KOAT 7
Opioid crisis spurs study of childhood trauma
SANTA FE, N.M. — With overdose deaths sharply on the rise, the University of New Mexico has joined forces with the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts for Project ECHO to help health care professionals recognize signs that children have been traumatized by adult drug abuse. "Since 2020, there has...
Nonprofit sues New Mexico hospital over claims of illegal lawsuits on medical bills
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – You get a medical procedure at a hospital and expect to get a bill, but what happens when you get a lawsuit as well? A nonprofit has filed a class action countersuit against Mountainview Regional Medical Center. They’re claiming the hospital is illegally suing low-income patients for unpaid medical bills. The nonprofit […]
nativenewsonline.net
FBI releases list of 192 missing Indigenous persons in New Mexico, Navajo Nation
The Albuquerque FBI Division on Friday released an updated list of missing Indigenous persons in New Mexico and the Navajo Nation. As of October 11, the list has 192 names on it. The latest version of the list reflects the addition of 27 names and the removal of 18 since the previous list was released in September.
Michigan man accused of arson in eight states including New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Michigan man has been arrested for a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states including New Mexico. Federal investigators believe truck driver Viorel Pricop was retaliating against his former employer Swift Transportation. Over the last two years, they say he set at […]
KOAT 7
Attack ad highlights accused murderer who was part of early release program
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An attack ad highlights accused murderer who was part of an early release program. “His story is shocking,” Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti said during KOAT’s live gubernatorial debate. “He was released early from prison and he was on the phone from prison before being released, talking to his girlfriend, saying he was coming to get her and he could get a gun within two days and he would come to her front door. He made good on that promise."
Suspect who led New Mexico State Police on dangerous chase is on the run
GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of leading police on a dangerous 28-mile chase along I-40 is on the run again. A state police officer spotted the driver later identified as Conner Greene weaving in and out of traffic on westbound I-40 near Grants in February. At one point he even slams into a white SUV […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Troubling trend, Homeless problem, Quiet weather, Less getting vaccinated, Local bar appears on Netflix
Thursday’s Top Stories Santa Fe Archdiocese files plan for $121M abuse settlement Roswell school district considers new policy for medical marijuana Rio Rancho driver accused of pulling gun in road rage incident Career criminal pleads guilty to escape from federal custody New Mexico United play their way into the postseason Missing New Mexico hiker spotted […]
Video: New Mexico State Police rescue Boy Scout troop trapped by flash flood waters
“We had kind of a rough time getting in there, whether it was a pretty big challenge, we had to kind of overcome,” said Tenorio, “We knew that the threat of the water rising and washing these people away was a serious danger, so it was our priority just to get them out of that area as fast as possible.”
Escaped Angelina County inmate caught in New Mexico, grandfather also arrested
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An inmate who escaped from Angelina County custody in June was caught in New Mexico on Tuesday, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office announced. An anonymous tip was given to the sheriff’s office with the possible location of James “Tad” Wheeler Jr., 36. He was caught and is awaiting extradition from […]
New Mexico has awarded over $194 million in rent assistance
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico announced Wednesday it has provided over $194 million, through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, in rent and utility assistance to New Mexicans. The money is expected to help over 54,000 New Mexico households avoid utility disconnection and eviction. The program is part of the federal package that […]
16 New Mexico communities split $800,000 for community cleanup
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) recently announced the winners of thousands of dollars worth of recycling and illegal dumping cleanup funding. The funds come from a special fee on vehicle registrations in New Mexico and are used to boost recycling and cleanup trash like used tires. The funding “allows communities throughout […]
Counties most concerned about climate change in New Mexico
Stacker created a list of New Mexico counties that are concerned with climate change.
KOAT 7
New Mexico families hit hard by inflation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The impact of inflation has affected many New Mexicans. A recent poll from Albuquerque Journal shows inflation at the top of the list when it comes to rising costs in gas prices, food and housing. "New Mexicans are very truly concerned about inflation and economic uncertainty,"...
KOAT 7
New Mexico Licensing Department subject of cyber attack
The New Mexico agency that oversees professional licenses for thousands of businesses across the state has been the target of a cyber attack. Officials said Thursday there is evidence of unauthorized access of the Regulation and Licensing Department and that some organizations and individuals had their records compromised. They did...
KOAT 7
Gathering held in support of state Constitutional Amendment #1
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 'Vote YES For Kids' (VYFK) and state leaders gathered in Albuquerque Saturday in support of the state's Constitutional Amendment #1 for the upcoming election. If the amendment passes, it will help allocate additional funds from the state's land grant permanent school fund to help with early...
KOAT 7
New Mexico dancers perform in NYC parade
NEW YORK — A group of Native American dancers from New Mexico have already been invited to come back next year after traveling cross country to appear in the first-ever Indigenous People's Parade. The Pueblo Dance Group even had an encore, taking their talents to Times Square to perform...
Tribal leaders pepper New Mexico candidates with questions
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Leaders representing Native American communities around New Mexico hosted a number of political candidates Friday, peppering them with questions about how they would ensure voting access for tribal members, respect sovereignty and protect water rights as the West grapples with historic drought. The forum in Albuquerque follows last year’s efforts by tribes to stand their ground in the fight over legislative redistricting. The goal has been to keep the Native vote from being diluted and bring more light to issues that many tribal communities have been dealing with for decades — from the lack of adequate health care and educational opportunities to jurisdictional challenges that have hampered law enforcement efforts. Mark Mitchell, the chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors and the former governor of Tesuque Pueblo, told the crowd that the forum was critical given the disproportionate effect that the coronavirus pandemic had on tribes, 2020 census data and the redrawing of the state’s political boundaries. “We are at the cusp of knowing how our advocacy will shape the governance of our state,” he said, urging Native Americans to exercise their right to vote as early voting gets underway throughout New Mexico.
KRQE News 13
Legacy Mortgage aims to help New Mexicans buy a home
If you’re looking at trying to buy a home, professionals at Legacy Mortgage can help. Celebrating 20 years, Legacy Mortgage is the only New Mexico-based independent mortgage banker that can provide home financing for all of New Mexico. Jack Thompson, CEO of Legacy Mortage says right now he thinks...
pinonpost.com
Second debate: Ronchetti corners MLG on groping payoff, she pivots to abortion
On Wednesday night, Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti met on KOAT 7 for the second gubernatorial debate, moderated by the station’s Doug Fernandez. KOAT’s Kelly Ribando, the Albuquerque Journal’s Dan Boyd, and KKOB radio’s Bob Clark as panelists. During the fiery...
KOAT 7
Business is booming in New Mexico, state reports
SANTA FE, N.M. — North, south, east and west — new businesses keep popping up all over the state. All 33 New Mexico counties have seen an increase in the number of physical business establishments between the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021 compared to the same period in 2022, according to the New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD), which has released an analysis of data from the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022.
