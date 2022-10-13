ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Rock on His Fight to Make 'Black Adam' and His Best Life Lesson (Exclusive)

extratv
extratv
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18jGqN_0iWpya4m00

It was a big New York night for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as he premiered his movie, “Black Adam” in Times Square Wednesday!

“Extra” Special Correspondent Kaliegh Garris spoke with Johnson, who reflected on his 15-year fight to get the movie made.

He said, “This moment means everything. It is a dream come true, it’s a family dream come true… Here we are.”

“’Black Adam’ is an expression of: just keep fighting and keep fighting and people will tell you no and tell you no," Dwayne went on. "It took us 15 long years to make this movie. Fought for it… Up till six months ago, we were fighting for things in this movie…I t’s also a reflection of: always listen to the fans.”

According to Johnson, the movie is "building out the DC Universe" by "introducing five new superhero characters in one movie."

Dwayne also opened up about the importance of his loved ones being behind him in all he does.

He stressed, “Family support means everything, and I have been down that road before where marriages don’t work out. You have to do what you have to do to move forward in the best possible way... I always say that if things aren’t good at home, they aren’t going to be good anywhere else ‘cause that’s when things start to crumble, when things aren’t good at home. I learned a lesson a long time ago — keep things good at home.”

"Black Adam" is out October 21.

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Abby Lee Miller Shows Off Her Liquid Nose Job

Abby Lee Miller is showing off her new look after undergoing a “liquid nose job.”. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with the “Dance Moms” star, who explained why she decided to have the procedure with the help of Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Truesdale. “My...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Johnson City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
extratv

Jessica Simpson Undergoes Nonsurgical Face Lift

Jessica Simpson just tried out a new nonsurgical facelift and posted a video of the procedure on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results!”. In Jessica’s video, the star lies on her back with the device placed on...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Mark Wahlberg on Halle Berry, Adele & His Mom (Exclusive)

Mark Wahlberg is giving us a glimpse into his life with Season 2 of the HBO Max Original documentary series “Wahl Street.”. “Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Mark about the series and so much more, including his motivation, what’s on his playlist, the most important lesson his mom taught him, and who he calls the greatest actress in the world!
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Taylour Paige Marries Rivington Starchild

“Zola” actress Taylour Paige is taking the next major step in her relationship with fashion designer Rivington Starchild. The pair tied the knot on Wednesday, the same day she turned 32. Some of the guests to attend the wedding include her “Zola” co-star Riley Keough, her “Hit the Floor”...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her Latest Skin Cancer Scare

Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight on the face bandages she’s been sporting lately!. On Tuesday, Kardashian took to Instagram to reveal that she had a biopsy on her face after a small bump remained for 7 months. After her dermatologist examined it, she went through another...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaliegh Garris
extratv

Evan Peters Talks Playing Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer

“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is a hit, becoming Netflix’s ninth-most-watched English-language TV show of all time!. The series has Evan Peters portraying the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, whose unspeakable acts of evil shocked and terrified the country in the 1980s. While many are obsessed...
TV & VIDEOS
extratv

Angela Lansbury, Legendary Star of 'Murder, She Wrote,' 'Beauty and the Beast,' Dies at 96

Angela Lansbury, the legendary actress whose more-than-70-year career encompassed film, television, and the stage, died October 11. She was 96. Her family released a statement that read, "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday."
LOS ANGELES, CA
extratv

’90 Day Fiancé’ Alums Elizabeth & Andrei Castravet Welcome Baby #2

“90 Day Fiancé” couple Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet are parents again!. Days ago, the couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy who they named Winston Leo. On Friday, Andrei posted a series of photos of their bundle of joy. He wrote, “I’m so proud and excited to be a Dad again to my son Winston Leo!!Welcome to the world! And now You are our favorite reason to lose sleep at night❤️❤️.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Black Adam#Film Star#The Dc Universe
extratv

Kaley Cuoco Expecting First Child with Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco, 36, and Tom Pelphrey, 40, have a baby on the way!. On Tuesday, Kaley announced her pregnancy. She wrote on Instagram, “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!”. Kaley included a series of photos, including...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

Gisele Bündchen Turns to Spiritual Healer Amid Possible Divorce from Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is getting help from a spiritual healer amid reports her marriage to Tom Brady is on the rocks. DailyMail.com reports that a few days ago the model was spotted with South Florida spiritual healer Dr. Ewa, who was photographed burning a stick of Palo Santo and waving it around Bündchen’s car to “remove negative energy” before the women went inside for a reported three-hour session.
NFL
extratv

Emma Roberts Is Dating Cody John (Report)

Nine months after calling it quits with Garrett Hedlund, it looks like Emma Roberts has a new man!. E! News reports Roberts has been dating actor Cody John for two months, after they were introduced through mutual friends. A source told the outlet that the two are “taking it slow,”...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Teddi Mellencamp Diagnosed with Stage 2 Melanoma

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp was just diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma. The news comes after Teddi had a spot removed from her shoulder in March and learned she had melanoma in situ, which means cancer cells are present, but have not spread. She...
CANCER
extratv

extratv

81K+
Followers
5K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy