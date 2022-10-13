Read full article on original website
Tornado caught on security camera outside Wisconsin business
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
West Allis residents begin cleaning up after storm moves through
Wisconsinites helping one another is not something new, but it was on full display in West Allis as neighbors helped one another pick up the pieces.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Wisconsin during Wednesday's severe weather
The National Weather Service confirms four EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin during Wednesday's severe weather.
4 tornadoes Wednesday: West Allis, Nashotah, Burlington, Lake Geneva
The National Weather Service confirmed four EF-0 Tornadoes touched down in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday – in West Allis, Nashotah, Burlington and Lake Geneva. Peak winds were 65mph except for West Allis, which was 75 mph.
Interstate closed due to "credible reports" of shots fired on I-94, traffic has since been reopened
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Officials report that all lanes have reopened. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office took to social media to report what they know about shots possibly being fired in I-94 EB at 84th St. They say it is causing "a significant closure" on the...
Power outages, damage reported after tornado warnings in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Power outages and damage have been reported in southeast Wisconsin after severe storms moved across the area on Wednesday, prompting tornado warnings for areas including Milwaukee County. As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, We Energies reported that more than 21,000 customers are without power, including about 9,000 in...
NWS: EF-0 Tornado confirmed in West Allis
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The National Weather Service in Sullivan confirms a tornado touched down in West Allis Wednesday afternoon. The tornado was rated an EF-0 by the survey team, with the strongest winds up to 75mph. According to NWS, the tornado lasted less than 10 minutes and traveled about 3 miles. The tornado started near 105th St. & Becher St. and ended around W. Stack Dr. between 57th and 58th street.
After Milwaukee County tornado warning, storm damage cleanup begins
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Severe weather, including thunderstorms and possible tornadoes, pummeled southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The National Weather Service will try to survey areas on Thursday to determine if tornadoes did touch down. In the Milwaukee area, where there were reports of near-hurricane-force gusts. First came the...
Severe weather leads to tornado warnings, power outages in southeast Wisconsin
Severe weather prompted strong wind gusts to southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday. Power remains out to just over 4,400 We Energies customers as of 3PM Wednesday afternoon. At its peak, 21,500 customers were affected early Wednesday afternoon. Downed trees and other damages have been reported in West Allis, where people on...
WATERFORD — A Waterford man has been accused of assaulting a 67-year-old woman and causing over $3,000 in damage to her home.
Wisconsin tornado warnings: Latest information, live blog
Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties.
