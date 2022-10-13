Read full article on original website
LOOK: Priority EDGE target Colton Vasek on sideline with Arch Manning before Iowa State game
After Texas beat Oklahoma 49-0 in the Red River Shootout with dozens of five and four-star recruits in attendance and watching at home, one of the first questions asked by fans was how this result would impact recruiting battles between the squads from opposite sides of the Red River?. No...
Trevor Knights looks foolish calling Texas football a ‘beatable’ team
Last weekend, we saw Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian absolutely obliterate new head coach Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Oct. 8. And there was something that a former Oklahoma quarterback had to say this week about how Oklahoma looked in that loss to Texas in Red River.
Kevin Sumlin explains why Texas, Texas A&M football stopped annual rivalry
Former Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin explained this week why the Aggies and Texas Longhorns ended their annual rivalry game following the 2011 season. With Texas A&M jumping to the SEC and Texas having its own lucrative agreement with the Big 12 and then some, the relationship between the two schools deteriorated and it was no longer a must every season, he claimed.
Everything Lance Leipold said after KU's loss to Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — No. 19 Kansas football dropped to 5-2 (2-2 Big 12) on Saturday with a 52-42 loss to Oklahoma. Both teams traded a pair of scores in the first quarter before Oklahoma fumbled and KU subsequently punted. Oklahoma was next to score and the Sooners didn't look back from there. Oklahoma led by as many as 21 points in the game but KU continued to fight to stay in the game.
Everything Matt Campbell said after close loss to Texas
AUSTIN- Iowa State suffered another very close loss in Big 12 play, 24-21 Saturday at the hands of the Texas Longhorns on the road. Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell spoke with the media postgame. Opening statement. “The guts, the courage. Man you got freshmen out there playing, you got...
Cedric Baxter Jr., nation's No. 1 running back and Texas Longhorns pledge, visiting Florida State Seminoles this weekend
The Texas Longhorns have the nation's No. 6 recruiting class - with three of their top five pledges coming from out of state. One of those class headliners is Edgewater High School (Florida) star Cedric Baxter Jr., a five-star prospect and the nation's No. 1 running back. As anyone who follows ...
What Brent Venables had to say after the Sooners' skid-snapping win over No. 19 Kansas: Part I
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners will not endure a four-game losing streak to start conference play for the second time in program history. Instead, they ended their first three-game losing streak since 1998 by topping the 19th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks 52-42 Saturday afternoon at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. They racked...
Bob Stoops left ‘disappointed’ after Oklahoma football’s worst loss in series history to Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma was blown out by Texas 49-0 final week, and it left former Sooners coach Bob Stoops disillusioned. OU was shutout for the primary time since 1998, whereas the competition snapped a 168-game streak of scoring a landing. Stoops tried to put it into perspective as to the place this system goes from right here below first-year head coach Brent Venables, a former assistant below Stoops.
4 key visiting recruits for Texas football vs. Iowa State this weekend
Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian will have another big recruiting weekend in the next few days when they take on the Iowa State Cyclones at home at the friendly confines of Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. Sark and his staff will be looking to turn some of the momenta that this team found on the field of late into success on the recruiting trail in the 2023 and 2024 classes.
T.J. Shanahan, Texas A&M 5-star OL pledge, suffers apparent significant knee injury
Westlake High School (Texas) five-star offensive lineman T.J. Shanahan is believed to have suffered a significant knee injury Friday night during a contest against Dripping Springs. After suffering the injury, the 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive lineman did not return to the game and was seen on ...
State of Recruiting: Discussing the Texas-OU recruiting fallout and new Top247 rankings
On this week's State of Recruiting, Horns247's Mike Roach and Hudson Standish discuss the aftermath of the Texas-OU game, how that pertains to the Longhorns in recruiting and the newly released Top247 update. The State of Recruiting podcast, featuring Horns247 recruiting analysts Mike Roach and Hudson Standish, drops every Thursday...
Family presses for answers almost 2 months after father was killed near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - Inside a San Antonio apartment, Sarai Ramos-Campbell cares for her newborn alone. "I'm 22 and I'm a widow. I don't know how to deal with it, but I got a baby to take care of now. So, this is my main focus," she explained. Ramos-Cambell’s son, Jeilani...
Texas high school football scores for Thursday, Oct. 13
Rouse beat Killeen Chaparral 30-0 to round out a light slate of games across Central Texas.
2022-23 Central Texas high school football scores: Week 8
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!. Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores from Week 8 of the 2022-23 season. Thursday, Oct. 13:. Killeen Chaparral 0. Rouse 30. Akins 7. Austin High 35. Johnson...
What is the third most spoken language in Austin?
After English, the second most widely spoken language in Austin is, unsurprisingly, Spanish. The third most spoken language is a bit more difficult to determine. The City of Austin says “other Indo-European languages” are the next most common. But KUT listener Mary Milan wanted to know: What really...
This Is Texas' Best Barbecue Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best barbecue place.
Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas
As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock sold; other Maxwell dealerships 'not for sale'
Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock has been sold to a Canadian automotive group that has been investing in Texas dealerships. (Courtesy Nyle Maxwell GMC) In a post on the Nyle Maxwell GMC Facebook page, owner Nyle Maxwell Jr. announced he and his wife Nancy will sell the Round Rock-based dealership. In the Oct. 14 post, Maxwell also dispelled rumors he has heard in the community.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Texas
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
Texas city seeing the biggest home price drop since June
The median list price in Austin now stands at $558,275, a 10.3 percent decline since prices peaked in June.
