WATCH: Raccoon Mauls Iguana on Pool Deck of Florida House
Nature is wild, but “wild” takes on a whole new meaning when it comes to Florida wildlife. A viral video captures the insane moment an angry raccoon mauls a massive iguana on the pool deck of a Florida house. Check it out. The slow-moving iguana, which is roughly...
Hurricane Ian Leaves Florida Water Looking like ‘Root Beer,’ Smelling Like ‘Dead Fish’
Weeks after Hurricane Ian devastated the southwestern side of Florida, reports are coming in that the water post-storm looks like root bear but smells like dead fish and compost. According to CBS News, records and personal accounts reveal that Hurricane Ian’s toll is filled with spills and “stinky seepages.” Both...
Part 10 In Series: Unidentified Objects Over The Florida Skies
By: Phillip Davis PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – In part 10 of my UFO series, I began a flight after 11:00 PM on September 9, 2022. Stepping up now in this series where furry-lit floating objects and one massive-sized round bright object were located in the
Florida cranberries can be used to make Jamaican sorrel or your own cranberry sauce for the holidays
TAMPA, Fla. - Not all cranberries are created equal – especially in a place like Florida. The Sunshine State's cranberries don't look like your typical cranberry, but they taste similar and are the same color. The fruit is part of the okra family with cranberry-colored edible leaves that can be used in multiple dishes. It's actually native to Central and West Africa. However, it is grown around the world, according to the University of Florida.
WATCH: Florida Anglers Impress Dock Crowd With Massive Grouper
A group of onlookers was stunned by an impressive catch that was ultimately displayed on a Florida fishing dock last weekend. Two Florida anglers landed a very rare prize during a recent fishing competition, snagging a giant Warsaw grouper. This massive fish tops out weight-wise at nearly 350 pounds. The proud anglers also note that the fish’s “gutted” weight falls just below 334 pounds.
The Best Places in Florida to See Fall Foliage
Many people believe that Floridians can't enjoy fall colors in the way that the rest of the country can. Fortunately, that's not an entirely true assumption. There are places in Florida that showcase some of the colors we associate with fall, and not all of them are in north Florida.
‘Bonnie & Clyde’: Couple goes on crime-spree that ends in deadly shooting in Milton
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s what media outlets deemed the “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde” — a Missouri couple committing crimes across multiple states. When they were found in Florida, gunfire was exchanged, leading to a deadly ending for one of the pair. This is the story of Blake Fitzgerald and Brittany Harper. WKRG News 5 […]
Vegetables that are Relatively Easy to Grow in Florida in the Fall
It's well known that medical experts recommend that one eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. The American Heart Association recommends four to five servings each day. However, fresh fruits and vegetables cost considerably more than processed, less healthy foods. And with rising grocery costs, eating five servings of vegetables per day may be financially out of reach for some.
It's finally happening: Florida's cold front season is here
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — By now, you might have heard that we have a cold front bringing some much nicer weather for the weekend — but wait, there's more!. A second and much stronger cold front is looking likely Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. We will take...
LOOK: Michigan Angler Hooks Highly Rare Golden Smallmouth Bass
A Michigan man and his girlfriend set out for another casual fishing trip and came home with a wild catch to share with the world. Turns out, David Holston and Ellyn Lamerato pulled in an ultra-rare golden smallmouth bass in the southeastern portion of the state. On Monday, Holston and...
Areas most impacted by Hurricane Ian to see more storms through Friday
Showers and thunderstorms have returned to Florida. Unfortunately, those most impacted by Hurricane Ian are forecast to get hit by numerous storms through Friday.
Hurricane Ian Update: Hundreds of Central Florida homes underwater
Flooding Hurricane Ian in Central Florida — Courtesy: Shutterstock — america365. Hundreds of Central Florida homes are still submerged in floodwater as the St. John’s, a famous lazy river on the east side of the peninsula, slowly drains the rainfall that Hurricane Ian historically dropped nearly two weeks ago.
South Carolina Man Wins $300K Scratch-Off Lottery Days After He Nearly ‘Forgot About It’
After a South Carolina man spent a couple of bucks on a lottery ticket, he’s now $300,000 richer. However, it nearly slipped his mind. According to reports, the lucky man almost lost out on his major cash prize after forgetting he purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket during a quick trip to a nearby gas station.
Michigan DNR Busts Poachers, Seize 460 Pounds of Salmon
Poachers have been caught in Michigan. The Michigan DNR busted them, and ended up seizing 640 pounds of salmon from them. According to a press release, officers Josiah Killingbeck and Scott MacNeill were flagged down while doing a standard fish patrol. The angler who flagged them down gave them a tip about a group using “unspecified illegal tackle.”
Delaware Angler Hooks State Record Blue Catfish From Nanticoke River
A Delaware angler recently made fishing history. According to reports, the fisherman caught a record-breaking blue catfish at 48 pounds, 2.2 ounces. James Lord reeled in the whopper of a catfish while on the Nanticoke River at approximately 1:30 a.m. on October 8. “It’s the biggest catfish I’ve ever laid...
Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Jesus had some good advice for Florida developers: Don’t build a house on the sand. It won’t stand up when a storm hits. “The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash,” the Son of God said in Matthew 7:27 But […] The post Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
New tropical disturbance being tracked in Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new tropical wave formed Thursday in the Atlantic. The large area of disorganized showers and storms was located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, the National Hurricane Center said. "Environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for some slow development of this system as...
WATCH: 12-Foot Alligator Startles Florida Beachgoers After Washing Ashore
Some Delray Beachgoers caught a scary and unusual sight early on Oct 12 when they saw a 12-foot alligator walking along the shore. Apparently, visitors of the popular spot watched the giant animal “casually meander” along the beach. The crocodile never threatened anyone and was eventually relocated to a more suitable habitat. But the situation caused quite a stir.
Alaskan Crab Fishermen Slam Decision to Cancel $200 Million Crab Season
Alaskan crab fishermen are in a bind. The Bering Sea season was supposed to start Saturday. Instead, the state canceled those plans. The snow crab population is too low to fish. So the Alaskan fishermen must sit the season out and hope that the crabs can breed enough to repopulate. That’s no guarantee.
Florida man survives Hurricane Ian by hiding in refrigerator
A Florida man who survived raging flood waters during Hurricane Ian's landfall in southwest Florida considered himself lucky to be alive thanks in part to a refrigerator.
