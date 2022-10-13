GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Gulfport is bracing for a big headache as one of the busiest roadways in South Mississippi is set to close down for weeks. The railroad crossing just north of Creosote Road is jarring, and there’s no doubting Kansas City Southern Railway needs to give it an upgrade, but there’s a price to pay when the Mississippi Department of Transportation closes down a stretch of roadway that 55,000 drivers cross every day.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO