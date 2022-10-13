Read full article on original website
Why this charity is concerned about Richmond's plans for bad weather shelter
As a partner in the project, Commonwealth Catholic Charities say that very little dialogue has happened between them and Richmond on details of the shelter's operation.
Chesterfield County to break ground on affordable housing in Ettrick
Chesterfield County and the nonprofit Maggie Walker Community Land Trust are breaking ground on what they are calling the first-of-its-kind affordable housing project in Ettrick next week.
NBC12
$7.5M Wells Fargo grant to expand housing equality in Central Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A $7.5 million grant from Wells Fargo aims to expand equal housing opportunities for aspiring homeowners of color in Central Virginia. In a press conference Friday, the hefty check was handed over to LISC Virginia, which plans to partner with housing organizations to help minorities get their foot in the door of their new home.
President and CEO of United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg leaving after 26 years
The current President and CEO of United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg will soon be leaving the organization after more than two decades.
NBC12
The Tobacco Company will return to opening 7 days a week.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond favorite is making a comeback in a big way. After enduring some difficult times the tobacco company will begin opening 7 days a week starting Monday, Oct. 17. This is a two-day increase from their previous dining schedule of Wednesday through Sunday. The four-story...
PLANetizen
How Banks Perpetuate Overbuilt Parking
Ned Oliver, in an article in Axios, cautions that, although the city of Richmond, Virginia is encouraging more density and walkability by reducing parking requirements, developers face another challenge to reducing parking: banks. Per city rules, “Developers are no longer required to offer any dedicated parking if their building contains...
Richmond dialysis patient struggles to get to appointments due to late GRTC buses
A Richmond man receiving dialysis treatments is looking for help. Lately, Rudolph Hunt Jr.’s shuttle hasn't been coming on time, something that's creating more challenges for him when getting to appointments.
rvahub.com
BigWife’s Mac and Cheese food truck now open while construction continues on brick-and-mortar space
A new food option coming to Scott’s Addition has set up shop in a food truck while construction continues on its brick-and-mortar operation. BigWife’s Mac & Cheese is now operating a food truck located at 1017 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, next to Starbucks. A storefront in the same location is expected to open later this year in the former Growlers To Go.
260 new apartments proposed for site of abandoned retirement home in Richmond
The new owners of an abandoned retirement facility in Richmond are proposing 260 new apartments on the overgrown site in the Museum District.
NBC12
Petersburg Fire Department holds open house to recruit new staff
PETERSBURG, Va. The Petersburg Fire Department is taking a hands-on approach to pull some extra manpower from the community into its stations with an open house at its firehouse on Fort Bross Road. Potential recruits got a chance to lug around equipment, try on gear and get familiar with some...
NBC12
Dine to make a difference for Richmond Restaurant Week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Restaurant week is celebrating more than 20 years of giving back to the community. Since 2001 Richmond Restaurant Week has committed to promoting Richmond’s diverse food scene as well as giving back to our neighbors in need. Diners are invited to enjoy a three-course...
Why police shut down Petersburg affordable housing event
A housing event at an apartment complex in Petersburg Thursday morning was shut down by police and firefighters.
Chesterfield student calls double-back bus route 'really frustrating'
Some students are having having to wait roughly 45 minutes at school for the bus to pick them up to take them home, according to some Chesterfield families.
Ramp to I-95 south to close for several months beginning Oct. 17
Drivers in south Chesterfield should begin planning for delays on the way to I-95 south, as the ramp to N. Belvidere Street will close for several months beginning on Monday.
Parents call Problem Solvers with concerns near school: 'It's a death trap'
The President of the Mary Munford PTA has planned a Walk-to-School rally to raise awareness about unsafe walking conditions for students due to drivers and busy roads around the school.
NBC12
Louisa County hosts Hurricane Ian relief campaign
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People in Florida are still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Louisa County government is giving away a gift to people who make a donation of $25 or more to any relief organization helping Florida. If you present a receipt, you’ll receive a...
Richmond skeleton is more than just a Halloween decoration
It's nearly impossible to miss if you're driving down Kensington Avenue or Roseneath Road in Richmond's Museum District - a 12-foot skeleton hanging off the side of a house.
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
The simple reason this Richmond gas station owner gave away FREE gas
A Richmond gas station owner said give back to the community was the mission behind his free gas giveaway Saturday.
Though this South Richmond house was condemned in 2018, it still stands
A few years ago, a home in South Richmond was condemned and the city said it should also be torn down. To the disdain of neighbors, this house is still standing.
