WDBJ7.com
Go Fest returns to downtown Roanoke bigger than ever before
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Go Fest is returning to downtown Roanoke Friday, October 13, bigger than ever. The three-day event will kick off featuring a free viewing of the Banff Mountain Film Festival. Go Fest will feature live music, two beer gardens and fan-favorite shows like Lumberjack and BMX stunts.
WDBJ7.com
SML Pavilion opens in downtown Moneta
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - A new event space opened in one of our hometowns and it’s expected to bring in concerts, festivals and more for you to enjoy. SML Pavilion held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday. “We’re trying to keep it focused on everyone being able to attend and bring...
WDBJ7.com
Dickens of a Christmas dates set for 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke, Inc. has set dates for its annual Dickens of a Christmas event. Now being accepted are vendor and parade applications, available at DickensRoanoke.org. December 2 - City of Roanoke Christmas Tree lighting on Salem Avenue in Wells Fargo Plaza. The ceremony begins at 5:30...
WSLS
Mountain Lake Lodge debuts ‘Dirty Dancing’ retail center
PEMBROKE, Va. – Mountain Lake Lodge is debuting a retail center to celebrate its famous film history. The retail center will include Kellerman’s Gift Shop, the first brick-and-mortar shop to sell official “Dirty Dancing” merchandise. The center will also feature Salt Pond Living, a shop featuring...
NRVNews
Wright, Anna Mann
Anna Lee Mann Wright, 92 of Narrows, VA, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at her home. Anna Lee was born on June 22, 1930, in Assurance, WV and was a daughter of the late Preston Allen Mann and Mary Elizabeth Dillon Mann. Besides her parents, she was preceded in...
NRVNews
Sedlacek, Lois McNeil
Lois M. Sedlacek, 81, of Pilot, went home to be with her lord on Saturday morning October 15, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jasper Everett McNeil, Nora McNeil; sisters, Ailene Sowers (Arlo), Pauline Pitsinger (Barney), Ada Mae Morgan (Bill), Margie Allman (Kenneth), Clover Ratcliffe (Bob); brothers, Aaron McNeil, Raymond McNeil, Everett Junior McNeil, Alvin McNeil (Betty Lynn), Carl McNeil (Ramsey).
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke public skating and bumper cars return for fall and winter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Berglund Center has announced the dates for the 2022 return of Public Skate and Ice Bumper Cars. After selling out their first season, bumper cars on ice are back with more dates. With the ability to spin 360 degrees, Berglund says, “It’s a safe and fun way to provide excitement and entertainment for the whole family!”
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Virginia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and most unique flea markets in the entire state.
WDBJ7.com
Family hopes to bring locally raised trout to more tables
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A family in Craig County has transformed an old fish hatchery into a new business, with the goal to bring sustainably raised trout to tables across our region. Ty Walker and his family started raising rainbow, brook, and brown trout about three years ago after...
WSLS
Enjoy it! Unseasonable warmth reigns this weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – Congratulations, you’ve made it to the weekend! We’re starting our Saturday with a little bit of chill in the air as temperatures dipped into the 30s and 40s overnight. However, the cold won’t be with us for very long! We expect a quick rise...
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg artist tasked with painting town mural
Christiansburg, Va. (WDBJ) - A new mural with hometown roots is in the works in Christiansburg. Morgan Short, a Christiansburg native, was selected by the town for its Cambria mural project. The mural is on the side of the Electrical Supply building. Short says this is the first time she’s...
NRVNews
Duncan, Bernard Rudolph
Bernard Rudolph “Rudy” Duncan, 87, of Riner, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022. He was a member of Fairlawn Baptist Church and retired supervisor with Adams Construction Company. Rudy was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lola Duncan; wife, Sherry Duncan; and 6 brothers. Survivors include...
WSLS
Sudden change in alcohol restrictions at this year’s Go Fest leaves confusion over licensing
ROANOKE, Va. – People at this year’s Go Fest are wondering what happened to there being beer drafts at this year’s event. According to a Facebook post, Go Fest organizers were notified the night before the festival began that they would only be able to sell cans of beer during the weekend.
Christmas at Cass December train rides!
CASS, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for something fun and magical to do for the holiday season this year, you can enjoy a ride on the Cass Scenic Railroad during Christmas at Cass! Christmas at Cass lasts from December 2, 2022 to December 4, 2022, and again from December 9, 2022 to December 11, […]
NRVNews
Kelley, Joseph Edward
Joseph Edward Kelley, artist, craftsman and outdoorsman, left this life too soon on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at age 55. Joe was born in Fairfax, Virginia, but lived most of his life in Blacksburg. He loved the New River Valley’s mountains, creeks and rivers, and spent as much time as he could hiking or paddling, sketching and painting them.
NRVNews
Hines, Ronald Heywood
Ronald Heywood Hines, age 72 of Johnson City, TN, formerly of Pulaski County, died Friday, October 7, 2022 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Ron was born in Pulaski County on November 28, 1949, and was the son of the late Edith L. Coleman Hines, and the late Robert Heywood Hines. He was a lifetime member of the Belspring Presbyterian Church, and retired as a private business consultant.
WSLS
Roanoke Valley animal shelters host adoption event for over 500 pets
ROANOKE, Va. – Five local shelters in the Roanoke Valley are teaming up this weekend to find forever homes for hundreds of animals. The shelters said they’ve seen an increase in pets being surrendered and a decrease in the number of adoptions. The shift in adoption rates has...
WSLS
WATCH: Family’s dream of homeownership becomes a reality with ‘Home for Good’ dedication
ROANOKE, Va. – A deserving family’s dream of homeownership is now a reality. This comes after this year’s Home for Good dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday (10/14) after months of hard work. 10 News partnered with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, and with...
NRVNews
Sandy, Michael Richard
Michael Richard Sandy, 59 of Newport, VA departed this life Wednesday, October 12, 2022, after a four-year battle with Dementia in the care of Pheasant Ridge Nursing and Rehab. Mike was born on September 27, 1963, in Alma, Michigan. Mike loved his beautiful family dearly, but his pride and joy...
NRVNews
Taylor, Andrew Brian
Andrew Brian “Drew” Taylor died Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his residence, 605 Dehart Road, Blacksburg, Virginia, at the age of 51. Born August 14, 1971 in Largo, Florida to Bill and Martha Ford Taylor, Drew embodied patience, perseverance, and gentleness. He was a proud Eagle Scout, a lifelong Presbyterian, and an ordained Elder at Northside Presbyterian Church in Blacksburg. Drew’s brother, Chuck, tells the story of a time that they went to a buffet with their family. Just kids, they were enthralled with all the desserts, and Drew piled his plate high with puddings and cream. When he got back to the table he took a huge bite of what he thought was Cool Whip, but was actually whipped butter. Obviously he did not get what he expected, but he persevered. And that’s how Drew lived— taking big bites of life, sometimes getting more than he bargained for, but still pushing through. It made him so much fun to be around.
