Illinois congresswoman says Republicans could repeal Inflation Reduction Act which affects cost of insulin

Illinois residents have just six days left to claim up to $700 in tax rebates aimed to provide financial support amid increased living costs in the state. The tax rebates are part of the state’s Family Relief Plan that was introduced in a bill backed by state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, which passed the legislature earlier this year. The bill sets aside millions of dollars for those who filed their taxes in 2021 to help with increased costs caused by the pandemic and rising inflation.

4 DAYS AGO