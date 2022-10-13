ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christiansburg, VA

Go Fest returns to downtown Roanoke bigger than ever before

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Go Fest is returning to downtown Roanoke Friday, October 13, bigger than ever. The three-day event will kick off featuring a free viewing of the Banff Mountain Film Festival. Go Fest will feature live music, two beer gardens and fan-favorite shows like Lumberjack and BMX stunts.
ROANOKE, VA
SML Pavilion opens in downtown Moneta

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - A new event space opened in one of our hometowns and it’s expected to bring in concerts, festivals and more for you to enjoy. SML Pavilion held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday. “We’re trying to keep it focused on everyone being able to attend and bring...
MONETA, VA
Dickens of a Christmas dates set for 2022

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke, Inc. has set dates for its annual Dickens of a Christmas event. Now being accepted are vendor and parade applications, available at DickensRoanoke.org. December 2 - City of Roanoke Christmas Tree lighting on Salem Avenue in Wells Fargo Plaza. The ceremony begins at 5:30...
ROANOKE, VA
Mountain Lake Lodge debuts ‘Dirty Dancing’ retail center

PEMBROKE, Va. – Mountain Lake Lodge is debuting a retail center to celebrate its famous film history. The retail center will include Kellerman’s Gift Shop, the first brick-and-mortar shop to sell official “Dirty Dancing” merchandise. The center will also feature Salt Pond Living, a shop featuring...
PEMBROKE, VA
Wright, Anna Mann

Anna Lee Mann Wright, 92 of Narrows, VA, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at her home. Anna Lee was born on June 22, 1930, in Assurance, WV and was a daughter of the late Preston Allen Mann and Mary Elizabeth Dillon Mann. Besides her parents, she was preceded in...
NARROWS, VA
Sedlacek, Lois McNeil

Lois M. Sedlacek, 81, of Pilot, went home to be with her lord on Saturday morning October 15, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jasper Everett McNeil, Nora McNeil; sisters, Ailene Sowers (Arlo), Pauline Pitsinger (Barney), Ada Mae Morgan (Bill), Margie Allman (Kenneth), Clover Ratcliffe (Bob); brothers, Aaron McNeil, Raymond McNeil, Everett Junior McNeil, Alvin McNeil (Betty Lynn), Carl McNeil (Ramsey).
PILOT, VA
Roanoke public skating and bumper cars return for fall and winter

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Berglund Center has announced the dates for the 2022 return of Public Skate and Ice Bumper Cars. After selling out their first season, bumper cars on ice are back with more dates. With the ability to spin 360 degrees, Berglund says, “It’s a safe and fun way to provide excitement and entertainment for the whole family!”
ROANOKE, VA
Family hopes to bring locally raised trout to more tables

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A family in Craig County has transformed an old fish hatchery into a new business, with the goal to bring sustainably raised trout to tables across our region. Ty Walker and his family started raising rainbow, brook, and brown trout about three years ago after...
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
Enjoy it! Unseasonable warmth reigns this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Congratulations, you’ve made it to the weekend! We’re starting our Saturday with a little bit of chill in the air as temperatures dipped into the 30s and 40s overnight. However, the cold won’t be with us for very long! We expect a quick rise...
ROANOKE, VA
Christiansburg artist tasked with painting town mural

Christiansburg, Va. (WDBJ) - A new mural with hometown roots is in the works in Christiansburg. Morgan Short, a Christiansburg native, was selected by the town for its Cambria mural project. The mural is on the side of the Electrical Supply building. Short says this is the first time she’s...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Duncan, Bernard Rudolph

Bernard Rudolph “Rudy” Duncan, 87, of Riner, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022. He was a member of Fairlawn Baptist Church and retired supervisor with Adams Construction Company. Rudy was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lola Duncan; wife, Sherry Duncan; and 6 brothers. Survivors include...
RINER, VA
Christmas at Cass December train rides!

CASS, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for something fun and magical to do for the holiday season this year, you can enjoy a ride on the Cass Scenic Railroad during Christmas at Cass! Christmas at Cass lasts from December 2, 2022 to December 4, 2022, and again from December 9, 2022 to December 11, […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Kelley, Joseph Edward

Joseph Edward Kelley, artist, craftsman and outdoorsman, left this life too soon on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at age 55. Joe was born in Fairfax, Virginia, but lived most of his life in Blacksburg. He loved the New River Valley’s mountains, creeks and rivers, and spent as much time as he could hiking or paddling, sketching and painting them.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Hines, Ronald Heywood

Ronald Heywood Hines, age 72 of Johnson City, TN, formerly of Pulaski County, died Friday, October 7, 2022 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Ron was born in Pulaski County on November 28, 1949, and was the son of the late Edith L. Coleman Hines, and the late Robert Heywood Hines. He was a lifetime member of the Belspring Presbyterian Church, and retired as a private business consultant.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Sandy, Michael Richard

Michael Richard Sandy, 59 of Newport, VA departed this life Wednesday, October 12, 2022, after a four-year battle with Dementia in the care of Pheasant Ridge Nursing and Rehab. Mike was born on September 27, 1963, in Alma, Michigan. Mike loved his beautiful family dearly, but his pride and joy...
NEWPORT, VA
Taylor, Andrew Brian

Andrew Brian “Drew” Taylor died Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his residence, 605 Dehart Road, Blacksburg, Virginia, at the age of 51. Born August 14, 1971 in Largo, Florida to Bill and Martha Ford Taylor, Drew embodied patience, perseverance, and gentleness. He was a proud Eagle Scout, a lifelong Presbyterian, and an ordained Elder at Northside Presbyterian Church in Blacksburg. Drew’s brother, Chuck, tells the story of a time that they went to a buffet with their family. Just kids, they were enthralled with all the desserts, and Drew piled his plate high with puddings and cream. When he got back to the table he took a huge bite of what he thought was Cool Whip, but was actually whipped butter. Obviously he did not get what he expected, but he persevered. And that’s how Drew lived— taking big bites of life, sometimes getting more than he bargained for, but still pushing through. It made him so much fun to be around.
BLACKSBURG, VA

