WDAM-TV
Marion County sheriff warns of phone scam
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County Sheriff Berkley Hall is asking residents to be wary of a phone scam that has been reported to his office. Hall says that residents are receiving calls from (601) 746-4006, alleging that the caller is with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and advising intended victims that they have warrants that need to immediately be resolved.
WDAM-TV
Ovett man killed in Jones County accident identified
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 25-year-old Ovett man was identified as the victim in a fatal crash on Friday evening, the Jones County coroner said. Coroner Burl Hall Saturday evening identified Casey Aaron Coleman as the driver of a Ford F-150 truck that left the roadway and struck a tree.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. wreck results in 1 fatality
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A crash in Jones County resulted in the death of an Ovett man Friday night. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a passenger vehicle struck a tree on Ovett-Petal Road in southern Jones County on Friday, Oct. 14. No other cars were involved.
WDAM-TV
WATCH: Penguin visits the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Have you ever seen a penguin ... in the Pine Belt?. During WDAM 7′s Midday show on Friday, Oct. 14, at noon, some of our staff members got the chance to meet an African penguin up close and personal. This visit is hosted by...
Jones County woman accused of charging $30K on company card
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ovett woman was arrested for allegedly charging over $30,000 to a company credit card. The Laurel Leader Call reported Joni Fraga, 26, was an employee at Bush Construction for about a year. Company president Matthew Davis signed an affidavit stated that he saw an email invoice from PayPal on […]
Driver dies after colliding with tree in Ovett
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The driver of a Ford F-150 truck died after colliding with a tree in Ovett on Friday, October 14. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene just before 6:00 p.m. at 1974 Ovett-Petal Road. They said witnesses reported seeing the truck driving east when […]
WLOX
Gulfport Premium Outlets brace for Highway 49 closure
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Gulfport is bracing for a big headache as one of the busiest roadways in South Mississippi is set to close down for weeks. The railroad crossing just north of Creosote Road is jarring, and there’s no doubting Kansas City Southern Railway needs to give it an upgrade, but there’s a price to pay when the Mississippi Department of Transportation closes down a stretch of roadway that 55,000 drivers cross every day.
WLOX
Man found dead on property outside of Gautier residence
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police Department is currently investigating the death of a man in south Gautier. According to Chief David Bever, a neighbor called police about a possible death. He notes it is an apparent shooting death. The man, who’s identity is yet to be released, was found on a property outside of a home on Parkdale Drive in Gautier around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
WDAM-TV
Demonstrators call for release of body cam video of the night Jaheim McMillan was shot
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of people gathered in downtown Gulfport Saturday afternoon, calling for more transparency into an officer-involved shooting that led to a 15-year-old’s death. Roughly 75 people met across the street from the Gulfport Police Department. They were calling for the release of the body camera...
mississippifreepress.org
Gulfport Police Kill 15-Year-Old Jaheim McMillan, Prompting Search For Answers
Jaheim McMillan, a Black 15-year-old, died after a police officer shot him in the head outside a Family Dollar in Gulfport, Miss., on Oct. 6. His family and other residents of the Gulf Coast city are demanding answers from the Gulfport Police Department, including the release of body-camera footage. At...
Mississippi man who ‘traumatized’ bank employees during robbery sentenced to life in prison
Eric Boykin has been sentenced to life in prison for the robbery of the Prentiss Branch of Hancock Bank in May 2021. Fifteenth Circuit Judge Tony Mozingo presided over the trial that concluded Oct. 4. Boykin chose not to be present during the trial. He was represented in absentia by Public Defender Benton Evans.
Dump truck driver dies in crash on I-59 in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A dump truck driver died in a rollover crash on Interstate 59 in Moselle on Wednesday, October 12. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. near the 80 mile-marker on the southbound side of the interstate. They found that a dump […]
WDAM-TV
Sheriff’s department narcotics agents arrest 6 in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested six individuals overnight during a narcotics search warrant issuance at a home on Houston Road. Those arrested include the following:. Lisa English, 50, of Laurel: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of paraphernalia. Kaitlyn...
WLOX
Victim identified following fatal Gautier shooting
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - 19-year-old Zachieous Stephens has been identified as the victim of a shooting in Gautier after being found dead on Thursday. Stephens was found on the property of a vacant house on Parkdale Drive around 4 p.m. after a neighbor of the home called police to report a possible death.
WDAM-TV
‘North Forrest VFD Haunted Forest’ opens Friday night
Richton may be known as the “little town with two red lights,” but soon, the streets will be filled with people from all over the Pine Belt. Mississippi educators attend annual Dyslexia Symposium. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Hattiesburg Convention Center hosted educators from around the state...
80-year-old Mississippi grandmother arrested for meth possession
An 80-year-old Mississippi woman was arrested after 2 grams of methamphetamine were found in her purse. The Laurel Leader-Call reports that Janice Muscarello, 80, of Ellisville was charged with possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. Muscarello was a passenger in a 2006...
WDAM-TV
USM President Joe Paul serves as grand marshal for annual homecoming parade
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss football fans gathered along Hardy Street Saturday for the annual USM homecoming parade. Several fraternities and sororities had floats in this year’s event. Southern Miss cheerleaders, USM mascot Seymour, the Dixie Darlings and other dance teams also took part. As always, the “Pride...
WDAM-TV
Truck catches fire on SB I-59 in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle was engulfed in flames on Interstate 59 Friday morning. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle fire on southbound I-59 at the 78-mile marker around 11 a.m. The Southwest Jones and South Jones Fire & Rescue departments also responded...
WLOX
Gulfport-Biloxi airport becomes state’s first to open DPS bureau
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety unveiled a new Driver Service Bureau inside the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Wednesday. It is located on the first floor near Baggage Claim 2. “What we were hoping through this partnership is it will allow people another option to come to...
WDAM-TV
Gametime! - Week 8
Richton may be known as the “little town with two red lights,” but soon, the streets will be filled with people from all over the Pine Belt. ‘North Forrest VFD Haunted Forest’ opens Friday night. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. It’s that time of year when you...
