Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
Jehovah’s Witnesses Back at the Chicago Marathon for the First Time in Three Years
As athletes raced past iconic skyscrapers and well-known landmarks during the 44th Chicago Marathon, they also ran past another familiar sight: Jehovah’s Witnesses standing next to mobile carts featuring colorful literature in a variety of languages. More than 800 volunteers participated in this unique work at more than 40...
New Movie Tells History of Popular Illegal Numbers Game And Chicago's Legendary ‘Policy King'
Before state lottery games, there was an illegal game of chance called "policy." It was huge in the Black community, impacting city politics and the economy. Edward Jones, one of the most powerful African Americans in the United States in the 1930s and 40s, built a $25 million empire in Chicago with the illegal numbers game, also making him one of the most powerful Policy Kings.
Food Truck Saturday continues in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's city-led Food Truck Friday may be over, but Food Truck Saturday is still happening in Chatham at the new Mahalia Jackson Court.Along with food trucks, there will be music and other activities. The Mahalia Jackson Court opened last month and honors the singer for her contributions to gospel music and civil rights.Food Truck Saturday in the plaza will happen every Saturday throughout the month.
Man shot in stomach in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the stomach in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened on South Sangamon near 100th just before 4 p.m. The victim, 29, was on the street when he was shot. He was hospitalized in critical condition. No one is in...
Cool weekend in store for Chicago
CHICAGO - Clouds have prevented a temperature free fall overnight, so the freeze warning is canceled. Today will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds and slightly milder temps not far from 60 degrees. Tonight there will be a few-hour period of light rain after the evening rush...
Christmas in Chicago 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Chicago this year? This post covers Christmas Chicago 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Chicago, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
Autumnal temps settle in across Chicago
CHICAGO - It’s going to stay cool around these parts for at least the next week. Highs will be in the mid 50s today with clouds returning this afternoon. There will be a few showers during the p.m. but the Bears game looks dry and cool with a kickoff temp in the low 40s. It will be breezy today as well.
Reverend Jesse Jackson celebrated 81st birthday
A musical and memorable party was held Friday night at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.
Rev. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration to draw key elected officials, TV celebrities, biblical scholars, and entertainers
The Rainbow PUSH and Citizenship Education Fund Entertainment Project is hosting Rev. Jesse L. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration Friday, October 14th, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 4543 S. Princeton Ave. Some of the confirmed guests include Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot, Illinois Attorney General...
Get Off Our Lawn: Photos of Chicago’s Block Club Signs
The Block Club sign, which is found all over the South Side, but in few other places, is traditionally a list of Things You Shouldn’t Do in Our Neighborhood: no loitering, no car washing, no loud music, no ball playing, no gambling, no dogs nesting on lawns. Often, these warnings are accompanied by a painting of a pair of eyes, to let anyone thinking of doing any of those things know that someone is watching. According to the book Chicago’s Block Clubs: How Neighbors Shape the City, by Amanda I. Seligman, the signs were first erected as public declarations of rules spelled out in club newsletters.
South Side elementary school to surprise hundreds of families with free food
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 families will be surprised with more than $100 worth of free groceries as part of a giveaway Saturday. The giveaway is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at CICS Wrightwood Elementary.The school, located at 8130 S California Ave., says it prides itself on making a difference in the lives of its students and the community.They raised more than $10,000 on their own and were also able to partner with Mariano's to make the food giveaway a reality.
CTA "L" Etiquette: How to Ride the Elevated and Subway Trains in Chicago
John is a former broadcaster, urban planner, comedy writer, and journalist living in Chicago. On an average weekday, the Chicago Transit Authority trains serve more than 780,000 passengers at 145 stations on a 224-mile system. The Chicago elevated and subway train system is the third busiest in the country, topped only by the New York City and Washington DC systems; it’s one of only four systems that run 24 hours a day. For only $2.25, you can ride from O’Hare Airport to downtown Chicago—or anywhere on the system.
Roseland Community Hospital Giving Away Hundreds Of Winter Coats Saturday
ROSELAND — Roseland Community Hospital is hoping it can help make the its community warmer with a coat drive this weekend. Hospital team members are donating 350 coats to the public 11 a.m.-1 p.m Saturday at 45 W. 111th St., said Kathy Bryja, a press relations representative for the hospital, and hospital Executive Director Chrislin Flanagan. While supplies last, free coats and jackets will be available for children and adults from the area, Bryja said.
100 Black Men of Chicago annual college scholarship fair returned after 2-year hiatus
After a two-year hiatus, the 100 Black Men of Chicago is hosted it's 20th annual college scholarship fair.
13 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: Food Truck Pop-Up, Fall Fest, Halloween Movies And More
CHICAGO — This weekend, Chicagoans can head to a pumpkin fest, haunted movie night, Chicago Philharmonic concert and more. Mahalia Jackson Court, 1 E. 79th St. The Greater Chatham Initiative is hosting Food Truck Saturdays this month. Neighbors can listen to live music as they explore food trucks from I-94 Ribs, TJ’s, Haire’s Gulf Shrimp and The Love Juice Co. Barbecue fare, tacos, shrimp baskets, burgers and more will be available. You can register for this free, family-friendly event online.
Man, 60, shot during fight on South Side Red Line train
A man was shot and critically wounded during a fight Saturday morning on a CTA Red Line train on the South Side. The man, 60, was arguing with someone on the train about 6:10 a.m. near the 87th Street station when he was shot multiple times.
Pregnant Chicago woman missing from Chinatown, family says
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing pregnant woman from Chinatown. According to police, Bilian Fang was last seen October 9, 2022, in the 3000 block of South Lock Street. Fang's family tells FOX 32 Chicago she's nine months pregnant, and that the 40-year-old...
Visit Chicago: Pequod's Pizza
I did an IG poll asking followers for their recommendations on where to go for Chicago-style Deep Dish Pizza. My foodie pal, Yuko, mentioned Pequod's, so we went to check it out!. There are two locations - one in Chicago, and the other in Morton Grove. Silly us went to...
Man shot dead in apartment in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed inside an apartment in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood on Saturday. The shooting happened at 5:15 p.m. inside an apartment on South Homan near West 19th. Chicago police said the victim, 22, was inside when someone came in and shot him in the...
Woman Robbed While Walking in Chicago's West Loop Wants To See More Safety Measures
It was near a viaduct underpass where a Chicago woman feared for her life last week, robbed as she was walking home from dinner. “I was like, 'what’s in his hands? What’s in his hands?'” she said. “Is there a gun? Is there a knife?”. Katie,...
