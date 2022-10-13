Read full article on original website
Continuous inflation hits real estate market
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- When it comes to supply and demand and the increase of inflation, the housing market is one of the top areas affected.. “Everything has gone up and that makes a family’s budget tighter. Which makes it harder for them to get into that housing market,” said Brenda Clary of U.S. Bank.
Staff shortages cause change in Cape Girardeau recycling routes
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Those living in Cape Girardeau may be wondering why their recycling didn’t get picked up on Friday. Due to staff shortages, Friday recycling routes will run on Saturday, Oct. 15. Leave your carts at the curb and they will be emptied on Saturday as long as they are not overfilled or blocked.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet collecting traffic data, urges drivers to slow down
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI)- Earlier this week, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issued an urgent warning for drivers to slow down around highway crews and emergency vehicles on the side of the road. Wayne Rawls with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in District 1 is a Traffic Count Specialist. He gathers traffic data...
Heartland News at 9 headlines 10/14
Shooting in Cape Girardeau, Mo., leaves one dead
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting in Cape Girardeau has left one person dead after police respond to shots fired. The shooting took place at the intersection of Bellevue and Fountain streets. On October 15, police responded to shots fired at approximately 5:52 p.m. On the scene, they discovered...
Cape Girardeau couple witness stranger entering home
Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County
The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Carbondale police searching for armed and dangerous suspect. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. SIH promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Southern Illinois Healthcare in...
Community Kitchen receives record-breaking $33,333.33 from Buzzard Brothers at Barbecue on the River
PADUCAH — Community Kitchen, a Paducah nonprofit feeding the hungry, received a donation of $33,333.33 from Buzzard Brothers Barbecue, they announced Friday. The Buzzard Brothers were raising money for Community Kitchen at this years' Barbecue on the River event. In the announcement, Executive Director Sally Michelson expressed her gratefulness...
Drought impact on the Mississippi River in Portageville
Carbondale Mall of 2022!
Carbondale mall is crashing down! Carbondale University Mall was a part of my childhood and memories. As the years passed, it started coming down one by one. It all started in 2020 when the pandemic (Covid-19) came out. Stores were losing business because no one could leave to do any shopping so a lot of online shopping began. When that happened Macey’s was the first store to get closed down, A couple months later JC Penny was next which was 2 of the main biggest stores carbondale had then little stores like Pink, Justice, Gloria Jeans, etc.
Katterjohn owner sent cease-and-desist letter to city of Paducah one day before partial demolition
PADUCAH — There are new details surrounding the partial demolition of the historic but dilapidated Katterjohn building in Paducah. Local 6 has learned that, one day before the emergency demolition of sections of the building, owner Amanda Pool sent a cease-and-desist letter to the city of Paducah, citing possible negligence or collusion from the city.
Cape Girardeau police: Woman entered home, surprised couple who lived there
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Bellevue Street, Andrew Bard and Michelle Antellan allegedly experienced someone entering into their home without permission. Officers are looking for 33-year-old Jamirraha Alisse Ward. She’s accused of entering the home and surprising the couple. According to police, Ward has committed a crime like this...
SEMO-NASV celebrates 25 years with a new building, ribbon cutting
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) celebrated 25 years with a new building in Jackson, Missouri, Thursday afternoon. The new building will have two and a half times the size the previous building located in Cape Girardeau. Thursday’s ribbon cutting ceremony took place...
Jackson Chamber of Commerce holds networking luncheon for women
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – Jackson Civic Center was packed full Thursday with business leaders of the community for the Women’s Impact Network meeting. The event encourages the women in the community to get together and network. The luncheon is held every other month and is led by an...
More than 200 people expected to receive free, minimal cost dental work at Dexter event
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 200 people are expected to receive free dental work at an event southeast Missouri. The A.T. Still University-Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health, which partners with Affinia Healthcare to provide services at the St. Louis Dental Center, is deploying a team to provide dental screenings and care for free to veterans and at minimal cost for other patients.
McCracken County Humane Society over capacity, urgently seeking fosters and adopters
PADUCAH — "A house without a dog is like a garden without flowers." That bit of wisdom comes from the McCracken County Humane Society, who say they are in urgent need of community assistance. Last Friday in a social media post, the humane society reported they had received a...
SEMI crash cleared at KY 94 near Kentucky-Tennessee border in Fulton County, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department reports a SEMI crash that was blocking KY 94 near the KY-TN State Line in Fulton County has been cleared. This crash near the 2 mile marker in Kentucky involved an overturned grain truck and a passenger vehicle. The...
East Prairie School Dist. boosting security ahead of Caruthersville game
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - The East Prairie School District is boosting security ahead of the high school football game on Friday, October 14. The Eagles will host the Caruthersville Tigers just three weeks after a deadly shooting near a high school football game in Caruthersville. East Prairie school officials...
1 dead after shooting in Cape
Motorcycle Mecca returned to the Benton Drag Strip today, where people got to see a motorcycle show, drag and spring car races. A crowd of people came out to dedicate a monument consisting of 4 granite tablets with the names of soldiers in the Sikeston area who were killed in action.
Paducah couple arrested for fentanyl trafficking
PADUCAH, Ky. (WJPF) – A Paducah couple face charges of trafficking illegal drugs, including fentanyl. On Sunday, police arrested 22-year-old Preston Booher and 20-year-old Kaitlyn Yonger at their home in McCracken County. Police say they found hundreds of tablets containing fentanyl, over five pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and...
