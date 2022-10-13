ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federally-funded research is mandated to be open access by 2026. Here’s how the change could affect Duke

In late August, the federal Office of Science and Technology Policy issued a memorandum mandating that all federally-funded research, including articles and corresponding data, be open access by 2026. Open access research is freely available to everyone on the internet, which makes it “extremely powerful for equity,” Haley Walton, librarian...
