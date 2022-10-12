Sports scores, stats for Wednesday: Taunton boys soccer has offensive outburst vs. Foxboro
TAUNTON— It was another action packed day for high school sports in the Greater Taunton area.
Here's a look at all of the stats, scores and highlights from Wednesday.
Boys Soccer: Taunton vs. Foxboro
SCORE: Taunton 6, Foxboro 1
LOCATION: Taunton High School
DATE: Oct. 12
RECORD: 3-6-2 (3-6-2 Hockomock League)
HIGHLIGHTS: Riley Rebello and Devin Poe led the way with a pair of goals each while Quincy Jones-Sylvia and Conal Scully also found the back of the net for the Tigers.
NEXT GAME: Friday at North Attleboro
Girls Soccer: Taunton at Foxboro
SCORE: Foxboro 2, Taunton 0
LOCATION: Foxboro High School
DATE: Oct. 12
RECORD: 0-9-3 (0-8-3 Hockomock)
NEXT GAME: Friday vs. North Attleboro
Golf: Taunton at Sharon
SCORE: Sharon 174, Taunton 177
LOCATION: The Cape Club of Sharon
DATE: Oct. 12
RECORD: 1-14 (0-11 Hockomock)
HIGHLIGHTS: Sean Murphy led the way for the Tigers shooting a 41 (+5).
NEXT MATCH: Thursday at King Philip
Boys Cross Country: Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Durfee
SCORE: Bridgewater-Raynham 15, Durfee 50
LOCATION: Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School
DATE: Oct. 12
RECORD: 3-0 (2-0 Southeast Conference)
HIGHLIGHTS: The top runners for the Trojans were James Murray with a time of18:54, Jack Alves with a time of 19:42 and Joey Brand with a time of 19:54.
NEXT MATCH: Wednesday at Dartmouth
Field Hockey: Bridgewater-Raynham at Brockton
SCORE: Bridgewater-Raynham 9, Brockton 0
LOCATION: Brockton High School
DATE: Oct. 12
RECORD: 5-8-1 (2-6 SEC)
HIGHLIGHTS: Lauren Orphanos led the way for the Trojans with a pair of goals while Sage Balsamo, Jordynn Cullinane, Madi Moreau, Kaitlin Ross and Sophia Tanes all had a goal and an assist, Emily Allen and Allie Silverman both found the back of the net and Isabella Holland recorded an assist.
NEXT GAME: Friday at West Bridgewater
Golf: Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Bishop Stang
SCORE: Bishop Stang 227, Bridgewater-Raynham 256
LOCATION: Olde Scotland Links
DATE: Oct. 12
RECORD: 10-4 (8-0 SEC)
HIGHLIGHTS: Justin Peters led the way for the Trojans shooting a 38 (+2), while Casey Wensley shot a 41 (+5), Matt Lydon shot a 43 (+7), Richie Thayer shot a 44 (+8) and Pat Concannon and Liam Barry both shot a 45 (+9).
NEXT MATCH: Friday at Southeast Conference Champ
Volleyball: Bridgewater-Raynham at Brockton
SCORE: Bridgewater-Raynham 3, Brockton 0
LOCATION: Brockton High School
DATE: Oct. 12
RECORD: 7-8 (5-1 SEC)
HIGHLIGHTS: "The chemistry on the court was strong and the girls played well," Trojans coach Maria Serrano said. "Julia Santos started the second set giving us a huge lead right from the start. Katie Corcoran and Caroline Phieffer had some great passes and digs."
NEXT GAME: Friday at Dartmouth
Girls Soccer: Dighton-Rehoboth at Apponequet
SCORE: Apponequet 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 1
LOCATION: Apponequet Regional High School
DATE: Oct. 12
RECORD: 6-4-5 (5-3-2 South Coast Conference)
NEXT GAME: Tuesday vs. Greater New Bedford
Field Hockey: Dighton-Rehoboth at Old Rochester
SCORE: Old Rochester 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 1
LOCATION: Old Rochester Regional High School
DATE: Oct. 12
RECORD: 5-6-1 (4-3-1 SCC)
HIGHLIGHTS: Kelsey Bain scored the lone goal for the Falcons while goalie Rowan Whittaker made 11 saves in net.
NEXT GAME: Friday at Wareham
Golf: Dighton-Rehoboth vs. Fairhaven
SCORE: Dighton-Rehoboth 263, Fairhaven 283
LOCATION: Hillside Country Club
DATE: Oct. 12
RECORD: 11-6 (9-4 SCC)
HIGHLIGHTS: Charlie Rosa and TJ Levisee led the way for the Falcons as both shot a 42 (+6) while Nate Maiato shot a 44 (+8) and Jordan Dietz, James Czech and Brady Fontaine all shot a 45 (+9).
NEXT GAME: Thursday vs. North Attleboro vs. Bishop Feehan
Unified Basketball: Dighton-Rehoboth vs. Old Rochester
SCORE: Old Rochester 49, Dighton-Rehoboth 28
LOCATION: Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School
DATE: Oct. 12
RECORD: 0-1 (0-1 SCC)
HIGHLIGHTS: "Brody Sammis was the top athlete," Falcons coach Angela Pimento said. "He is new to the team and made an amazing basket to add to the D-R scoreboard. Mason Ferreira who is a veteran had an incredible rebound where he followed it up with a basket to add to the D-R scoreboard."
NEXT GAME: Wednesday at Seekonk
Volleyball: Dighton-Rehoboth at New Bedford
SCORE: Dighton-Rehoboth 3, New Bedford 1
LOCATION: New Bedford High School
DATE: Oct. 12
RECORD: 6-8 (2-7 SCC)
HIGHLIGHTS: Set scores were 25-14, 25-11, 23-25 and 25-14. Kianna Reuter led the way with eight kills and 12 digs while Lucy Latour had eight kills and three blocks, Corinne Braga had 28 digs and Hannah Cronin had seven kills and made a 12 point service run to help seal the deal in fourth set for the Falcons.
NEXT GAME: Monday at Wareham
