Does it ever feel unfair that you drop off a smiling kid at school and pick up a hot mess? That school gets the “best” of your kid. The hope of a child skipping out of school, smiling from ear to ear is replaced with whining, complaining, anger and tears. This triage of physical and emotional needs can be overwhelming if you are not prepared for it. And, our responses can be less than ideal at times, as well. So, what are these meltdowns and how do we reclaim our delightful afternoons with our kiddos?

