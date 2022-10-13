2 trapped in semi rollover accident

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – According to Oklahoma City Fire Department, a semi rollover crash trapped two people Wednesday night.

The accident happened East of the Kickapoo turnpike and near I-40 and Dobbs Road. Fire crews are unsure of how many vehicles are involved but there are two people who are needing what officials call a “low-angle” rescue to retrieve them.

This rescue requires ropes and baskets to complete the rescue.

The investigation is ongoing.

