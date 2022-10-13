ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois congresswoman says Republicans could repeal Inflation Reduction Act which affects cost of insulin

By FOX 32 News
fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago
Tom Foolery
2d ago

If a member of congress does not understand that this act is a Inflation Reduction in name only maybe they need to go back and learn basic economics. Even the CBO said this act will not have an impact on inflation. The democraps put the insulin part in just so they could say that anyone against the act is against lower prescription costs. They don't mention that most of the act subsidizes the electrical companies by giving them $500 billion towards EV charging stations.

Dawna Marschel
2d ago

you blasphemer you'll say anything just to try and win the election but it's too late for your lies all you in the communist regime

Mike
2d ago

I like how president Trump lowered the price of insulin, but then on day one Dementia Joe undid that order so that they could force people to wait 2 years later until right before the midterms to pass the Inflation Increasing Act, so they could scaremonger their braindead, brainwashed voters into believing that Republicans want to increase the price of insulin by repeating that horrific bill, instead of just making a solitary bill about insulin. CommiecRats do this with literally EVERY SINGLE ISSUE. The party is a scam terrified of losing power

#Republicans#Inflation And Economy#Insulin#Congresswoman#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#Medicare
