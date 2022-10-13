Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Lawyers support retention of NW Iowa judges
DES MOINES -- A majority of lawyers who responded to a survey support the retention of Northwest Iowa judges who face retention elections this fall. Iowa Supreme Court and Iowa Court of Appeals members up for a retention vote on Nov. 8 also received passing grades from lawyers who submitted ratings to the Iowa State Bar Association.
Agriculture Online
Report Iowa Asian copperleaf sightings to department of agriculture
A weed first discovered in Black Hawk County, Iowa, in 2016 has again been spotted in 2022, nearly 30 miles away in Grundy County. Due to its potential threat to row crops, the Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking Iowans to report any sightings to determine the potential scale of the infestation.
Demand for ‘extreme safety’ presents its own dangers as Kansas elections approach
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum and a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission. Political pundits say some […] The post Demand for ‘extreme safety’ presents its own dangers as Kansas elections approach appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Vote for Des Moines Register's male and female athlete of the week candidates for Oct. 8-14
The eighth week of high school sports action for the 2022-23 Iowa school year is complete. Several talented athletes turned in outstanding individual performances during the fourth week. On the boys side, there were several phenomenal performances during Week 8 of football and we saw quality scores in golf. The...
Radio Iowa
Okoboji officials adopt updated vicious animal ordinance
Officials in a northwest Iowa city have adopted changes to an ordinance that now gives the city authority to essentially evict a vicious animal. Okoboji Police Chief Jason Peterson says under the old ordinance, his only option was to write a ticket if a dog was off its owner’s property and attacked a person or another dog.
