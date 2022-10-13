ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Lawyers support retention of NW Iowa judges

DES MOINES -- A majority of lawyers who responded to a survey support the retention of Northwest Iowa judges who face retention elections this fall. Iowa Supreme Court and Iowa Court of Appeals members up for a retention vote on Nov. 8 also received passing grades from lawyers who submitted ratings to the Iowa State Bar Association.
IOWA STATE
Agriculture Online

Report Iowa Asian copperleaf sightings to department of agriculture

A weed first discovered in Black Hawk County, Iowa, in 2016 has again been spotted in 2022, nearly 30 miles away in Grundy County. Due to its potential threat to row crops, the Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking Iowans to report any sightings to determine the potential scale of the infestation.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
Kansas Reflector

Demand for ‘extreme safety’ presents its own dangers as Kansas elections approach

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum and a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission. Political pundits say some […] The post Demand for ‘extreme safety’ presents its own dangers as Kansas elections approach appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Rapids, IA
Elections
City
Hiawatha, IA
State
Iowa State
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
City
Marion, IA
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Dubuque, IA
State
Washington State
Local
Iowa Elections
Mason City, IA
Government
Mason City, IA
Elections
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Mason City, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
Radio Iowa

Okoboji officials adopt updated vicious animal ordinance

Officials in a northwest Iowa city have adopted changes to an ordinance that now gives the city authority to essentially evict a vicious animal. Okoboji Police Chief Jason Peterson says under the old ordinance, his only option was to write a ticket if a dog was off its owner’s property and attacked a person or another dog.
OKOBOJI, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy