Taunton, MA

Sports scores, stats for Wednesday: Taunton boys soccer has offensive outburst vs. Foxboro

By Cameron Merritt, The Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago

TAUNTON— It was another action packed day for high school sports in the Greater Taunton area.

Here's a look at all of the stats, scores and highlights from Wednesday.

Boys Soccer: Taunton vs. Foxboro

SCORE: Taunton 6, Foxboro 1

LOCATION: Taunton High School

DATE: Oct. 12

RECORD: 3-6-2 (3-6-2 Hockomock League)

HIGHLIGHTS: Riley Rebello and Devin Poe led the way with a pair of goals each while Quincy Jones-Sylvia and Conal Scully also found the back of the net for the Tigers.

NEXT GAME: Friday at North Attleboro

Girls Soccer: Taunton at Foxboro

SCORE: Foxboro 2, Taunton 0

LOCATION: Foxboro High School

DATE: Oct. 12

RECORD: 0-9-3 (0-8-3 Hockomock)

NEXT GAME: Friday vs. North Attleboro

Golf: Taunton at Sharon

SCORE: Sharon 174, Taunton 177

LOCATION: The Cape Club of Sharon

DATE: Oct. 12

RECORD: 1-14 (0-11 Hockomock)

HIGHLIGHTS: Sean Murphy led the way for the Tigers shooting a 41 (+5).

NEXT MATCH: Thursday at King Philip

Boys Cross Country: Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Durfee

SCORE: Bridgewater-Raynham 15, Durfee 50

LOCATION: Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School

DATE: Oct. 12

RECORD: 3-0 (2-0 Southeast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: The top runners for the Trojans were James Murray with a time of18:54, Jack Alves with a time of 19:42 and Joey Brand with a time of 19:54.

NEXT MATCH: Wednesday at Dartmouth

Field Hockey: Bridgewater-Raynham at Brockton

SCORE: Bridgewater-Raynham 9, Brockton 0

LOCATION: Brockton High School

DATE: Oct. 12

RECORD: 5-8-1 (2-6 SEC)

HIGHLIGHTS: Lauren Orphanos led the way for the Trojans with a pair of goals while Sage Balsamo, Jordynn Cullinane, Madi Moreau, Kaitlin Ross and Sophia Tanes all had a goal and an assist, Emily Allen and Allie Silverman both found the back of the net and Isabella Holland recorded an assist.

NEXT GAME: Friday at West Bridgewater

Golf: Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Bishop Stang

SCORE: Bishop Stang 227, Bridgewater-Raynham 256

LOCATION: Olde Scotland Links

DATE: Oct. 12

RECORD: 10-4 (8-0 SEC)

HIGHLIGHTS: Justin Peters led the way for the Trojans shooting a 38 (+2), while Casey Wensley shot a 41 (+5), Matt Lydon shot a 43 (+7), Richie Thayer shot a 44 (+8) and Pat Concannon and Liam Barry both shot a 45 (+9).

NEXT MATCH: Friday at Southeast Conference Champ

Volleyball: Bridgewater-Raynham at Brockton

SCORE: Bridgewater-Raynham 3, Brockton 0

LOCATION: Brockton High School

DATE: Oct. 12

RECORD: 7-8 (5-1 SEC)

HIGHLIGHTS: "The chemistry on the court was strong and the girls played well," Trojans coach Maria Serrano said. "Julia Santos started the second set giving us a huge lead right from the start. Katie Corcoran and Caroline Phieffer had some great passes and digs."

NEXT GAME: Friday at Dartmouth

Girls Soccer: Dighton-Rehoboth at Apponequet

SCORE: Apponequet 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 1

LOCATION: Apponequet Regional High School

DATE: Oct. 12

RECORD: 6-4-5 (5-3-2 South Coast Conference)

NEXT GAME: Tuesday vs. Greater New Bedford

Field Hockey: Dighton-Rehoboth at Old Rochester

SCORE: Old Rochester 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 1

LOCATION: Old Rochester Regional High School

DATE: Oct. 12

RECORD: 5-6-1 (4-3-1 SCC)

HIGHLIGHTS: Kelsey Bain scored the lone goal for the Falcons while goalie Rowan Whittaker made 11 saves in net.

NEXT GAME: Friday at Wareham

Golf: Dighton-Rehoboth vs. Fairhaven

SCORE: Dighton-Rehoboth 263, Fairhaven 283

LOCATION: Hillside Country Club

DATE: Oct. 12

RECORD: 11-6 (9-4 SCC)

HIGHLIGHTS: Charlie Rosa and TJ Levisee led the way for the Falcons as both shot a 42 (+6) while Nate Maiato shot a 44 (+8) and Jordan Dietz, James Czech and Brady Fontaine all shot a 45 (+9).

NEXT GAME: Thursday vs. North Attleboro vs. Bishop Feehan

Unified Basketball: Dighton-Rehoboth vs. Old Rochester

SCORE: Old Rochester 49, Dighton-Rehoboth 28

LOCATION: Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School

DATE: Oct. 12

RECORD: 0-1 (0-1 SCC)

HIGHLIGHTS: "Brody Sammis was the top athlete," Falcons coach Angela Pimento said. "He is new to the team and made an amazing basket to add to the D-R scoreboard. Mason Ferreira who is a veteran had an incredible rebound where he followed it up with a basket to add to the D-R scoreboard."

NEXT GAME: Wednesday at Seekonk

Volleyball: Dighton-Rehoboth at New Bedford

SCORE: Dighton-Rehoboth 3, New Bedford 1

LOCATION: New Bedford High School

DATE: Oct. 12

RECORD: 6-8 (2-7 SCC)

HIGHLIGHTS: Set scores were 25-14, 25-11, 23-25 and 25-14. Kianna Reuter led the way with eight kills and 12 digs while Lucy Latour had eight kills and three blocks, Corinne Braga had 28 digs and Hannah Cronin had seven kills and made a 12 point service run to help seal the deal in fourth set for the Falcons.

NEXT GAME: Monday at Wareham

