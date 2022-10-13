Read full article on original website
11 pounds of cocaine washes ashore on Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The US Border Patrol seizes 11 pounds of cocaine after it washes ashore in Volusia County. The suspicious package was found by a Good Samaritan walking along Daytona Beach. Officials said the package washed up along the shoreline. On Saturday, Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar...
Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — Some Volusia County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in DeLand. Organizers said the giveaway will...
a-z-animals.com
How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?
How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Melbourne, FL USA
I found my heart at Wickham Park in Melbourne, Florida on an early morning walk with my dog while enjoying the first day of my vacation. It brightened my day and put a smile on my face. It’s nice to see some good and positive energy being spread. Thank you so much for brightening my day. The heart is made of fall material so also just in time for the fall spirit! God bless.
fox13news.com
'Lowest form of scum': Lee County deputies arrest Orlando men for allegedly looting after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A sheriff in Florida announced the arrest of seven men who were allegedly caught looting in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced that the seven men were arrested on Wednesday after allegedly being seen looting from various locations. Eli Francisco Acevedo...
click orlando
Federal prosecutors try to prove Central Florida Oath Keepers encouraged violence on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The trial of two Central Florida members of the Oath Keepers completed its second week with prosecutors attempting to show that they conspired to engage in violence on Jan. 6, 2021. Kelly Meggs, of Dunnellon, and Kenneth Harrelson, of Titusville, are charged with seditious conspiracy with...
WESH
2 people hurt in Volusia County crash, fire officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department responded to a crash on Saturday. One vehicle and a motorcycle were involved in the crash on West International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach. One person was transported as a trauma alert and one person received basic life support, according...
Florida man accused of kidnapping hid under clothes, trash to avoid capture
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Florida man who attempted to avoid police by hiding in a pile of clothes and trash failed when a K-9 sniffed out the suspect, authorities said. David F. Hallaman, 31, of Mims, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with false imprisonment, kidnapping, criminal mischief, battery and felony battery by strangulation, according to an online probable cause affidavit submitted by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
Vero residents will be allowed to stay in homes after fears of eviction
Dozens of residents in Vero Beach are breathing a sigh of relief after fears they might have to soon vacate their homes.
2 robbers shot dead at jewelry booth in Orlando’s Magic Mall
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people were fatally shot Friday morning during a robbery at a jewelry booth at the Magic Mall, the Orlando Police Department said. Police were called shortly before 11:45 a.m. to the indoor flea market-style mall at West Colonial Drive and Texas Avenue. They said the...
Iconic I-Drive hotel sold; all the details
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. International Drive’s unique Castle Hotel property is in the hands of a new owner after trading hands just two years ago. Boca Raton-based Waramaug...
cbs12.com
Police search for attempted purse snatcher in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for information about a purse snatcher caught on camera in Vero Beach. Vero Beach police say the man in the pictures tried to steal a purse in the parking lot of the Neighborhood Walmart at 1750 US 1. The incident took place on Oct. 10, 2022 around 5:30 p.m.
Locally Caribbean Restaurant to Operate Under New Name & Ownership
“I always wanted to have a business in Orlando," Mr. Paul says. "I saw the opportunity and I said ‘Let me go and grab this.'”
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Florida
Cheapism has the scoop the best Korean restaurants in the country.
WESH
Flooding from Hurricane Ian shuts down popular Oviedo restaurant indefinitely
OVIEDO, Fla. — For the Black Hammock in Oviedo, sitting at the water’s edge has already been its shining feature. “There’s no other bar in Oviedo that has such a great view of Lake Jesup,” said manager Christina Thompson. But now, the water has taken over...
click orlando
Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
fox13news.com
Ashley Moody: 24 arrested, 1 wanted in Florida fentanyl drug bust
TAMPA, Fla. - A group of alleged drug dealers was busted with a massive amount of fentanyl seized, said Florida's State Attorney Ashley Moody. During a Wednesday morning press conference, Moody announced that 24 gang members, led by prison inmate Carlos Martinez, were charged with a variety of crimes. The list of charges includes conspiracy to commit racketeering and trafficking of a number of controlled substances.
spacecoastdaily.com
SHERIFF WAYNE IVEY: Zero Chance Tiffanimarie Pirozzi is Going to be Voted ‘Mother of the Year’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – While I can’t be positive, I’m pretty sure that threatening to blow up the school hurts your chances of getting the “Mother of the Year Award.”. While I can’t be sure about how the voting will go, I can tell you that...
