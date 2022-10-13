Read full article on original website
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Henoba Natalie Magana
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Henoba Natalie Magana. Henoba Natalie Magana is wanted by Law Enforcement for Identity Theft. 30-year-old Magana is 5' 6" tall, 180 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Henoba Natalie Magana is...
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Michael Booker
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Michael Booker. Michael Booker is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Criminal Threats. 37-year-old Booker is 5' 11" tall, 175 lbs., and has blond hair and blue eyes. If you know where Michael Booker is hiding, call...
Wanted gang member flees Merced police with firearm before arrest, authorities say
A wanted gang member with a gun ran from officers before he was caught and arrested, Merced police said.
Police determine reported kidnapping in Reedley to be false
REEDLEY, Calif. — The Reedley Police Department is now making a correction on an incident that was reported earlier this week. On Monday, an attempted kidnapping was reported by a student who was walking home on E. Manning Ave. after getting off the school bus. She had stated that...
Charges filed against accused motorcycle club shooter in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County DA’s office has filed several charges against the man accused of shooting and killing a man at a motorcycle club earlier this month. 33-year-old Antoine Caradine is accused of murdering Darnell Johnson Jr. at the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club on October...
20 guns, 20,000 rounds of ammo found and tied back to man in custody
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A Tollhouse man who was recently taken into custody will now be facing additional charges as law enforcement located about 20,000 rounds of ammo and 20 guns in his home. 30-year-old Jeffrey Mast was arrested by the Clovis Police Department, accused of shoplifting earlier this...
Charges added to Tollhouse man after guns and ammo found, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 30-year-old man who was already in custody had charges added, according to the Clovis Police Department. Police say the Fresno County’s Adult Compliance Team (ACT) served a search warrant at a home in Tollhouse Thursday. Investigators say the suspect was identified as Jeffrey Mast of Tollhouse. Clovis Police Officers say Mast […]
Dog leads to drug and gun bust in Fresno, deputies say
Fresno County Sheriff's deputies pulled over 58-year-old David Mitchell because his dog was unsecured on the back of his motorcycle. Deputies then discovered nearly eight ounces of methamphetamine and $3,000.
WATCH: Bodycam shows arrest after shots fired into Fresno home
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Bodycam footage released by the Fresno Police Department on Friday shows what led to the arrest of a 48-year-old man on March 6, who police say fired gunshots through the adjoining wall of his apartment – into an apartment where two children lived. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were […]
Man arrested after possible active shooter in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple officers in Madera responded to the area of 4th Street and Gateway Drive for a possible active shooter situation where students were walking to school Friday morning, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say a man was seen firing what was believed to be a firearm, repeatedly in the […]
Police arrest parolee after finding around 200 fentanyl pills in vehicle
Fresno police have arrested, charged and booked a man who did not stop for a red light and discovered approximately 200 blue pills believed to be fentanyl in his vehicle.
Pedestrian killed in collision with at least one vehicle: police
FRESNO, Calif. ( )- Fresno Police are investigating a fatal collision that left a pedestrian dead early Saturday morning. Officers say they were notified of the incident around 12:40 a.m. and responded to the area of Belmont and Echo Avenues. Police say they arrived to find a female pedestrian, thought...
Fentanyl found after running a red light, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested Thursday night with 200 blue pills believed to be fentanyl while driving on a suspended license due to a prior DUI and on parole for attempted murder, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they observed a vehicle fail to stop at a red light and […]
Man shot while driving in northeast Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after a man was shot while driving in northeast Fresno Friday morning Police say around 1:40 a.m. in the area of Audubon Drive and Friant Road officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. Officers say he was driving eastbound on Friant Road […]
‘NOT GUILTY’: Merced family homicide suspect enters plea
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man authorities believe to be responsible for the death of four family members, Jesus Manuel Salgado, appeared in court Thursday morning. Investigators say Salgado had kidnapped eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother and father, Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh, from the family’s trucking business near […]
Bicycle theft leads to 70-year-old facing homicide charge, deputies say
PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New information released by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday revealed what deputies say led to a 70-year-old man from Parlier being arrested on suspicion of a homicide earlier this month. Deputies say 70-year-old Edmundo Martinez of Parlier was booked into jail following the death of 45-year-old Jose Palafox Jr. […]
Family of Rashad Al-Hakim allege mishandling of case
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. who was hit by a car in front of Hoover High School last week is demanding justice. “I’m going to make sure he gets his justice, and I’m not going to stop until he does,” said Ragina, Rashad’s mother. Ragina says administrators at Hoover […]
Man arrested for attempted kidnapping in Kings County
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. — An ex-boyfriend has been arrested after deputies say he attempted to kidnap his former girlfriend in Kettleman City. The Kings County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of King St. Wednesday night. According to the victim, her ex-boyfriend Demetrio Castro broke into their...
Student arrested, accused of potentially plotting school shooting in Fresno County
TRANQUILLITY, Calif. (FOX26) — A student has been arrested after deputies say he had made threats to shoot up a school in Tranquillity on Wednesday. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old student at Tranquillity High School was making threats online that were noticed by community members who reported it.
DOJ: Man sentenced for meth distribution in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 36-year-old Mexican citizen was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess narcotics with the intent of distribution, the US Department of Justice officials said on Friday. Court documents say that Antonio Zamora facilitated the delivery of five pounds of methamphetamine to an […]
