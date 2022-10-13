Rihanna is reportedly set to hit the road for a stadium tour in 2023. According to HITS Daily Double, the engagement will take place after her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance on February 12, 2023. The ANTI artist supposedly returned to the recording studio shortly after the Halftime Show announcement was made, and that her performance “will be used to relaunch her music career” after she took a step back to focus on her Fenty Beauty empire. Rih is rumored to have an album’s worth of unfinished material that remained that way as she supposedly does not want to release underwhelming music that may negatively impact her brand. Her return to music, however, may “maintain her relevancy and help her brand continue to grow.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO