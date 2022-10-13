The Rock on His Fight to Make 'Black Adam' and His Best Life Lesson (Exclusive)

It was a big New York night for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as he premiered his movie, “Black Adam” in Times Square Wednesday!

“Extra” Special Correspondent Kaliegh Garris spoke with Johnson, who reflected on his 15-year fight to get the movie made.

He said, “This moment means everything. It is a dream come true, it’s a family dream come true… Here we are.”

“’Black Adam’ is an expression of: just keep fighting and keep fighting and people will tell you no and tell you no," Dwayne went on. "It took us 15 long years to make this movie. Fought for it… Up till six months ago, we were fighting for things in this movie…I t’s also a reflection of: always listen to the fans.”

According to Johnson, the movie is "building out the DC Universe" by "introducing five new superhero characters in one movie."

Dwayne also opened up about the importance of his loved ones being behind him in all he does.

He stressed, “Family support means everything, and I have been down that road before where marriages don’t work out. You have to do what you have to do to move forward in the best possible way... I always say that if things aren’t good at home, they aren’t going to be good anywhere else ‘cause that’s when things start to crumble, when things aren’t good at home. I learned a lesson a long time ago — keep things good at home.”

"Black Adam" is out October 21.