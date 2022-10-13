ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

$7.5M Wells Fargo grant to expand housing equality in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A $7.5 million grant from Wells Fargo aims to expand equal housing opportunities for aspiring homeowners of color in Central Virginia. In a press conference Friday, the hefty check was handed over to LISC Virginia, which plans to partner with housing organizations to help minorities get their foot in the door of their new home.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Grove, VA
City
Community, VA
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
NBC12

The Tobacco Company will return to opening 7 days a week.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond favorite is making a comeback in a big way. After enduring some difficult times the tobacco company will begin opening 7 days a week starting Monday, Oct. 17. This is a two-day increase from their previous dining schedule of Wednesday through Sunday. The four-story...
RICHMOND, VA
PLANetizen

How Banks Perpetuate Overbuilt Parking

Ned Oliver, in an article in Axios, cautions that, although the city of Richmond, Virginia is encouraging more density and walkability by reducing parking requirements, developers face another challenge to reducing parking: banks. Per city rules, “Developers are no longer required to offer any dedicated parking if their building contains...
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

BigWife’s Mac and Cheese food truck now open while construction continues on brick-and-mortar space

A new food option coming to Scott’s Addition has set up shop in a food truck while construction continues on its brick-and-mortar operation. BigWife’s Mac & Cheese is now operating a food truck located at 1017 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, next to Starbucks. A storefront in the same location is expected to open later this year in the former Growlers To Go.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Affordable Housing#Mixed Income Housing#The Oak#Oak Grove Partners#Llc#Ami
NBC12

Petersburg Fire Department holds open house to recruit new staff

PETERSBURG, Va. The Petersburg Fire Department is taking a hands-on approach to pull some extra manpower from the community into its stations with an open house at its firehouse on Fort Bross Road. Potential recruits got a chance to lug around equipment, try on gear and get familiar with some...
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Dine to make a difference for Richmond Restaurant Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Restaurant week is celebrating more than 20 years of giving back to the community. Since 2001 Richmond Restaurant Week has committed to promoting Richmond’s diverse food scene as well as giving back to our neighbors in need. Diners are invited to enjoy a three-course...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NBC12

Louisa County hosts Hurricane Ian relief campaign

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People in Florida are still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Louisa County government is giving away a gift to people who make a donation of $25 or more to any relief organization helping Florida. If you present a receipt, you’ll receive a...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy