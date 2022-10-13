ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Henoba Natalie Magana

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Henoba Natalie Magana. Henoba Natalie Magana is wanted by Law Enforcement for Identity Theft. 30-year-old Magana is 5' 6" tall, 180 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Henoba Natalie Magana is...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Michael Booker

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Michael Booker. Michael Booker is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Criminal Threats. 37-year-old Booker is 5' 11" tall, 175 lbs., and has blond hair and blue eyes. If you know where Michael Booker is hiding, call...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Police determine reported kidnapping in Reedley to be false

REEDLEY, Calif. — The Reedley Police Department is now making a correction on an incident that was reported earlier this week. On Monday, an attempted kidnapping was reported by a student who was walking home on E. Manning Ave. after getting off the school bus. She had stated that...
REEDLEY, CA
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KMPH.com

Charges filed against accused motorcycle club shooter in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County DA’s office has filed several charges against the man accused of shooting and killing a man at a motorcycle club earlier this month. 33-year-old Antoine Caradine is accused of murdering Darnell Johnson Jr. at the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club on October...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

20 guns, 20,000 rounds of ammo found and tied back to man in custody

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A Tollhouse man who was recently taken into custody will now be facing additional charges as law enforcement located about 20,000 rounds of ammo and 20 guns in his home. 30-year-old Jeffrey Mast was arrested by the Clovis Police Department, accused of shoplifting earlier this...
TOLLHOUSE, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Pedestrian killed in collision with at least one vehicle: police

FRESNO, Calif. ( )- Fresno Police are investigating a fatal collision that left a pedestrian dead early Saturday morning. Officers say they were notified of the incident around 12:40 a.m. and responded to the area of Belmont and Echo Avenues. Police say they arrived to find a female pedestrian, thought...
FRESNO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Fentanyl found after running a red light, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested Thursday night with 200 blue pills believed to be fentanyl while driving on a suspended license due to a prior DUI and on parole for attempted murder, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they observed a vehicle fail to stop at a red light and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot while driving in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after a man was shot while driving in northeast Fresno Friday morning  Police say around 1:40 a.m. in the area of Audubon Drive and Friant Road officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. Officers say he was driving eastbound on Friant Road […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘NOT GUILTY’: Merced family homicide suspect enters plea

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man authorities believe to be responsible for the death of four family members, Jesus Manuel Salgado, appeared in court Thursday morning. Investigators say Salgado had kidnapped eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother and father, Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh, from the family’s trucking business near […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Family of Rashad Al-Hakim allege mishandling of case

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. who was hit by a car in front of Hoover High School last week is demanding justice. “I’m going to make sure he gets his justice, and I’m not going to stop until he does,” said Ragina, Rashad’s mother. Ragina says administrators at Hoover […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested for attempted kidnapping in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. — An ex-boyfriend has been arrested after deputies say he attempted to kidnap his former girlfriend in Kettleman City. The Kings County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of King St. Wednesday night. According to the victim, her ex-boyfriend Demetrio Castro broke into their...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Man sentenced for meth distribution in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 36-year-old Mexican citizen was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess narcotics with the intent of distribution, the US Department of Justice officials said on Friday. Court documents say that Antonio Zamora facilitated the delivery of five pounds of methamphetamine to an […]
FRESNO, CA

