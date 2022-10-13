ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Hae Min Lee’s family attorney responds to criminal charges dropped against Syed

By Brittney Verner
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QghHe_0iWq2rVb00

Tuesday, the Baltimore City State's Attorney’s Office dropped all criminal charges against Adnan Syed after new DNA test results excluded him.

RELATED: Timeline: Adnan Syed's 23-year journey to freedom

Wednesday, the attorney for Hae Min Lee’s family spoke out about the state’s decision.

WMAR-2 News spoke with Steve Kelly who represents the Lee family and he discussed how they felt about the new findings.

He said the family is still processing everything related to the case now that it is a new active investigation dismissing Syed from criminal charges.

“They are processing you know, they feel just really confused, surprised. They don’t really understand what happened,” Kelly said.

Kelly said the heartbreak of the family losing Lee keeps wounding them, and to hear the state made a mistake while wrongfully convicting Syed for her death hurts even worse.

“Their confusion is that the state of Maryland has told them for 23 years that this is the killer, you know, and they believed it. They really just have a lot of questions that they want to get answered,” Kelly said.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said new touch DNA tested on Lee’s shoes pointed to multiple contributors which excluded Syed as the person who killed Lee.

“So it’s an open and pending case and, you know, as you all have noted, you know, this family, this poor family, I have so much empathy for them. They have for 23 years believed this was the individual that committed this heinous offense against their beautiful loved one and now they’re being told that, you know, evidence was withheld,” Mosby said.

Kelly said since it's still early, they haven’t been able to physically view any of that evidence, and they just want to get to the bottom of this and to learn who killed their loved one.

“They want to know what evidence supported the decisions that were made in terms of the vacatur, vacating the conviction and then dismissing the charges. Their number one goal is to find a way move forward in peace. It’s not easy but that’s the hope anyway,” Kelly said.

Kelly also said more than anything the family felt like their voices were not heard in this dismissal process so they are hoping the state makes the right decisions and convicts the appropriate person or persons in this new investigation.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Stolen ATM, van recovered near Belair Road following Northeast Baltimore crime spree

BALTIMORE -- City officers recovered a minivan and a damaged ATM from an alleyway in the Northeast Baltimore neighborhood of Belair-Edison on Saturday, according to authorities.Police on patrol in the area were alerted to the presence of the minivan and ATM behind the 2700 block of Pelham Avenue at 12:46 p.m., police said.The blue van sat with its sliding door ajar in the alleyway. Rolls of receipt paper sat inside of it while a handicap tag hung on the rearview mirror.The ATM lay beside it amid green trash cans and blue recycling bins.The officer assigned to the recovery effort examined...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Death of 4-year-old in Baltimore ruled homicide by intoxication

BALTIMORE -- The death of a 4-year-old boy in March is now being investigated as a homicide after an autopsy found the boy died by intoxication, Baltimore police said Friday. Officers responded around 4 a.m. on March 6 to the 3900 block of Garrison Boulevard in Northwest Baltimore for an unresponsive child. The child, identified as O'rion Thomas, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His body was transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy. Thomas' death was ruled a homicide on Oct. 12 after his cause of death was determined. A homicide investigation is active and ongoing, police said. 
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kelly
Person
Marilyn Mosby
WBAL Radio

Anne Arundel County officer arrested in Baltimore City

An Anne Arundel County police officer was arrested in Baltimore City, according to officials. In a news release, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said that they became aware of an out-of-county incident involving Officer T. Thomas on Oct. 13. Thomas was a 2-year veteran with the AACoPD Community Services...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

8 shot, 3 fatally within 24 hours across Baltimore

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — It was a violent 24-hours across Baltimore. At least eight people were shot, and three of those victims killed between approximately 2 a.m. Thursday through 2 a.m. Friday. Three of those cases occurred in the City's southern district, as well as within District 10. On...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

New information emerges regarding deadly shooting of teenager in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metropolitan Police are still looking for the three gunmen they believe shot and killed 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. Thursday afternoon. The gunmen opened fire while Andre was sitting on his great-grandmother’s porch at her home on 48th Street Northeast. “There were other individuals on the porch,” said Metropolitan Police Commander […]
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lee Family#The Lee#Criminal Charges#Min#Violent Crime
DC News Now

Controversy arises after woman dies in Maryland restaurant bathroom

LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — After a woman died in the bathroom of a popular Prince George’s County restaurant, the restaurant remained open, spurring controversy. A tweet sparked a lot of questions on social media Thursday morning after news about what happened at Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo spread. The user said, “Let’s talk about […]
LARGO, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 men shot, 1 dead, before sunrise in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say two men were shot, one of them killed, overnight in Baltimore. Just before 2:45 this morning, police were called to the 2000 block of Boone Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found a 42-year-old man...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Male, 27, killed in a shooting on Woodbrook Ave

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning in West Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 4:41 a.m. to the 2400 block of Woodbrook Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found a 27-year-old man shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.  Homicide detectives have taken on the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact detectives at (410) 396-2100.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wbaltv.com

Surveillance video shows brazen theft of ATM in liquor store

In yet another ATM theft in Baltimore City, surveillance video shows the thieves brazenly walk out of a liquor store with the machine. According to investigators, one of the thieves walked to an ATM Thursday night about 20 minutes before closing time at a popular store on Belair Road. Police said they believe the thief only pretended to have trouble with the machine before an accomplice shook it and discovered it was not secure, and they walked out the door with it.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy