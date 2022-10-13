WAUKESHA, Wis. - The trial of Darrell Brooks resumed Friday, Oct. 14 with immediate interruptions by the defendant, who is accused in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. Moments after the jury was brought into the Waukesha County courtroom, Brooks was raising an issue with paperwork that was left at his position – paperwork Judge Jennifer Dorow said needed to be taken up with the clerk of courts, and was not going to be addressed in court. Brooks questioned this loudly – and the jury was escorted back out of the courtroom.

