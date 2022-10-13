ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Z94

Treehouse Hotels Exist Here In Oklahoma

In all my years spent here in Oklahoma, I had no idea that a treehouse hotel thing even existed. You see them on TV all over the country, but now it's an Oklahoma trend? I'm in. Not to drag out the details here, but there are actually two treehouse hotels...
OKLAHOMA STATE
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Norman, Oklahoma

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Norman for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Norman. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

When will the storms reach Oklahoma?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The menace of extreme climate returns to Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon. There will be a LOW twister menace with these storms. The major danger will be for big hail, damaging winds and flooding rainfall. Here is the timeline for the storms:. Storms will develop throughout Western...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma to see snow as winter storm approaches state

A winter climate advisory has been issued for almost all of the state till Friday afternoon.KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says wintry precipitation with snow strikes into Oklahoma late Thursday evening. The northern a part of the state will see probably the most snow, with 2-4 inches anticipated to fall.Central Oklahoma and southeastern Oklahoma ought to see 1-2 inches. Southwestern Oklahoma is anticipated to get lower than an inch of snow. Southwestern Oklahoma is anticipated to get lower than an inch of snow. Slick highway situations will develop early Friday morning. Most of the state can have slick spots after 7 a.m., and roads in northern Oklahoma shall be lined in snow.Jonathan has the most recent timeline for when winter climate will transfer throughout Oklahoma. Open the video participant above to see when snow shall be in your space. Be positive to obtain the KOCO 5 App to obtain custom-made climate alerts. You can watch our group protection on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Aviation training course available for students in Oklahoma high schools

MUSTANG, Okla. — A state-of-the-art training course is now available for students in Oklahoma high schools. The course is available for students as young as freshmen to get real, hands-on experience. Not only does the program expose the students to something they might not have experienced before, but it also hopes to tackle an expected problem down the road.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Oklahoma

Even though it is true that Oklahoma is not as famous as other states in the country, there is no doubt that it has a lot to offer and those that live here or have visited this beautiful state at least once, can absolutely confirm this. If you live in Oklahoma or you plan on visiting it soon, I have put together a list of four beautiful places in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Live Updates: Severe Weather Updates Across Oklahoma

Severe storms moved through the Oklahoma City metro area after 10 p.m. Saturday, bringing strong winds and some hail. The storms pushed off to the south and east by 11. (UPDATE 12:01 a.m.) Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Caddo and Comanche counties until 12:45 a.m. (UPDATE 11:33 p.m.) A severe...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Stay Overnight at Oklahoma’s Most Haunted Bed & Breakfast

If you're feeling a little daring you could always book an overnight stay at this haunted Oklahoma bed and breakfast, the Stone Lion Inn in Guthrie, OK. It sounds like the perfect paranormal staycation destination. It's been called one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. If you're into the paranormal, book a stay.
GUTHRIE, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma to see severe storms with hail risk this weekend

Parts of Oklahoma could severe severe weather with a hail risk Saturday night.KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says isolated storms will develop after 4 p.m. with a hail risk for much of the state. The higher instability will remain south of Interstate 40, and Damon says those storms will produce half-dollar-size hail.Areas north of Interstate 40 should see quarter-size hail.Damon shows when you could expect to see severe storms in your area. Open the video player above for the latest timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our team coverage on the app, too.>> Check Live, Interactive Radar>> Watch KOCO 5 Coverage>> Download the KOCO 5 App on iPhone>> Download the KOCO 5 App on Android>> “Like” KOCO 5 on Facebook>> “Follow” KOCO 5 on Twitter.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in Oklahoma, 7 other states

(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
ALLEN PARK, MI
107.3 PopCrush

When Oklahoma Will Get Its First Freeze

Fall has been both unpredictable and unusual for the last two years. So much so, looking up the almanac averages for first frosts and freezes seem out-of-touch with what could happen next in Oklahoma. Winter came on in the fall of 2020 with fury, dumping plenty of ice on us...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Gabriel helps Sooners top No. 19 Kansas, end skid at 3 games

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel passed for 403 yards in his first game back after a concussion, and Oklahoma defeated No. 19 Kansas 52-42 on Saturday to end its three-game losing streak. Gabriel was injured in the second quarter of Oklahoma’s loss to TCU on October 1, and...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma state agents focus on seizing illegal marijuana

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma state agents have a major focus on seizing illegal marijuana. KOCO 5 looked into how the Oklahoma National Guard members are helping with the crackdown. "To come out and help the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics to remove and irradicate illegal marijuana grows," said Col. Shane...
OKLAHOMA STATE

