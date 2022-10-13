Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Federally-funded research is mandated to be open access by 2026. Here’s how the change could affect Duke
In late August, the federal Office of Science and Technology Policy issued a memorandum mandating that all federally-funded research, including articles and corresponding data, be open access by 2026. Open access research is freely available to everyone on the internet, which makes it “extremely powerful for equity,” Haley Walton, librarian...
Chronicle
Center for Muslim Life adapts to new space on West Campus as Duke's Muslim community grows
This is part four in a series profiling the identity centers at Duke, highlighting the work they do and their roles on campus. Part three, which focuses on the Women's Center at Duke, can be found here. Check back for more articles in coming weeks. If you walked into the...
