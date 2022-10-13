ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets sign 1st-round pick Brad Lambert to a 3-year deal

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0US80M_0iWpy0Zz00

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets signed first-round pick Brad Lambert to a three-year entry-level contract Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Finnish forward's deal carries an average annual value of $1.2 million at the NHL level. He was drafted 30th overall in July.

Winnipeg assigned Lambert to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League after he had a goal and an assist in three preseason games. He had four goals and six assists in 49 games last season the Finnish Elite League.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winnipeg#The Winnipeg Jets#Finnish#The Finnish Elite League
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy