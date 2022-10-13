ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

a-z-animals.com

How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?

How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Melbourne, FL USA

I found my heart at Wickham Park in Melbourne, Florida on an early morning walk with my dog while enjoying the first day of my vacation. It brightened my day and put a smile on my face. It’s nice to see some good and positive energy being spread. Thank you so much for brightening my day. The heart is made of fall material so also just in time for the fall spirit! God bless.
MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

2 people hurt in Volusia County crash, fire officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department responded to a crash on Saturday. One vehicle and a motorcycle were involved in the crash on West International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach. One person was transported as a trauma alert and one person received basic life support, according...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
102.5 The Bone

Florida man accused of kidnapping hid under clothes, trash to avoid capture

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Florida man who attempted to avoid police by hiding in a pile of clothes and trash failed when a K-9 sniffed out the suspect, authorities said. David F. Hallaman, 31, of Mims, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with false imprisonment, kidnapping, criminal mischief, battery and felony battery by strangulation, according to an online probable cause affidavit submitted by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.
MIMS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Iconic I-Drive hotel sold; all the details

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. International Drive’s unique Castle Hotel property is in the hands of a new owner after trading hands just two years ago. Boca Raton-based Waramaug...
ORLANDO, FL
cbs12.com

Police search for attempted purse snatcher in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for information about a purse snatcher caught on camera in Vero Beach. Vero Beach police say the man in the pictures tried to steal a purse in the parking lot of the Neighborhood Walmart at 1750 US 1. The incident took place on Oct. 10, 2022 around 5:30 p.m.
VERO BEACH, FL
click orlando

Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
MIMS, FL
fox13news.com

Ashley Moody: 24 arrested, 1 wanted in Florida fentanyl drug bust

TAMPA, Fla. - A group of alleged drug dealers was busted with a massive amount of fentanyl seized, said Florida's State Attorney Ashley Moody. During a Wednesday morning press conference, Moody announced that 24 gang members, led by prison inmate Carlos Martinez, were charged with a variety of crimes. The list of charges includes conspiracy to commit racketeering and trafficking of a number of controlled substances.
FLORIDA STATE

