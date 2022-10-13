Read full article on original website
Meet Maryland AG candidate: Rep. Anthony Brown
WASHINGTON (DC NWS NOW) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, U.S. Representative Anthony Brown (D-Md.) talks about what fueled his motivation to run for Maryland Attorney General and his top priorities if elected. Watch Part 1 of the conversation in the video above.
Wbaltv.com
'I don't think that makes any sense': Hogan on potential election integrity concerns in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday dismissed any possible challenges in the weeks before the 2022 election to pick his successor. "I don't think that makes any sense," Hogan said, expressing confidence in Maryland's voting system. The term-limited incumbent governor, who's serving out his second term,...
recordpatriot.com
In race for Maryland attorney general, Peroutka looks to 'God's law'
Michael Peroutka was energized as he discussed his favorite topic. The Republican candidate for Maryland's attorney general was speaking to an audience of about 150 people - mostly enthusiastic supporters - at a forum on the U.S. Constitution at Towson University earlier this month. "Would you say this with me,...
WMDT.com
Wes Moore celebrates birthday on Eastern Shore, says he plans to fight for H2B visa workers if elected
POCOMOKE CITY, Md- Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore visited the Eastern Shore Saturday, celebrating his birthday at a Fish Fry event in Pocomoke City, and pledging to make sure issues crucial to the area receive attention in Annapolis. Moore tells us on the issue of H2b visa workers, he’s glad...
Five takeaways from the Cox/Moore gubernatorial debate
OWINGS MILLS – Gubernatorial candidates Dan Cox and Wes Moore tangled, sometimes viciously, Wednesday in their first, and probably only, televised debate. Supporters lined the streets outside Maryland Public Television headquaters Wednesday afternoon, holding posters, chanting and waving as cars drove to the station for the debate. Democrat Moore,...
Moore, Cox face off over credibility in Maryland debate
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Wes Moore described Republican Dan Cox as “dangerous” for denying the results of the 2020 presidential election during a debate Wednesday in Maryland’s governor’s race, while Cox said Moore was a “phony” in an hourlong showdown that included frequent attacks on credibility. In their first — and likely only — televised debate, Cox was asked by a panelist whether he would accept the outcome of next month’s election, noting that he had attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Cox said he has “always accepted election results that are fair” but stopped short of saying he would definitely accept next month’s outcome. “At this point, it would be similar to saying that before a surgery takes place to decide whether or not the surgery went well,” Cox said. Moore said he will honor the results of the election in a state that has free, fair and transparent elections, and he criticized Cox for denying the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
POLITICO
Wes Moore, on the brink of history
With help from Natalie Fertig, Jesús A. Rodríguez, Ella Creamer, Rishika Dugyala and Charlie Mahtesian. What up, Recast family! President Joe Biden denounces Russia’s latest attacks on civilian centers in Ukraine, and elected officials from Alabama to Georgia to California are embroiled in controversy for making racist comments. The rapper formerly known as Kanye West has had his social media accounts locked over antisemitic posts. First though, we focus on the race for Maryland’s next governor.
Bay Net
Biden Administration Awards USDA Grant To End Hunger In Charles County
WASHINGTON – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small today announced that USDA is awarding $110 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across the Nation. These grants will help 208 rural health care organizations expand critical services for nearly 5 million people in 43 states and Guam. In Delaware and Maryland, a total of $6,033,600 is being invested in 14 local projects.
Ocean City Today
Gov. puts millions toward housing
(Oct. 14, 2022) Gov. Larry Hogan announced last week nearly $32 million in project awards through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s (DHCD) 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) and state Rental Housing Funds. Funds have been awarded to 12 projects as...
foxbaltimore.com
Md. drivers fired up after charged comments on electric cars in gubernatorial debate
(WBFF) — Mutual disdain was on full display when the two candidates vying to be Maryland's next governor clashed during their first and likely final debate. "Frankly, I’m standing on stage right now with an extremist election denier," said Democratic nominee Wes Moore. "This is outrageous and ridiculous....
Ocean City Today
Maryland has 18 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Maryland using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
I scooped thousands on the lottery thanks to the unique and random way I pick my numbers
A MAN who scooped thousands on the lottery claims his success was thanks to the unique and random way he picks his numbers. Michael Jones, 52, won a whopping £22,350 on the Pick 5 lotto draw on October 8 after paying just 45p to play. The electrician, from Baltimore,...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland
A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
massachusettsnewswire.com
Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program
Notary Training Network is the only approved course provider in the state with in person classes for notary applicants. BALTIMORE, Md. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland school systems deciding the future of snow days for students
Taking a snow day off from school is a dream for most students, but thanks to virtual learning made popular during the coronavirus pandemic, at least some of those days may not be as fun after all. The first day of winter is more than two months away, but it...
AOL Corp
SNAP FAQ: What Is the Maryland Independence Card and How Can Residents Apply for Benefits?
The Maryland Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides monthly benefits to low-income households. SNAP is administered by the Maryland Department of Human Services and benefits are issued monthly via the Maryland Independence Card, the state’s version of the federal EBT card. Discover: 5 Best Foods To Buy in Bulk...
Ocean City Today
Counties most concerned about climate change in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Maryland using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WTOP
Study shows Marylanders living near BWI Marshall could see medical costs spike
The constant barrage of noise from planes arriving and taking off at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport could cause more cardiovascular disease, anxiety and low birth weights for its neighbors. A new study released this month by the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy discovered that the hidden price tag linked...
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Announces Many Winners This Week
– A Maryland Lottery player who bought a Multi-Match ticket in Calvert County landed the game’s fourth jackpot hit of 2022 in the Oct. 3 drawing. The lucky winner hasn’t claimed the prize yet, but will have the choice of a $580,000 annuity or the cash option of $374,798.
fox5dc.com
Moped crash on Dulles Toll Road leaves 2 dead
VIENNA, Va. - A man and woman are dead after the moped they were riding crashed Wednesday night on the Dulles Toll Road. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway at the Wolf Trap exit in the Vienna area. Police believe 23-year-old Nyjell Dae...
