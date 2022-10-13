Read full article on original website
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Huntsville woman has $1.5 million bond following drug trafficking arrest
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday afternoon, a Huntsville woman was arrested and charged with drug trafficking. The North Alabama Drug Task Force arrested Brittney Simpson, 34 after finding a kilogram of cocaine and a kilogram of fentanyl during a search warrant at a home on Beaver Brook Place in Toney.
Albertville man arrested on attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting man with crossbow
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Albertville man was arrested and charged with attempted murder by officers with the Albertville Police Department on Tuesday. According to the police department, officers responded to an incident on Carlin Street around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived on scene, they found a victim that had been shot with an arrow from a crossbow.
24-year-old killed in Limestone Co. crash
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 24-year-old Athens woman was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash just west of Tanner. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Korday Moore was killed when the 2011 Toyota Avalon she was driving left the road and flipped over. ALEA says that...
Huntsville Police responded to shooting on Delia Lane
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday afternoon. The shooting call came in around 4 p.m. on Delia Lane. HEMSI transported one person with non-life-threatening injuries to the hospital. This story will be updated once there is more information.
New Market man arrested for alleged violations of securities law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - A New Market man was arrested and charged for 13 counts of securities law violations as the result of a May indictment. Aaron Brooks Butler, 33, was charged with eleven counts of securities fraud, one count of sale of securities by an unregistered agent and one count of sale of an unregistered security. The indictment alleges that Butler solicited investments of at least $84,000 from investors.
Teenager hospitalized by drive-by shooting speaks on his scary situation
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two back-to-back shootings on Rumson Road in north Huntsville are leaving residents in fear. Neighbors say they just want the senseless violence to end. A drive-by shooting on Wednesday night put 16-year-old Kamontrez Sales in the hospital and says that today he is feeling grateful to...
1 person killed in late night Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a shooting that left one person dead on Thursday night. According to the police department, officers responded to a shots fired call around 11 p.m. in the area of South Bellview Avenue and Robertson Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found Dominic Brown, 38, who had died from gunshot wounds.
30 grams of cocaine leads to arrest of 8 in Athens
Hazmat crews are working to clean an oil spill in Scottsboro. The groundbreaking ceremony was held on August 22. Check out some of Gina's past career stops on her way to be a Morning Anchor in Huntsville. Patriot Front members. Updated: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT. 31 members...
24-year-old woman killed in Saturday morning crash
Thousands of people participated in the 19h annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run. This year’s run was the first in-person edition of the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run in three years. Al Azhar Court 181 Breast Cancer Walk held Saturday. Updated: 5 hours ago. The walk was held at the Bessie...
Late night crash in Battleground results in 1 death
BATTLEGROUND, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 157 in Battleground resulted in one death late Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway and down a hillside after 11 p.m. on October 12. The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to assist with a person entrapped in the vehicle.
19th annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run set to begin soon
Over 4,000 people are expected to run in this year's race. This year’s Liz Hurley Ribbon Run will be raising money to upgrade 3D technology at the Huntsville and Madison Breast Cancer Center. Liz Hurley is at the race and excited for it to start. Updated: 8 hours ago.
One person transported to hospital after wreck on Highway 157
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person has been transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 157, according to the Cullman Police Department. The wreck happened at the intersection of Highway 157 and County Road 1162 on Thursday morning. One person was seriously injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
The Liz Hurley Ribbon Run kicks off the first in-person run in three years with over 4,000 participants
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Liz Hurley Ribbon Run began with the Survivor’s walk at 8 a.m. Saturday morning and was followed by the 5k at 8:30 a.m. The 19th annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run is back in person for the first time in three years. The run began near California Street Park and went through downtown Huntsville before ending where it started.
Mason Sisk’s retrial hearing moved up by Limestone Co. judge
Regulations set for potential medical marijuana dispensing site in Huntsville. 1 person killed in late night Fayetteville shooting. 1 person killed in late night Fayetteville shooting. Moulton baseball complex nearing completion despite being over budget. Updated: 10 hours ago. An expanded Moulton ballpark is nearing completion despite being three years...
Liz Hurley is at the race and excited for it to start
The Survivor's walk will begin at 8 and the 5K will start at 8:30. Over 4,000 people are expected to run in this year's race. This year’s Liz Hurley Ribbon Run will be raising money to upgrade 3D technology at the Huntsville and Madison Breast Cancer Center. ACT scores...
Over 4,000 people are expected to run in this year's race
The Survivor's walk will begin at 8 and the 5K will start at 8:30. Liz Hurley is at the race and excited for it to start. This year's race will be the first race back in person in three years. ACT scores at lowest seen in 30 years. Updated: 15...
Regulations set for potential medical marijuana dispensing site in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, the Huntsville City Council continued the preliminary steps of opening a dispensing site within corporate limits. On Oct. 12, a zoning ordinance was introduced to regulate where medical marijuana business could operate in the city. To open a dispensing site, there are key regulations that must be followed.
Moulton baseball complex nearing completion despite being over budget
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - An expanded Moulton ballpark is nearing completion despite being three years behind schedule and over budget. According to our news partner at the Decatur Daily, the initial price for the park enhancements was going to be $1.3 million. Now, the budget has nearly doubled. However, despite...
Sister Hazel to the take the stage in Rocket City
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Sister Hazel been rocking since the ‘90s and don’t plan on quitting anytime soon. The band is taking the stage at Mars Music Hall in Huntsville on Saturday, October 22. With all of the original guys still playing together, these shows are...
Local tutor weighs in on dropping ACT scores
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ACT scores are at their lowest in 30 years. Alabama’s current ACT average composite score is 18, making it lower than average. Local college prep tutor Chris Lawson says the pandemic is in part to blame. “We have noticed an actual decline in college readiness...
