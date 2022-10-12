On the college beat

I'm Bill Glauber and this is the Daily Briefing newsletter by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Sign up here to get it sent to your inbox each morning .

After Wednesday's tornadoes Thursday's weather returns to normal — a brisk autumn day with temperatures reaching the lower 50s.

College daze

It's all in a week's work for higher education reporter Kelly Meyerhofer.

Just look at these stories:

Marquette forces student leaders to step down from their positions . She's on it.

UW-Madison historian Monica Kim wins a MacArthur "genius" grant that comes with $800,000. Her brother learns the news from Kelly's story .

And how about this: The public servants who are squatting beyond their terms on the Technical College System Board want to hold on to their positions. But they don't want to answer questions from Meyerhofer.

One of the board members hung up on her, another told her not to call again and a third just never returned a call or an email.

Meyerhofer has been on the higher ed beat for four years, coming to the Journal Sentinel over the summer after working at the Wisconsin State Journal.

She writes about colleges, which is like writing about cities large and small. It encompasses politics, budgets, students, faculty and the big shots who run the places.

"People who are in college are at an interesting point in their lives and they're figuring out who they'll be," Meyerhofer said.

Politics is never far away, especially with the UW System.

"Politicians can make it easier or harder for students to graduate based on how they fund the institutions," she said.

Don't miss these

A dose of politics

With the big debates coming up — tonight for the U.S. Senate and Friday night for the governor's race — a quick catch-up on the news.

'There's always something worth fighting about'

Tom Daykin profiles one of the more intriguing people around town, 90-year-old activist Myrtle Kastner.

That quote you see up above comes straight from Kastner.

She has been a fighter since the 1950s, when she became a socialist and began attending civil rights protests.

She's still not backing down.

You can read the full story here .

A huge Halloween display

Marilyn and Bob Kretz sure know how to do Halloween.

What started 45 years ago with a ceramic pumpkin to cheer up their 5-year-old son who was recovering from pneumonia has morphed into a massive annual display that's downright scary.

Lighted pumpkins and a cemetery in the front yard and ghouls and goblins in the dining room.

The items fill 10 storage bins and the couple has to start decorating in September to make sure everything is in place for the holiday.

You can read more here .

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: On the college beat