BALTIMORE -- A 40-year-old woman was shot and killed Tuesday evening at an MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore.The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard.The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO