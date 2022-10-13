Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield

Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Saturday morning news update
In this update, the community of Bristol, Connecticut, is mourning the loss of two of their police officers who were ambushed and killed Wednesday night, Springfield Police have identified the two victims of an Indian Orchard double homicide that took place earlier this week, and Fruit Fair Supermarket in Chicopee is asking for help finding more than 40 missing shopping carts. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
6 people shot near Worcester warehouse
WORCESTER, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Around 3 A.M. Saturday, Worcester police reported that 6 people were shot inside and near a warehouse. Officers were dispatched to a warehouse on Webster Street. On arrival, they found a man suffering from serious injuries and several additional shooting victims in the area. No arrests...
Car caught on fire on Hollywood Street in Springfield
Springfield firefighters put out a car fire Saturday night on Hollywood Street in Springfield.
Local law enforcement reacts to shooting that killed two Connecticut officers
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The law enforcement community in western Massachusetts is sending thoughts and prayers to the Bristol, CT community following the deaths of two of their two officers. “First, we would like to express our condolences to the families and the officers of that department, along with their...
Two-car crash on State Street in Springfield leaving drivers with injuries
State Street was briefly closed overnight for a two-car crash, and has since reopened.
WCVB
6 shot during after-hours party at warehouse in Worcester, police say
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester police say six people were shot overnight during a party at a warehouse in the Massachusetts city. Police said officers were dispatched shortly before 3:10 a.m. Saturday to a warehouse at 88 Webster St., where they found a male shooting victim suffering from serious injuries. Officers rendered medical aid to the man before an ambulance took him to an area hospital.
Indian Orchard homicide victims identified
The two victims in a Wednesday morning shooting in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood have been identified.
West Springfield Club-toberfest
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Saturday, the West Springfield Boys and Girls Club held its 2nd annual club-toberfest. The event was held at the Morgan Road Pavilion in West Springfield and featured live music from the 80′s cover band Aquanet. The fundraiser helps support local youth, community grants, and...
Game of the Week: Northampton at East Longmeadow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -We asked, you voted. This week’s Game of the Week: Northampton at East Longmeadow! Check out the action in the video above!. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Hampden county medium-risk category for COVID-19
Hampden county, and now the entire state of Massachusetts, is in the medium-risk category for COVID-19.
Week 6: Chicopee Comp. at Central, Holyoke at Longmeadow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News was at the fields to take in Chicopee Comp. facing Central and Holyoke taking on Longmeadow. Check out the action in the video above!. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
fallriverreporter.com
Police arrest alleged Providence, Worcester, Fall River drug dealers, seize 12 kilos of fentanyl, 6 guns, $238,000
Providence – An in-depth investigation in southern New England has resulted in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, money, and vehicles. Over the past few months, Providence Narcotics Detectives Rousseau and Voyer conducted an investigation into street level narcotics transactions being conducted in the Smith Hill area of the city. According to Providence Police, this area of the city has seen numerous incidents of violent crime, including a shooting at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas Avenues on October 2. During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified 37-year-old Calvin Mitchell as a suspect. A signed search warrant was obtained and executed on October 12 and Mitchell was apprehended. Located and seized from the apartment was 145.7 grams of cocaine, three firearms and approximately $9171. The firearms were a Smith and Wesson 380 caliber, a stolen Sig Sauer 380 caliber out of Conn., and a Glock 9mm with an extended magazine that holds 16 live rounds.
No arrests made for Indian Orchard double homicide
The victims are known to the police and they are looking into who the victims were associated with.
REPORT: Fear on the Farm at McCray’s in South Hadley emergency plan in place
With McCray's Farm haunted hayrides and walk-throughs, guests have been in for a treat, but what safety protocols keep this event safe?
Register Citizen
Man arrested on charges from three separate police departments, West Hartford police say
WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was arrested on charges from several area police departments Thursday night, West Hartford police said Friday. West Hartford police said officers determined the registered owner of a black Honda Accord with Connecticut plates was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, one each from the East Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Police Department. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a West Hartford patrol officer tried but failed to stop the Honda when the driver managed to elude the officer, according to police. Descriptions of the car and driver were distributed to all West Hartford officers, police said.
Outpouring of support continues for Connecticut officers killed in the line of duty
BRISTOL, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Tributes are growing for two Bristol, CT police officers who were ambushed, shot, and killed Wednesday night. Our sister station, WFSB-TV, has learned that the officers came in contact with the suspect during a disturbance at a bar earlier that night. Meanwhile, the city of Bristol,...
Police investigation underway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A police investigation is underway in the city early Wednesday morning. Officers are on scene near 269 Main Street in the Indian Orchard section of the city. Right now the nature of the investigation is unclear. Police have the road closed in the area and are...
Driver charged after driving into truck in South Hadley
South Hadley police have filed charges against a driver whose car flipped over after he crashed into a truck.
Dakin hosts walk-in adoption event
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Dakin Humane Society held a walk-in adoption event on Saturday afternoon. The one-day event was aimed towards helping as many pets as possible find wonderful new homes and new owners. Subaru partnered with the event and vowed to donate $100 to Dakin for every cat, kitten...
PumpkinFest in Westfield is a big hit
WESTFIELD – Children dressed in their best Halloween costumes were already in line more than 30 minutes before the official opening of PumpkinFest 2022 in Westfield Saturday morning. This year proved to be a solid hit with mild temperatures and more than 80 displays of vendors and demonstration teams,...
