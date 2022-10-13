Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
JUNTAE KIM's SS23 Collection Looks to Unravel Binary Constructions
Established earlier this year, JUNTAE KIM is an emerging label out of London and Seoul. Founder and designer Juntae Kim graduated from Central Saint Martins in 2019, presenting his MA Fall/Winter 2022 “Romantic From Freedom” collection at London Fashion Week. Returning to unveil a Spring/Summer 2023 collection, the...
hypebeast.com
Total Luxury Spa Features Cauleen Smith for its Latest Artist Series
Smith discusses the conceptual framework for her new textile banners. Cauleen Smith is an American filmmaker, multimedia artist and educator whose work reflects on the everyday possibilities of the human imagination. Inspired by science fiction, structuralism and third-world cinema, the California-based artist creates films, installations and objects that seek to elicit contemplation on narratives both familiar and mysterious.
hypebeast.com
Disney Joins the "Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech" Merch Bonanza
Merchandise is at the very core of Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech, the late multihyphenate’s career-spanning retrospective at the Brooklyn Museum. So much so that the exhibit even includes a “Church and State” store, Virgil Abloh’s clever nod to the relationship between art and commerce. Now, Disney is the latest entity to join the Figures of Speech merch bonanza, following a special Off-White™ capsule that was released in September and the wide array of items that accompanied the exhibit’s opening.
hypebeast.com
Iconic Oscar Niemeyer Building Plays Host to Surreal Installation
Paris’ Espace Niemeyer has been used by plenty of high-profile designers in recent years, from Stella McCartney, to Ye, when he presented Yeezy Season 8 there back in 2020. Now, it has been transformed into a playground of towering exhibitions and playful installations from Greek artist Andreas Angelidakis. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
National Geographic Brought an Immersive Fashion Installation to HBX New York
To celebrate its new lifestyle collection, National Geographic held a party at Hypebeast’s HBX New York store in the city’s Chinatown neighborhood on 41 Division St. The space housed abstract sculptures reinterpreting aquatic landscapes inspired by the collection. Live DJ sets performed by singer Yaeji and Keith Charles kicked off the party.
hypebeast.com
Climate Activists Threw Soup at Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ Painting
From a young man disguised as an elderly woman, to activists gluing themselves to priceless works of art — protesters have recently gone to unordinary measures to raise awareness to issues, such as climate change. Another incident happened earlier today at the National Gallery in London, where several protesters...
hypebeast.com
Palace and Gucci Announce Gucci Vault Exclusive Collection
Following the launch of its Phaidon presents Palace Product Descriptions: The Selected Archive book release, Palace Skateboards has returned to announce a major team-up with Gucci. The special collaboration between Alessandro Michele and Palace and its co-founders, Lev Tanju and Gareth Skewis, is a meeting of sensibilities that blends elements of the Italian luxury house and uniquely British streetwear imprint.
hypebeast.com
First Look at Nigel Sylvester's Next Air Jordan 1
From his incredible bicycling skills as a BMX athlete to his trendsetting looks to his explorative storytelling, everything Nigel Sylvester does is packed with energy. Recently, Sylvester shared this with the launch of his new book Nigel Sylvester: GO. To celebrate, a special event at HBX was hosted where Sylvester offered a look at a new collaborative Air Jordan 1. Already, it has been over four years since the release of the original Air Jordan 1 “Nigel Sylvester” and Jordan Brand seems to still have the style on its mind.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Artist Connor Tingley Joins Vault by Vans on the Authentic
Artist and designer Connor Tingley was formally trained as an illustrator and classical painter as a kid and has since brought his artistic vision to collaborative projects. The Southern California native began preparing his latest project in 2020, pouring hours into research and design for the special opportunity to work with Vans. As part of the Vault by Vans line, Tingley’s work with the brand has been carefully crafted with purpose, pulling inspiration from Vans’ origins.
hypebeast.com
Unknown Is Sparkling in Rhinestone for FW22
While the U.K. is bursting with aspiring designers who are striving to dominate the streetwear market, there are only a select few that have managed to acquire brand recognition that garners thousands of social media followers and international attention. However, thanks to brands such as Corteiz, Clints, and Trapstar, these U.K.-based labels have proven that it’s possible to do so, and the gateway for more designers to follow suit is only becoming more accessible. Another British brand that is representing U.K. streetwear on an international scale is London-based Unknown and the imprint has just teased its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022.
