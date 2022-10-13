ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Allis, WI

Comments / 4

Related
KCCI.com

Tornado caught on security camera outside Wisconsin business

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
WEST ALLIS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Allis, WI
City
Fence, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
West Allis, WI
Government
WISN

Power outages, damage reported after tornado warnings in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Power outages and damage have been reported in southeast Wisconsin after severe storms moved across the area on Wednesday, prompting tornado warnings for areas including Milwaukee County. As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, We Energies reported that more than 21,000 customers are without power, including about 9,000 in...
WISN

NWS: EF-0 Tornado confirmed in West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The National Weather Service in Sullivan confirms a tornado touched down in West Allis Wednesday afternoon. The tornado was rated an EF-0 by the survey team, with the strongest winds up to 75mph. According to NWS, the tornado lasted less than 10 minutes and traveled about 3 miles. The tornado started near 105th St. & Becher St. and ended around W. Stack Dr. between 57th and 58th street.
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

After Milwaukee County tornado warning, storm damage cleanup begins

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Severe weather, including thunderstorms and possible tornadoes, pummeled southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The National Weather Service will try to survey areas on Thursday to determine if tornadoes did touch down. In the Milwaukee area, where there were reports of near-hurricane-force gusts. First came the...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Stephenson
WISN

Apartment fire on Heather Avenue and 76 street, one deceased

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Heather Avenue near 76 Street, South of Brown Deer Road. WISN 12 reporter Nick Bohr was at the scene and was told that once the fire was put out and firefighters were able to enter the apartment a deceased person was found inside the building.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Late Friday crash near 4th & Holt leaves 28-year-old man dead

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- According to Milwaukee police, a crash between two cars near 4th St. and Holt Ave. killed a 28-year-old driver at around 11:11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. Police say a 38-year-old male from Greenfield was driving east on Holt, alone in his vehicle, when he collided with another vehicle containing four occupants.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mount Pleasant rollover crash; Racine man severely hurt

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A 52-year-old Racine man suffered severe injuries after a rollover crash on State Highway 20 late Friday, Oct. 14. Officials say the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday. When Mount Pleasant police arrived on the scene, they found an SUV rolled over onto its side about 100 feet off the roadway in a ditch along Highway 20. The driver was trapped inside.
RACINE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stuth Place#Wisn 12 News
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Waterford man accused of assaulting 67-year-old, causing $3,000 in damages to her home

WATERFORD — A Waterford man has been accused of assaulting a 67-year-old woman and causing over $3,000 in damage to her home. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched its crew right into history books. Aboard the Dragon capsule, mission commander Nicole Mann has gone where no other indigenous woman has gone before. “I am very proud to represent Native Americans and my heritage. You know, it’s interesting. We’re all from very unique, different backgrounds,” said Mann. Mann, born in California and a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian tribes, is a Stanford-trained mechanical engineer and Marine F-18 fighter pilot. This is her first trip to space, almost a decade after being chosen to join NASA’s astronaut class in 2013. “I’m thrilled to be joining the NASA team and looking forward to the next two years of training,” said Mann. Despite tensions between the US and Russian President Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine, in space the countries are still cooperating. A Russian cosmonaut was aboard a SpaceX capsule for the first time ever. The crew of four will spend the next five months conducting hundreds of experiments aboard the International Space Station. SEE MORE: Russian Launches To Space From US, 1st Time In 20 Years.
WATERFORD, WI
glendale-wi.org

PORT WASHINGTON ROAD FULL ROAD CLOSURE

Below is a brief summary of what to expect in the upcoming weeks for the utility construction work occurring along Port Washington Rd and Jean Nicolet Rd. START OF PORT WASHINGTON RD FULL ROAD CLOSURE (Bender Rd. to Brentwood Ln.) WE Energies Gas main installation to close Port Washington Rd...
GLENDALE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
whbl.com

Body Found Inside Home That Burned Near Random Lake

RANDOM LAKE, Wis. (WHBL) – One person died in that house fire Tuesday morning in the Town of Sherman. Emergency Responders had been called via 911 to the home on Abbott Drive near County Road “I” in the Town of Sherman. That fire was extinguished, but not until causing extensive damage to the home.
RANDOM LAKE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee neighborhood gets free Ring doorbell cameras installed

MILWAUKEE — Near West Side Partners on Friday installed free Ring doorbell cameras for some residents in the Merrill Park neighborhood. The nonprofit organization said it is part of their effort to promote safer neighborhoods in some Milwaukee neighborhoods. Near West Side Partners partnered with the Milwaukee County District...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy