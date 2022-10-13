Read full article on original website
Race for Wisconsin governor: Candidates weigh in on crime concerns
MILWAUKEE - Seventy-nine percent of likely voters in Milwaukee say they are very concerned about crime. The latest Marquette Law School Poll also found 57% percent of the city's voters say they are worried about their safety. So what are the candidates for Wisconsin governor proposing to keep you safe?
Milwaukee shooting: 2 people wounded near 82nd and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say two people were shot and wounded near 82nd and Capitol on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13. Officials say two individuals exchanged gunfire just after 1 p.m. Thursday – and were subsequently struck. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries....
Milwaukee death investigation near 75th and Kiehnau
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating a death near 75th and Kiehnau early Saturday, Oct. 15. This is on the city's northwest side. Police had an apartment complex taped off. When police provide more information on this incident, FOX6 News will update this...
Pregnancy, infant loss remembrance; Milwaukee moms come together
MILWAUKEE - Families in Milwaukee and around the country came together Saturday to heal – shining a light on babies gone too soon. Oct. 15 marked National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. In honor of that, the Hoan Bridge was lit blue and pink, and local moms broke the silence – sharing their stories.
Milwaukee pastor killed driving to work remembered at his church
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee pastor is being remembered as a great pastor, husband and dad. Aaron Strong, 40, pastor at Grace Lutheran Church was killed Wednesday morning, Oct. 12 near 10th and Wells, where police said a speeding driver blew a red light and crashed into Strong's car. Strong was...
Darrell Brooks trial: Testimony continues Thursday
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Testimony continues Thursday, Oct. 13 in the Darrell Brooks trial. On Wednesday, the jury heard from five witnesses. One father said he was standing outside a coffee shop when a red SUV hit his daughter. Prosecutors in the Darrell Brooks trial on Wednesday, Oct. 12 followed the...
Darrell Brooks trial: Defendant's 50-minute rant, calls for dismissal
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Prosecutors in the Darrell Brooks trial on Thursday, Oct. 13 picked up where they left off when severe weather interrupted witness testimony tied to the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy in November 2021. Brooks went on a 50-minute rant late Thursday morning, calling for the dismissal of the case against him in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, citing a number of reasons why proceedings shouldn't continue. Judge Dorow denied the request, stating, "This trial will keep going."
Milwaukee police: 'Serious stabbing' near Washington Park
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a "serious stabbing" in the city's Washington Park neighborhood Friday night, Oct. 14. It happened around 7:40 p.m. Police said the victim, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man, was stabbed near 36th and Galena. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, and...
Summerfest 2023 celebrates 55th anniversary; special promotions
MILWAUKEE - Summerfest will celebrate its 55th anniversary in 2023. To commemorate this iconic milestone, the festival announced on Thursday, Oct. 13 a few of the upcoming promotions for the anniversary year, along with a new logo highlighting the festival’s 55th. First, a news release says the Summerfest 55th...
Spooky local haunted houses
MILWAUKEE - ‘Tis the season for haunted houses. If you’re trying to find the perfect one that'll give you the biggest spook, Molly Snyder with OnMilwaukee.com shares some of the best.
Darrell Brooks trial: Judge, defendant spar over objections
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The trial of Darrell Brooks resumed Friday, Oct. 14 more testimony and interruptions by the defendant, who is accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack. The state called five witnesses – including four police officers, some of whom were off-duty at the parade – to wrap up the first full week of testimony in the trial.
Bay View 'Halloween House' back with 'Beetlejuice' theme
Spooky season is in full swing, and a beloved Bay View Halloween-themed house is back with big decorations. This year's theme is "Beetlejuice."
Milwaukee Strong Baby Sabbath; babies are dying, solution starts with talk
MILWAUKEE - Babies are dying in Milwaukee. Advocates say the solution starts with a conversation – and churches are kicking off the talk. "Infants die before their first birthday in Milwaukee more than they do in a Third World country," said Julia Means, Strong Baby Sabbath Organizer. Means calls...
Darrell Brooks trial: Brooks defiant before new state witnesses take stand
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The trial of Darrell Brooks resumed Friday, Oct. 14 with immediate interruptions by the defendant, who is accused in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. Moments after the jury was brought into the Waukesha County courtroom, Brooks was raising an issue with paperwork that was left at his position – paperwork Judge Jennifer Dorow said needed to be taken up with the clerk of courts, and was not going to be addressed in court. Brooks questioned this loudly – and the jury was escorted back out of the courtroom.
Pedestrian struck, dies; I-43 near Highland in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was struck at or near northbound I-43 and Highland Avenue early Saturday, Oct. 15. A tweet by the sheriff's office only said the person who was struck died from their injuries. The freeway at this...
Brookfield chess tournament honors teen pilot who died in crash
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Loved ones of Daniel Perelman say they knew he was going to do great things in the world before a plane crash in May cut the young pilot’s life short. They’re trying to pick up where the 18-year-old left off. At Brookfield’s Embassy Suites, Saturday Oct. 15 marked the first Daniel Perelman Memorial Wisconsin Rapid State Championship.
Milwaukee men shot, wounded near 51st and Fond du Lac: police
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were shot Saturday, Oct. 15 on the city's north side. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened near 51st and Fond du Lac shortly before 7 p.m. The victims, ages 19 and 22, were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.
Darrell Brooks trial: Waukesha police detective testifies
Lukas Hallmark, Waukesha police detective, testified for the state in the Darrell Brooks trial. Hallmark was at the parade with the Catholic Community of Waukesha with his wife and four kids. At time, their ages were 3, 5, 7 and 9. He said they were walking in a group of about 45. Hallmark said at one point while marching with the group on Main Street, "my attention was directed towards large amounts of screaming coming behind us."
TSA PreCheck enrollment; Milwaukee airport Oct. 24 - Nov. 4
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin’s residents can enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s TSA PreCheck application program inside Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) in a special event from Oct. 24 through Friday, Nov. 4. The enrollment center is near the Miller store in the airport. The center is open from...
Importance of estate planning
MILWAUKEE - Estate Planning Awareness Week kicks off on October 17, 2022. Brad Allen with Drake & Associates explains why it's so important to have an estate plan and how you can start building yours one day at a time.
