ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Teen shot multiple times in Hampden, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 19-year-old man was wounded Wednesday morning in the city's Hampden section, Baltimore police said. Around 11:15 a.m., the man, who was shot multiple times, admitted himself to a hospital. Investigators said the victim was shot minutes earlier in the 1400 block of Dellwood Avenue. Photos...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore's Arlington section, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Northwest Baltimore's Arlington section, city police said. Around 11:30 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Cuthbert Avenue after a report of a shooting. There, officers found an unresponsive man who had been shot...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman shot and killed near Carroll Park, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday near Carroll Park in Southwest Baltimore, city police said. Around 5 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 40-year-old woman who had been shot multiple...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in the hand in Southwest Baltimore, city police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in the hand late Monday in Southwest Baltimore's Saint Joseph's section, city police said. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the unit block of North Kossuth Street after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 34-year-old man who had...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman dies after shooting in MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 40-year-old woman was shot and killed Tuesday evening at an MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore.The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard.The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee kid warns removal of workers from corners would create more crime

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — As Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Ivan Bates, the presumptive city state's attorney appear divided over enforcement, one squeegee kid tells FOX45 News, the removal of the workers from corners would create more crime. Squeegee kids in Baltimore have long been the complicated issue of washing...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in hand near Horseshoe Casino, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot Monday morning near the Horseshoe Casino in South Baltimore, city police said. Around 10:30 a.m., the 30-year-old victim admitted himself to a hospital. He had been shot in the hand, police said. Detectives believe the man was shot during an argument in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

$55K Reward Offered For Arrest Of Dangerous Suspect Who Killed Jewish Father Working In DC

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch is asking for the public's help locating several murder suspects wanted on separate homicide offenses. A $55,000 reward is being offered to find Avery Miller, 27, who is wanted after the murder of Aryeh Wolf, 25, in the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Metropolitan Police.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Frederick man arrested on rape charges in Baltimore County, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Frederick man was arrested last week and charged with rape, Baltimore County police said. Christopher Hutchinson, 30, faces charges rape, assault and sexual offenses. According to Maryland court records, Hutchinson attacked a woman on July 24. Police said Hutchinson met the victim just before the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 3 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the names of three people killed in Baltimore last week:. 56-year-old Stephen Sloman was killed on October 13, 2022, in the 4800 block of Reisterstown Road. 23-year-old Antonio Wilkins was killed on October 14, 2022, in the 2600 block of West Patapsco...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

In grim October for Baltimore, 13 killed - 8 dead in the past week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — They're victims in a long list of gun violence incidents over the last week in Baltimore. On the city’s Southwest side a 53-year-old man was found shot multiple times near 26th and Wilkens, just miles away and less than three hours apart another man was shot in the St. Joseph’s section, he was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy