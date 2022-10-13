ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

One person shot in the back in Friday night shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to the scene of a shooting at West 57th and Boyd St. around 11:00 Friday night. According to police a male received a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the back. There is no further information at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
WSAV News 3

Friday night shooting in Savannah leaves 1 man injured

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight in Savannah. According to police, officers responded to the scene of a shooting at W 57th and Boyd Street. One male victim was shot in the back but sustained non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
TheDailyBeast

Cops Have ‘Evidence’ Missing Savannah Toddler Quinton Simon Is Dead

A Savannah, Georgia, toddler who disappeared more than a week ago is presumed dead “based on multiple search warrants and interviews,” authorities announced Thursday, saying they aren’t sure precisely where the child’s remains or their prime suspect—the boy’s mom—are located.Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon went missing on Oct. 5, and has not been seen since. His 22-year-old mother, Leilani Simon, is the primary suspect in the case, Chief Jeffrey Hadley of the Chatham County Police Department said at an afternoon press conference.Investigators don’t know “where she is currently,” according to Hadley. However, he added, “We don’t believe she’s a flight risk at...
WSAV-TV

Quinton Simon A BLOCK

Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival returns to the Lowcountry. Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival returns to the Lowcountry. The Peach State is pivotal as both parties fight for the majority in the Senate which is currently split 50-50. Friday Night Blitz 2022 Week 9 scores, highlights …. WSAV has Week 9 scores...
WSAV-TV

How Queensborough Bank is celebrating Georgia Peanuts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Peanut Commission and banks all across the state of Georgia have partnered for this years Georgia Peanut Bank Week to help promote their initiative to help folks account for their daily health!. We spoke with Mike English, Coastal Regional Manager at Queensborough National...
WJCL

Deputies in Beaufort County investigating shooting; 1 man injured

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Beaufort County are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Roberts Lane in Grays Hill around 5:10 p.m. for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found...
wtoc.com

Savannah Fire Department responds to warehouse fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department put out a warehouse fire at Cornwall and Hastings Street Saturday. Officials say, they prevented flames from extending to other businesses. No injuries were reported. They’re also unaware of anyone being inside the building at the time of the fire. Stick...
WSAV News 3

Man injured in overnight shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is recovering after being shot early Wednesday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the shooting occurred near the intersection of Brookview Drive and Haven Drive. Police say an adult male transported himself to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. SPD continues to investigate the incident.
WTGS

Child playing with matches caused deadly fire in Rincon: Sheriff's Office

RINCON, Ga. (WTGS) — Investigators with the Effingham County Sheriff's Office uncovered the cause of a house fire that killed a 3-year-old child on July 26 in Rincon. Effingham County Fire Chief Clint Hodges reported that there were four children in the home at the time of the fire, and three got out. Three-year-old JonJon Brady died in the incident.
WSAV News 3

4 Georgia Senate debate moments everyone will be talking about

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The top two candidates in the Georgia Senate race pitched themselves to voters, answering questions that are the top of mind for voters in the upcoming 2022 midterms. All eyes were on the Georgia Senate debate on Friday and there were several moments that will have people talking. This race is […]
