Oklahoma City, OK

2 trapped in semi rollover accident

By Caroline Sellers/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – According to Oklahoma City Fire Department, a semi rollover crash trapped two people Wednesday night.

The accident happened East of the Kickapoo turnpike and near I-40 and Dobbs Road. Fire crews are unsure of how many vehicles are involved but there are two people who are needing what officials call a “low-angle” rescue to retrieve them.

This rescue requires ropes and baskets to complete the rescue.

The investigation is ongoing.

KOCO

Crews respond to several overnight fires in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews were busy overnight as the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to multiple fires. Oklahoma City fire crews responded to an apartment fire, a house fire and several grass fires. They first responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Southwest 74th Street and Blackwelder...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Family forced out of home after Oklahoma City house catches fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — A family was forced out of its home after a fire sparked overnight in northwest Oklahoma City. The fire started shortly after midnight Friday near Northwest 160th Street and Council Road. Fire crews got the heavy flames under control shortly after arriving. "When we arrived, we...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
