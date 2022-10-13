Read full article on original website
Police: Missing Savannah toddler is dead. But there's no body, and no charges
Chatham County Police say the 20-month-old toddler who disappeared from his Savannah home last week is dead. They also say his mother is the prime suspect. But they've not yet charged her. Below: Why haven't police arrested Quinton Simon's mother?. Quinton Simon was last seen at his home the morning...
Georgia Toddler Quinton Simon: Mom now 'main focus' of investigation, police search for child's remains
Georgia toddler Quinton Simon's mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is now the "main focus" of the investigation into the boy's disappearance and death, police said.
One person shot in the back in Friday night shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to the scene of a shooting at West 57th and Boyd St. around 11:00 Friday night. According to police a male received a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the back. There is no further information at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
Friday night shooting in Savannah leaves 1 man injured
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight in Savannah. According to police, officers responded to the scene of a shooting at W 57th and Boyd Street. One male victim was shot in the back but sustained non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
Savannah man faces 10 years in prison after brandishing a gun while shoplifting
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A Chatham County man with a lengthy criminal record faces 10 years in prison for illegally carrying a gun. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Thomas Kevin Robinson, 52, of Savannah was sentenced to 120 months in prison after he previously plead guilty to […]
Police call mother ‘prime suspect’ in Georgia boy’s disappearance, death
A week after a 20-month-old was reported missing out of Chatham County, authorities said they now believe the boy is dead.
Memorial set up outside of toddler’s home as investigation continues
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County police say they don’t expect to be out searching for little Quinton Simon’s body today through Sunday. Police have said they believe Quinton is dead, and they’re continuing to gather and analyze evidence. Not just people living in the area but...
Cops Have ‘Evidence’ Missing Savannah Toddler Quinton Simon Is Dead
A Savannah, Georgia, toddler who disappeared more than a week ago is presumed dead “based on multiple search warrants and interviews,” authorities announced Thursday, saying they aren’t sure precisely where the child’s remains or their prime suspect—the boy’s mom—are located.Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon went missing on Oct. 5, and has not been seen since. His 22-year-old mother, Leilani Simon, is the primary suspect in the case, Chief Jeffrey Hadley of the Chatham County Police Department said at an afternoon press conference.Investigators don’t know “where she is currently,” according to Hadley. However, he added, “We don’t believe she’s a flight risk at...
Witnesses say police took 15 minutes to respond to shots fired on W. Jones St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gunshots in downtown Savannah yesterday during the lunch hour have residents concerned about the increasing gun violence across the city. “It stays with you,” said a woman, who described the mayhem that unfolded on West Jones Street. At about 12:15 pm on Wednesday, she and...
Quinton Simon A BLOCK
Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival returns to the Lowcountry. Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival returns to the Lowcountry. The Peach State is pivotal as both parties fight for the majority in the Senate which is currently split 50-50. Friday Night Blitz 2022 Week 9 scores, highlights …. WSAV has Week 9 scores...
Mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon pictured for first time since boy’s disappearance
Leilani Simon, the mother of a missing Georgia 1-year-old, was photographed outside her home Wednesday, one week after she reported Quinton Simon missing.
Beaufort County investigators capture suspect in attempted murder shooting
Investigators believe they have captured the man responsible for a shooting earlier this week in Beaufort County. On Wednesday around 5:10 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Roberts Lane and Trask Parkway after a report of shots fired. One man was injured and drove himself to Beaufort Memorial Hospital...
How Queensborough Bank is celebrating Georgia Peanuts
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Peanut Commission and banks all across the state of Georgia have partnered for this years Georgia Peanut Bank Week to help promote their initiative to help folks account for their daily health!. We spoke with Mike English, Coastal Regional Manager at Queensborough National...
Deputies in Beaufort County investigating shooting; 1 man injured
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Beaufort County are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Roberts Lane in Grays Hill around 5:10 p.m. for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found...
‘My baby’s not dead’: Heated exchange between grandmother, babysitter of missing Georgia toddler caught on camera
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV obtained an exclusive video of a heated exchange between Quinton Simon’s grandmother and his babysitter. The 20-month-old Quinton has not been seen since the morning of Oct. 5. Quinton was last seen at the home where he lived with his mother, her boyfriend, siblings and grandparent on Burkhalter Road […]
Savannah Fire Department responds to warehouse fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department put out a warehouse fire at Cornwall and Hastings Street Saturday. Officials say, they prevented flames from extending to other businesses. No injuries were reported. They’re also unaware of anyone being inside the building at the time of the fire. Stick...
Man injured in overnight shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is recovering after being shot early Wednesday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the shooting occurred near the intersection of Brookview Drive and Haven Drive. Police say an adult male transported himself to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. SPD continues to investigate the incident.
Child playing with matches caused deadly fire in Rincon: Sheriff's Office
RINCON, Ga. (WTGS) — Investigators with the Effingham County Sheriff's Office uncovered the cause of a house fire that killed a 3-year-old child on July 26 in Rincon. Effingham County Fire Chief Clint Hodges reported that there were four children in the home at the time of the fire, and three got out. Three-year-old JonJon Brady died in the incident.
4 Georgia Senate debate moments everyone will be talking about
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The top two candidates in the Georgia Senate race pitched themselves to voters, answering questions that are the top of mind for voters in the upcoming 2022 midterms. All eyes were on the Georgia Senate debate on Friday and there were several moments that will have people talking. This race is […]
