Perry County, MS

WDAM-TV

Marion County sheriff warns of phone scam

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County Sheriff Berkley Hall is asking residents to be wary of a phone scam that has been reported to his office. Hall says that residents are receiving calls from (601) 746-4006, alleging that the caller is with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and advising intended victims that they have warrants that need to immediately be resolved.
MARION COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Ovett man killed in Jones County accident identified

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 25-year-old Ovett man was identified as the victim in a fatal crash on Friday evening, the Jones County coroner said. Coroner Burl Hall Saturday evening identified Casey Aaron Coleman as the driver of a Ford F-150 truck that left the roadway and struck a tree.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. wreck results in 1 fatality

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A crash in Jones County resulted in the death of an Ovett man Friday night. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a passenger vehicle struck a tree on Ovett-Petal Road in southern Jones County on Friday, Oct. 14. No other cars were involved.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

WATCH: Penguin visits the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Have you ever seen a penguin ... in the Pine Belt?. During WDAM 7′s Midday show on Friday, Oct. 14, at noon, some of our staff members got the chance to meet an African penguin up close and personal. This visit is hosted by...
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Jones County woman accused of charging $30K on company card

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ovett woman was arrested for allegedly charging over $30,000 to a company credit card. The Laurel Leader Call reported Joni Fraga, 26, was an employee at Bush Construction for about a year. Company president Matthew Davis signed an affidavit stated that he saw an email invoice from PayPal on […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Driver dies after colliding with tree in Ovett

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The driver of a Ford F-150 truck died after colliding with a tree in Ovett on Friday, October 14. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene just before 6:00 p.m. at 1974 Ovett-Petal Road. They said witnesses reported seeing the truck driving east when […]
OVETT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport Premium Outlets brace for Highway 49 closure

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Gulfport is bracing for a big headache as one of the busiest roadways in South Mississippi is set to close down for weeks. The railroad crossing just north of Creosote Road is jarring, and there’s no doubting Kansas City Southern Railway needs to give it an upgrade, but there’s a price to pay when the Mississippi Department of Transportation closes down a stretch of roadway that 55,000 drivers cross every day.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Man found dead on property outside of Gautier residence

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police Department is currently investigating the death of a man in south Gautier. According to Chief David Bever, a neighbor called police about a possible death. He notes it is an apparent shooting death. The man, who’s identity is yet to be released, was found on a property outside of a home on Parkdale Drive in Gautier around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
GAUTIER, MS
WJTV 12

Dump truck driver dies in crash on I-59 in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A dump truck driver died in a rollover crash on Interstate 59 in Moselle on Wednesday, October 12. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. near the 80 mile-marker on the southbound side of the interstate. They found that a dump […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Sheriff’s department narcotics agents arrest 6 in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested six individuals overnight during a narcotics search warrant issuance at a home on Houston Road. Those arrested include the following:. Lisa English, 50, of Laurel: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of paraphernalia. Kaitlyn...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Victim identified following fatal Gautier shooting

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - 19-year-old Zachieous Stephens has been identified as the victim of a shooting in Gautier after being found dead on Thursday. Stephens was found on the property of a vacant house on Parkdale Drive around 4 p.m. after a neighbor of the home called police to report a possible death.
GAUTIER, MS
WDAM-TV

‘North Forrest VFD Haunted Forest’ opens Friday night

Richton may be known as the “little town with two red lights,” but soon, the streets will be filled with people from all over the Pine Belt. Mississippi educators attend annual Dyslexia Symposium. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Hattiesburg Convention Center hosted educators from around the state...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

USM President Joe Paul serves as grand marshal for annual homecoming parade

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss football fans gathered along Hardy Street Saturday for the annual USM homecoming parade. Several fraternities and sororities had floats in this year’s event. Southern Miss cheerleaders, USM mascot Seymour, the Dixie Darlings and other dance teams also took part. As always, the “Pride...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Truck catches fire on SB I-59 in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle was engulfed in flames on Interstate 59 Friday morning. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle fire on southbound I-59 at the 78-mile marker around 11 a.m. The Southwest Jones and South Jones Fire & Rescue departments also responded...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Gulfport-Biloxi airport becomes state’s first to open DPS bureau

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety unveiled a new Driver Service Bureau inside the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Wednesday. It is located on the first floor near Baggage Claim 2. “What we were hoping through this partnership is it will allow people another option to come to...
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

Gametime! - Week 8

Richton may be known as the “little town with two red lights,” but soon, the streets will be filled with people from all over the Pine Belt. ‘North Forrest VFD Haunted Forest’ opens Friday night. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. It’s that time of year when you...
LAUREL, MS

