news

