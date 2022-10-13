Read full article on original website
Related
How these Christian County cities got their names
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – Christian County has a rich history dating all the way back to 1859 when it became the 113th county in Missouri. Every city in the county has its own personality. From Nixa, Ozark, Clever, Billings and Sparta, Ozarksfirst.com took a look at why these cities were named they what they were […]
KYTV
Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.
NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
KYTV
SPS community reacts to new football rules at Friday night’s games
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - New rules are now in play for football games at Springfield Public Schools. KY3 attended the game at Glendale High School, where Glendale played Kickapoo. Students and parents say it’s helping. The new rules you’ll notice if you head to any of the games on...
Massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom found in southwest Missouri
A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri. The mushrooms can be found in Missouri through November.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Scott man charged in 1992 Branson area cold case
Thirty years later, prosecutors charge a southeast Kansas man in a 1992 Branson, Missouri area assault and rape case.
KYTV
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: See scores, highlights from Week 8 of high school football
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check out the latest high school football scores and highlights from Week 8. CLICK HERE for the Ozarks Sports Zone Scoreboard.
republictigersports.com
Tigers Take Another Step in Turnaround, Topple Nixa in OT
Wyatt Woods says as he watched his overtime pass float slowly toward Gunner Ellison in the end zone, “it felt like it was 30 years going by.” When Ellison caught the ball, it erased 30 years of frustration for Republic football fans. Ellison’s catch on a two-point conversion...
KTLO
Charges filed in cold case assault in Taney Co.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has announced charges have been filed against 61-year-old Tony Lee Wagner of Fort Scott, Kansas, for a 1992 assault in Henning State Park, in Taney County. On August 14, 1992, two women traveled from Texas to vacation in the Branson, Missouri, area. On the afternoon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
2 teens die in single-vehicle crash in Greene County near Republic
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two teens, and sent a third to the hospital with serious injuries. Troopers say the crash happened a little after 6:00 P.M. Saturday, near the corner of Farm Road 170 and Farm Road 101 near Republic High School. A 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were killed in the crash. A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Boone County, AR driver ejected, killed
BOONE COUNTY, Ark. — A driver was killed in Boone County after being ejected from his vehicle. Pierce Marshall, 20, of Lead Hill, Arkansas, was driving a 2004 INFINITI southbound on AR State Highway 281 south of AR State Highway 14E just before 3 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. According to a crash report, he left […]
Missouri Buc-ee’s Told It Can’t Change the Street Name to Beaver
The world's largest convenience store is still coming to Springfield, Missouri, but it's not all smooth sailing as they've just been told they will not be allowed to change a nearby street name. As we mentioned a couple months ago, Buc-ee's just broke ground for the first-ever Missouri location in...
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Incident closes section of James River Freeway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An incident on James River Freeway tied up traffic around midday in Springfield. MoDOT closed both eastbound lanes of James River at West Bypass. The incident involves two tractor-trailer trucks. MoDOT crews cleared the closure in fewer than 30 minutes. To report a correction or typo,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
3rd annual Priebe Strong run raises money for first responders
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Organizers are looking for more people to participate in this year’s Priebe Strong run on October 22. There will be a 5k, 10k, and half-marathon race, all to benefit wounded officers and their families. “When this started originally, it was just one idea of me...
KYTV
Driver slams into Springfield business, leaves scene of crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a car into a Springfield business. The driver slammed into Ozarks Elder Law on Ingram Mill around 1 a.m. on Friday. Investigators say the driver ran off before the police arrived. Owners say the vehicle damaged the entrance area of...
KYTV
‘Thriller’ on C-street returns to Springfield for the first time since 2019
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thriller on C-street returns to Springfield for the first time since the pandemic. This time it’s bigger than ever. Dancers from the Springfield dance company Dance With Me hit the streets dressed as zombies to recreate the iconic choreography of Thriller by Michael Jackson. The...
northwestmoinfo.com
Springfield Named Fourth-Most Dangerous College Town in the United States
(MISSOURINET) – Springfield, Missouri is the fourth-most dangerous college town in the United States, according to a report published by Safewise-dot-com. Details show Springfield has a violent crime rate of 15-point-one per one-thousand, while the property crime rate is 69-and-a-half per one-thousand. Kareanna Arnoldus-Ray is a student at Missouri State University. She told News-Nation she’s careful not to walk on campus alone at night:
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: WestRock is now hiring!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - WestRock located in Springfield is now hiring! Find out what jobs they offer and more about their unique work environment.
sgfcitizen.org
Ed Scott: ‘He was very affectionate, very much a family man’
A name prominently visible throughout Springfield from the early 1980s into the 2000s belonged to a man remembered today as a hard-working, fun-loving family guy who had an amazing memory of his own. “Ed had an excellent memory, a really sharp memory,” says longtime friend Eddy Martin. “I mean, he...
Missouri Store Security Video Shows Ghostly Full-Body Apparition
On second thought, I don't think I want that overnight watchman job after seeing a Missouri security cam video that appears to show a ghostly full body apparition. This video that's just been shared on YouTube included the following chilling description of what you're about to see:. This surveillance video...
ozarksfn.com
Moving the Family to the Farm
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO. – When Jared and Tana Byerly knew one another as neighbors and schoolmates in their childhood, they didn’t know that their lives would come full circle, back home to Mountain Grove in Wright County, Mo., to farming and to each other. After five years of...
Comments / 0