Public Safety

KOAT 7

Opioid crisis spurs study of childhood trauma

SANTA FE, N.M. — With overdose deaths sharply on the rise, the University of New Mexico has joined forces with the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts for Project ECHO to help health care professionals recognize signs that children have been traumatized by adult drug abuse. "Since 2020, there has...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Michigan man accused of arson in eight states including New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Michigan man has been arrested for a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states including New Mexico. Federal investigators believe truck driver Viorel Pricop was retaliating against his former employer Swift Transportation. Over the last two years, they say he set at […]
MICHIGAN STATE
State
New Mexico State
KOAT 7

Attack ad highlights accused murderer who was part of early release program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An attack ad highlights accused murderer who was part of an early release program. “His story is shocking,” Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti said during KOAT’s live gubernatorial debate. “He was released early from prison and he was on the phone from prison before being released, talking to his girlfriend, saying he was coming to get her and he could get a gun within two days and he would come to her front door. He made good on that promise."
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Troubling trend, Homeless problem, Quiet weather, Less getting vaccinated, Local bar appears on Netflix

Thursday’s Top Stories Santa Fe Archdiocese files plan for $121M abuse settlement Roswell school district considers new policy for medical marijuana Rio Rancho driver accused of pulling gun in road rage incident Career criminal pleads guilty to escape from federal custody New Mexico United play their way into the postseason Missing New Mexico hiker spotted […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico has awarded over $194 million in rent assistance

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico announced Wednesday it has provided over $194 million, through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, in rent and utility assistance to New Mexicans. The money is expected to help over 54,000 New Mexico households avoid utility disconnection and eviction. The program is part of the federal package that […]
HOUSE RENT
KRQE News 13

16 New Mexico communities split $800,000 for community cleanup

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) recently announced the winners of thousands of dollars worth of recycling and illegal dumping cleanup funding. The funds come from a special fee on vehicle registrations in New Mexico and are used to boost recycling and cleanup trash like used tires. The funding “allows communities throughout […]
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOAT 7

New Mexico families hit hard by inflation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The impact of inflation has affected many New Mexicans. A recent poll from Albuquerque Journal shows inflation at the top of the list when it comes to rising costs in gas prices, food and housing. "New Mexicans are very truly concerned about inflation and economic uncertainty,"...
BUSINESS
KOAT 7

New Mexico Licensing Department subject of cyber attack

The New Mexico agency that oversees professional licenses for thousands of businesses across the state has been the target of a cyber attack. Officials said Thursday there is evidence of unauthorized access of the Regulation and Licensing Department and that some organizations and individuals had their records compromised. They did...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOAT 7

Gathering held in support of state Constitutional Amendment #1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 'Vote YES For Kids' (VYFK) and state leaders gathered in Albuquerque Saturday in support of the state's Constitutional Amendment #1 for the upcoming election. If the amendment passes, it will help allocate additional funds from the state's land grant permanent school fund to help with early...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico dancers perform in NYC parade

NEW YORK — A group of Native American dancers from New Mexico have already been invited to come back next year after traveling cross country to appear in the first-ever Indigenous People's Parade. The Pueblo Dance Group even had an encore, taking their talents to Times Square to perform...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Tribal leaders pepper New Mexico candidates with questions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Leaders representing Native American communities around New Mexico hosted a number of political candidates Friday, peppering them with questions about how they would ensure voting access for tribal members, respect sovereignty and protect water rights as the West grapples with historic drought. The forum in Albuquerque follows last year’s efforts by tribes to stand their ground in the fight over legislative redistricting. The goal has been to keep the Native vote from being diluted and bring more light to issues that many tribal communities have been dealing with for decades — from the lack of adequate health care and educational opportunities to jurisdictional challenges that have hampered law enforcement efforts. Mark Mitchell, the chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors and the former governor of Tesuque Pueblo, told the crowd that the forum was critical given the disproportionate effect that the coronavirus pandemic had on tribes, 2020 census data and the redrawing of the state’s political boundaries. “We are at the cusp of knowing how our advocacy will shape the governance of our state,” he said, urging Native Americans to exercise their right to vote as early voting gets underway throughout New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Legacy Mortgage aims to help New Mexicans buy a home

If you’re looking at trying to buy a home, professionals at Legacy Mortgage can help. Celebrating 20 years, Legacy Mortgage is the only New Mexico-based independent mortgage banker that can provide home financing for all of New Mexico. Jack Thompson, CEO of Legacy Mortage says right now he thinks...
BUSINESS
pinonpost.com

Second debate: Ronchetti corners MLG on groping payoff, she pivots to abortion

On Wednesday night, Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti met on KOAT 7 for the second gubernatorial debate, moderated by the station’s Doug Fernandez. KOAT’s Kelly Ribando, the Albuquerque Journal’s Dan Boyd, and KKOB radio’s Bob Clark as panelists. During the fiery...
ELECTIONS
KOAT 7

Business is booming in New Mexico, state reports

SANTA FE, N.M. — North, south, east and west — new businesses keep popping up all over the state. All 33 New Mexico counties have seen an increase in the number of physical business establishments between the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021 compared to the same period in 2022, according to the New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD), which has released an analysis of data from the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022.
ECONOMY