hypebeast.com
Jehucal’s Latest Drop Is as Smooth as "Clockwork"
Jehucal is an emerging, London-based streetwear label that specializes in tracksuits, accessories, shell suits, and unique T-shirt designs. The label also presents its designs with off-the-cuff marketing tactics — such as a “Key Stage Three ‘Till Forever’ physics guide — which has garnered a cult following that takes over Jehucal’s immersive pop-up stores that allow attendees to print their own T-shirts with reworked Jehucal graphics. Now, the British brand is following up on its recent collaboration with U.K. rap up-and-comer Wax with a new drop that focuses on a cozy tracksuit that is ready to tackle the U.K.’s chilly winter.
hypebeast.com
Rihanna Reportedly Embarking on Stadium Tour in 2023
Rihanna is reportedly set to hit the road for a stadium tour in 2023. According to HITS Daily Double, the engagement will take place after her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance on February 12, 2023. The ANTI artist supposedly returned to the recording studio shortly after the Halftime Show announcement was made, and that her performance “will be used to relaunch her music career” after she took a step back to focus on her Fenty Beauty empire. Rih is rumored to have an album’s worth of unfinished material that remained that way as she supposedly does not want to release underwhelming music that may negatively impact her brand. Her return to music, however, may “maintain her relevancy and help her brand continue to grow.”
hypebeast.com
Holiday Releases Third Drop of “MELTDOWN” Collection
This past September, Nick Holiday’s brand, Holiday, unveiled its new “MELTDOWN” collection with a high-energy lookbook shot by Kevin Abstract. Now, the brand is back with the third drop from the new collection. Continuing its streetwear cadence the latest drop features graphic hoodies, T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants and...
hypebeast.com
Nick Holiday Just Wants To Build His World
From stealing hoodies in St. Louis to traveling the world with bags of self-designed tour merch, Nick Holiday has always loved clothes and as BROCKHAMPTON’s stylist, you have to be pretty good at it. For the latest installment of HYPEBEAST Diaries, we caught up with streetwear-oriented creative to learn just how it all came together.
hypebeast.com
Raf Simons SS23 Looked Beyond the Obvious
Raf Simons has made his London debut. Yes, it might have taken some time for the lauded Belgian designer to finally come to the U.K., following a London Fashion Week SS23 postponement per The Queen’s passing, but fear not: Simons has made up for it, and some. Taking to...
hypebeast.com
adidas’ Roverend Adventure Receives an "Aluminium" Makeover
Is known for consistently revitalizing its most iconic and mainline silhouettes. And while the footwear specialists continue to do the former with newly-released editions of its Forum ‘84 Low and Samba sneakers, it’s not very often that adidas welcomes brand-new designs. With this being said, the footwear giant recently unveiled a new adidas Originals silhouette: the Roverend Adventure. The first-ever version of the sneaker dropped in earlier this year in an “Off White/Lime Pulse” colorway, and now a fresh iteration of the shoe is available with a “Crystal White/Aluminium” color palette.
hypebeast.com
Salehe Bembury Teases Clarks Lugger Collaboration
Salehe Bembury has teased what appears to be a special-edition Lugger in collaboration with Clarks. The project marks Bembury’s first time working with the British shoe manufacturer, adding to Bembury’s long list of collaborative footwear partners which include Anta, Vans, New Balance, and Crocs. With the seasonal changes...
hypebeast.com
Dime and Kanuk Join Forces to Deliver Winter Ready Capsule Collection
Montréal-based brands Dime and Kanuk have joined forces to launch an all-new capsule collection that celebrates both brands’ Canadian heritage, all while gearing up for the cold wintery months. The Dime x Kanuk collection features a selection of unique ready-to-wear and outerwear pieces fit for the chillier weather.
hypebeast.com
Gucci Turns the Jackie 1961 Bag Into a $6K USD Punk Statement Piece
Alessandro Michele knows his references: from Stanley Kubrick films to adidas’ heritage, the designer has it all covered — but his understanding of Gucci‘s archives is second to none. For Fall 2022, the luxury house presented its full adidas collaboration as a part of the “Exquisite” collection, coming together for something indebted by sporting undertones and packed with punk sensibilities, in turn creating masterpieces like these two takes on the Jackie 1961 bag.
hypebeast.com
New Balance Dresses the 1906R in "Olive" Cordura Underlays
New Balance’s in-house 1906R model has recently seen a resurgence, hitting shelves in retro-inspired makeovers equipped with breathable uppers and yellowed midsoles. Following the official reveal of the 1906R drenched in Cordura fabric, a second colorway now appears in a tonal “Olive” palette. Expected to hit shelves later this year, the upcoming drop sees the 2000s silhouette dressed in protective underlays primed for unexpected weather conditions.
Comments / 0