ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kbsi23.com

Continuous inflation hits real estate market

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- When it comes to supply and demand and the increase of inflation, the housing market is one of the top areas affected.. “Everything has gone up and that makes a family’s budget tighter. Which makes it harder for them to get into that housing market,” said Brenda Clary of U.S. Bank.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Staff shortages cause change in Cape Girardeau recycling routes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Those living in Cape Girardeau may be wondering why their recycling didn’t get picked up on Friday. Due to staff shortages, Friday recycling routes will run on Saturday, Oct. 15. Leave your carts at the curb and they will be emptied on Saturday as long as they are not overfilled or blocked.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Heartland News at 9 headlines 10/14

The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. Southern Illinois Healthcare in Carbondale wants to highlight the need for yearly mammograms. Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County. Updated:...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Girardeau, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KFVS12

Shooting in Cape Girardeau, Mo., leaves one dead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting in Cape Girardeau has left one person dead after police respond to shots fired. The shooting took place at the intersection of Bellevue and Fountain streets. On October 15, police responded to shots fired at approximately 5:52 p.m. On the scene, they discovered...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau couple witness stranger entering home

Watch The Breakfast Show TOO headlines at 7 a.m. on 10/13. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show at 6 a.m. on 10/13. Non-profit helping spay and neuter cats in Mayfield. A nonprofit called Alley Cat Allies have been working in impacted counties spaying and neutering cats after a massive tornado in Mayfield last year.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County

The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Carbondale police searching for armed and dangerous suspect. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. SIH promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Southern Illinois Healthcare in...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better Business Bureau#Scams#Fraud
KFVS12

Drought impact on the Mississippi River in Portageville

The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Carbondale police searching for armed and dangerous suspect. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. SIH promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Southern Illinois Healthcare in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
terriertimesnews.com

Carbondale Mall of 2022!

Carbondale mall is crashing down! Carbondale University Mall was a part of my childhood and memories. As the years passed, it started coming down one by one. It all started in 2020 when the pandemic (Covid-19) came out. Stores were losing business because no one could leave to do any shopping so a lot of online shopping began. When that happened Macey’s was the first store to get closed down, A couple months later JC Penny was next which was 2 of the main biggest stores carbondale had then little stores like Pink, Justice, Gloria Jeans, etc.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau police: Woman entered home, surprised couple who lived there

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Bellevue Street, Andrew Bard and Michelle Antellan allegedly experienced someone entering into their home without permission. Officers are looking for 33-year-old Jamirraha Alisse Ward. She’s accused of entering the home and surprising the couple. According to police, Ward has committed a crime like this...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kbsi23.com

SEMO-NASV celebrates 25 years with a new building, ribbon cutting

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) celebrated 25 years with a new building in Jackson, Missouri, Thursday afternoon. The new building will have two and a half times the size the previous building located in Cape Girardeau. Thursday’s ribbon cutting ceremony took place...
JACKSON, MO
kbsi23.com

Jackson Chamber of Commerce holds networking luncheon for women

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – Jackson Civic Center was packed full Thursday with business leaders of the community for the Women’s Impact Network meeting. The event encourages the women in the community to get together and network. The luncheon is held every other month and is led by an...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

More than 200 people expected to receive free, minimal cost dental work at Dexter event

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 200 people are expected to receive free dental work at an event southeast Missouri. The A.T. Still University-Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health, which partners with Affinia Healthcare to provide services at the St. Louis Dental Center, is deploying a team to provide dental screenings and care for free to veterans and at minimal cost for other patients.
DEXTER, MO
KFVS12

1 dead after shooting in Cape

Motorcycle Mecca returned to the Benton Drag Strip today, where people got to see a motorcycle show, drag and spring car races. A crowd of people came out to dedicate a monument consisting of 4 granite tablets with the names of soldiers in the Sikeston area who were killed in action.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
cilfm.com

Paducah couple arrested for fentanyl trafficking

PADUCAH, Ky. (WJPF) – A Paducah couple face charges of trafficking illegal drugs, including fentanyl. On Sunday, police arrested 22-year-old Preston Booher and 20-year-old Kaitlyn Yonger at their home in McCracken County. Police say they found hundreds of tablets containing fentanyl, over five pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and...
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy