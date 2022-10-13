ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Tribal leaders pepper New Mexico candidates with questions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Leaders representing Native American communities around New Mexico hosted a number of political candidates Friday, peppering them with questions about how they would ensure voting access for tribal members, respect sovereignty and protect water rights as the West grapples with historic drought. The forum in Albuquerque follows last year’s efforts by tribes to stand their ground in the fight over legislative redistricting. The goal has been to keep the Native vote from being diluted and bring more light to issues that many tribal communities have been dealing with for decades — from the lack of adequate health care and educational opportunities to jurisdictional challenges that have hampered law enforcement efforts. Mark Mitchell, the chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors and the former governor of Tesuque Pueblo, told the crowd that the forum was critical given the disproportionate effect that the coronavirus pandemic had on tribes, 2020 census data and the redrawing of the state’s political boundaries. “We are at the cusp of knowing how our advocacy will shape the governance of our state,” he said, urging Native Americans to exercise their right to vote as early voting gets underway throughout New Mexico.
Incumbent land commissioner threatens to hold NM’s largest industry “hostage” to get preferred policy outcome

The Rio Grande Foundation tends to not focus on New Mexico’s Land Commissioner very much. They have one primary job which is to keep the revenue from oil and gas on state lands flowing to beneficiaries including the poor-performing K-12 school system. Thus, our philosophy on Land Commissioner has been hands off as commissioners have usually adhered to a revenue maximization philosophy.
KOAT 7

'Downwinders' demonstrate near location of 1945 nuclear test

Members and supporters of a group seeking reparations for residents exposed to radiation from the 1945 nuclear explosion in South Central New Mexico demonstrated Saturday near the Trinity test site. Organized by the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium (TBDC), the demonstration included those affected, had family members affected, and all others...
Gathering held in support of state Constitutional Amendment #1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 'Vote YES For Kids' (VYFK) and state leaders gathered in Albuquerque Saturday in support of the state's Constitutional Amendment #1 for the upcoming election. If the amendment passes, it will help allocate additional funds from the state's land grant permanent school fund to help with early...
New Mexico legislators given update on Spaceport America operations

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The question of what’s happening at New Mexico’s multi-million dollar Spaceport drew attention from state lawmakers Friday. Legislators met at the actual Spaceport America near Truth of Consequences for an annual update on the facility, operations, budget, economic impacts to the state. They also discussed what’s arguably been the […]
New Mexico Gubernatorial Debate: Candidate Questions

"I wanna ask about James Hallinan, he was one of your staffers in the last election, you were in a meeting with him and you grabbed his crotch and you said "Is there anything down there?" "Governor you then had him sign a non-disclosure agreement so he kept his mouth...
Letter to the Editor: Why you should vote in the New Mexico Midterm Elections

November 8 might be the last legitimate election in the history of the United States. When I was a student at NMSU 50 years ago (no, I can’t believe it either!), I would have walked away from anyone who made such an extreme statement. In those days, it would have seemed as preposterous, even blasphemous, as someone saying that Clyde Tombaugh’s Pluto (1) would get demoted. Yet here we are: The United States of America has lost many of the underpinnings of a vibrant democracy.
Second debate: Ronchetti corners MLG on groping payoff, she pivots to abortion

On Wednesday night, Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti met on KOAT 7 for the second gubernatorial debate, moderated by the station’s Doug Fernandez. KOAT’s Kelly Ribando, the Albuquerque Journal’s Dan Boyd, and KKOB radio’s Bob Clark as panelists. During the fiery...
16 New Mexico communities split $800,000 for community cleanup

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) recently announced the winners of thousands of dollars worth of recycling and illegal dumping cleanup funding. The funds come from a special fee on vehicle registrations in New Mexico and are used to boost recycling and cleanup trash like used tires. The funding “allows communities throughout […]
Complaint from Prominent Election Denier, Gregg Phillips, Led to Arrest of Election Tech CEO, Eugene Yu

True the Vote, the Texas-based non-profit that’s dedicated itself to denying the validity of the 2020 election and spreading conspiracy theories about voter fraud, was directly involved in the arrest of the CEO of a small election software company earlier this month. A complaint from Gregg Phillips, a True the Vote board member, first spurred the LA County District Attorney’s office to investigate the company, Konnech.
More than $19 million raised in governor's race

With less than a month left before the election, the candidates for governor has raised about $19 million. “This may end up being a record-breaking amounts of money raised in a gubernatorial race,” KOAT political expert Brian Sanderoff said. So far, incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has raised about...
New Mexico dancers perform in NYC parade

NEW YORK — A group of Native American dancers from New Mexico have already been invited to come back next year after traveling cross country to appear in the first-ever Indigenous People's Parade. The Pueblo Dance Group even had an encore, taking their talents to Times Square to perform...
New Mexico families hit hard by inflation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The impact of inflation has affected many New Mexicans. A recent poll from Albuquerque Journal shows inflation at the top of the list when it comes to rising costs in gas prices, food and housing. "New Mexicans are very truly concerned about inflation and economic uncertainty,"...
How will the next New Mexico governor reduce crime?

Joe Sanchez knows the streets. The ex-convict served five years in the Penitentiary of New Mexico for a violent crime. He was released in 2018 and now works for the City of Albuquerque. “There is tons of crime in ‘Burque. It’s just strange,” Sanchez said. “Home break-ins, fights, b*llsh*t, guns,...
