Ozark, MO

KOLR10 News

How these Christian County cities got their names

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – Christian County has a rich history dating all the way back to 1859 when it became the 113th county in Missouri. Every city in the county has its own personality. From Nixa, Ozark, Clever, Billings and Sparta, Ozarksfirst.com took a look at why these cities were named they what they were […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.

NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
CASSVILLE, MO
Ozark, MO
republictigersports.com

Tigers Take Another Step in Turnaround, Topple Nixa in OT

Wyatt Woods says as he watched his overtime pass float slowly toward Gunner Ellison in the end zone, “it felt like it was 30 years going by.” When Ellison caught the ball, it erased 30 years of frustration for Republic football fans. Ellison’s catch on a two-point conversion...
REPUBLIC, MO
KTLO

Charges filed in cold case assault in Taney Co.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has announced charges have been filed against 61-year-old Tony Lee Wagner of Fort Scott, Kansas, for a 1992 assault in Henning State Park, in Taney County. On August 14, 1992, two women traveled from Texas to vacation in the Branson, Missouri, area. On the afternoon...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

2 teens die in single-vehicle crash in Greene County near Republic

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two teens, and sent a third to the hospital with serious injuries. Troopers say the crash happened a little after 6:00 P.M. Saturday, near the corner of Farm Road 170 and Farm Road 101 near Republic High School. A 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were killed in the crash. A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Boone County, AR driver ejected, killed

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. — A driver was killed in Boone County after being ejected from his vehicle. Pierce Marshall, 20, of Lead Hill, Arkansas, was driving a 2004 INFINITI southbound on AR State Highway 281 south of AR State Highway 14E just before 3 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. According to a crash report, he left […]
BOONE COUNTY, AR
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KYTV

3rd annual Priebe Strong run raises money for first responders

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Organizers are looking for more people to participate in this year’s Priebe Strong run on October 22. There will be a 5k, 10k, and half-marathon race, all to benefit wounded officers and their families. “When this started originally, it was just one idea of me...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Driver slams into Springfield business, leaves scene of crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a car into a Springfield business. The driver slammed into Ozarks Elder Law on Ingram Mill around 1 a.m. on Friday. Investigators say the driver ran off before the police arrived. Owners say the vehicle damaged the entrance area of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Springfield Named Fourth-Most Dangerous College Town in the United States

(MISSOURINET) – Springfield, Missouri is the fourth-most dangerous college town in the United States, according to a report published by Safewise-dot-com. Details show Springfield has a violent crime rate of 15-point-one per one-thousand, while the property crime rate is 69-and-a-half per one-thousand. Kareanna Arnoldus-Ray is a student at Missouri State University. She told News-Nation she’s careful not to walk on campus alone at night:
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Ed Scott: ‘He was very affectionate, very much a family man’

A name prominently visible throughout Springfield from the early 1980s into the 2000s belonged to a man remembered today as a hard-working, fun-loving family guy who had an amazing memory of his own. “Ed had an excellent memory, a really sharp memory,” says longtime friend Eddy Martin. “I mean, he...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarksfn.com

Moving the Family to the Farm

MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO. – When Jared and Tana Byerly knew one another as neighbors and schoolmates in their childhood, they didn’t know that their lives would come full circle, back home to Mountain Grove in Wright County, Mo., to farming and to each other. After five years of...
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO

