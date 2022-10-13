ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

DC News Now

Meet Maryland AG candidate: Rep. Anthony Brown

WASHINGTON (DC NWS NOW) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, U.S. Representative Anthony Brown (D-Md.) talks about what fueled his motivation to run for Maryland Attorney General and his top priorities if elected. Watch Part 1 of the conversation in the video above.
In race for Maryland attorney general, Peroutka looks to 'God's law'

Michael Peroutka was energized as he discussed his favorite topic. The Republican candidate for Maryland's attorney general was speaking to an audience of about 150 people - mostly enthusiastic supporters - at a forum on the U.S. Constitution at Towson University earlier this month. "Would you say this with me,...
Maryland Reporter

Five takeaways from the Cox/Moore gubernatorial debate

OWINGS MILLS – Gubernatorial candidates Dan Cox and Wes Moore tangled, sometimes viciously, Wednesday in their first, and probably only, televised debate. Supporters lined the streets outside Maryland Public Television headquaters Wednesday afternoon, holding posters, chanting and waving as cars drove to the station for the debate. Democrat Moore,...
Moore, Cox face off over credibility in Maryland debate

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Wes Moore described Republican Dan Cox as “dangerous” for denying the results of the 2020 presidential election during a debate Wednesday in Maryland’s governor’s race, while Cox said Moore was a “phony” in an hourlong showdown that included frequent attacks on credibility. In their first — and likely only — televised debate, Cox was asked by a panelist whether he would accept the outcome of next month’s election, noting that he had attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Cox said he has “always accepted election results that are fair” but stopped short of saying he would definitely accept next month’s outcome. “At this point, it would be similar to saying that before a surgery takes place to decide whether or not the surgery went well,” Cox said. Moore said he will honor the results of the election in a state that has free, fair and transparent elections, and he criticized Cox for denying the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
Wes Moore, on the brink of history

With help from Natalie Fertig, Jesús A. Rodríguez, Ella Creamer, Rishika Dugyala and Charlie Mahtesian. What up, Recast family! President Joe Biden denounces Russia’s latest attacks on civilian centers in Ukraine, and elected officials from Alabama to Georgia to California are embroiled in controversy for making racist comments. The rapper formerly known as Kanye West has had his social media accounts locked over antisemitic posts. First though, we focus on the race for Maryland’s next governor.
Biden Administration Awards USDA Grant To End Hunger In Charles County

WASHINGTON – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small today announced that USDA is awarding $110 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across the Nation. These grants will help 208 rural health care organizations expand critical services for nearly 5 million people in 43 states and Guam. In Delaware and Maryland, a total of $6,033,600 is being invested in 14 local projects.
Ocean City Today

Gov. puts millions toward housing

(Oct. 14, 2022) Gov. Larry Hogan announced last week nearly $32 million in project awards through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s (DHCD) 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) and state Rental Housing Funds. Funds have been awarded to 12 projects as...
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland

A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program

Notary Training Network is the only approved course provider in the state with in person classes for notary applicants. BALTIMORE, Md. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
Maryland Lottery Announces Many Winners This Week

– A Maryland Lottery player who bought a Multi-Match ticket in Calvert County landed the game’s fourth jackpot hit of 2022 in the Oct. 3 drawing. The lucky winner hasn’t claimed the prize yet, but will have the choice of a $580,000 annuity or the cash option of $374,798.
Moped crash on Dulles Toll Road leaves 2 dead

VIENNA, Va. - A man and woman are dead after the moped they were riding crashed Wednesday night on the Dulles Toll Road. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway at the Wolf Trap exit in the Vienna area. Police believe 23-year-old Nyjell Dae...
