Grand Island, NE

foxnebraska.com

McAloon returns home to Grand Island in role as city attorney

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Vacant for nearly four years, a key position at Grand Island City Hall is filled as a native Islander returns home to lead the city's legal team. Laura McAloon grew up not far from downtown but it didn’t look like it does now, filled with unique shops and restaurants.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

GIPS approves and adopts a seizure safe schools policy

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Student safety is a top priority as school districts across central Nebraska implement a Seizure Safety Policy. The bill, voted through the legislature and signed by Gov. Ricketts last year, requires all schools across the state to have a plan in place. In the latest...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island, NE
Government
City
Grand Island, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
foxnebraska.com

Minden man charged with assaulting Mosaic patient

MINDEN, Neb. — A Minden man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a patient while employed at Mosaic in Axtell. Jack Rodriguez, 23, is charged in Kearney County Court with abuse of a vulnerable adult. According to an arrest affidavit, a Kearney County Sheriff’s Deputy received an intake...
MINDEN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Troopers arrest driver, find deceased person in trunk after pursuit

HALL COUNTY, Neb. — UPDATE: The Nebraska State Patrol positively identified the deceased woman found inside the trunk of a car involved in a pursuit Friday afternoon. The female has been identified as 49-year-old Michelle Roenz. Her body was located in the trunk of a vehicle that had fled...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Grand Island man charged after standoff, threatening woman and kids with weapons

A Grand Island man has been charged after a standoff as a result of threatening a woman and their two children with a sword and an axe. Patrick Davis, 36, is charged in Hall County Court with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, strangulation, third-degree domestic assault, obstructing a peace officer and two counts of child abuse.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Two Rivers Public Health: Healthcare quality

KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Rivers Public Health Department is talking quality ahead of National Healthcare Quality Week. Von Lutz, TRPHD Clinical Services supervisor, said quality of care is the degree to which health services for individuals and populations increase the likelihood of desired health outcomes and are consistent with evidence-based professional knowledge.
KEARNEY, NE
#Police#Tech#Politics Local#City Council
foxnebraska.com

UNK hosts candidates ahead of Election Day to speak on their platforms

KEARNEY, Neb — It’s called the UNK American Democracy Project where candidates from a number of difference races spoke to students and explain why their running in this year’s election. From the Board of Regents to the State Board of Education, candidates came to Kearney to talk...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

GIPS Academy of Medical Sciences partners with CHI Health

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Public Schools and CHI Health St Francis have partnered up for the Academy of Medical Sciences. The educational facility remains at Grand lsland Senior High, but GIPS says when more donations come in, the academy will be eager to construct its new state-of-the-art facility. Currently, 391 students are enrolled this year and had over 400 graduates the last 3 years.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Imagination Bacon sizzles for books

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The United Way is hosting another Imagination Bacon event this year. The event features beer and wine samples, but the main attraction is the bacon inspired appetizers. A silent auction will also take place and all of the proceeds of the event go toward Imagination Library to help children build a library of their own.
HOWARD COUNTY, NE
News Break
Politics
foxnebraska.com

Kearney FFA advisor teaching students business basics of floriculture

KEARNEY, NEB. — New business opportunities may bloom from high school ag classes that go beyond corn and cows. We normally think of FFA as teaching animal science and crops, but this is a little different. Kearney High Ag Teacher and FFA Advisor Sheridan Swotek said she’s passing the...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

UNK runs out of gas against Emporia State

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The 32nd-ranked Emporia State Hornets totaled 553 yards of offense and forced seven punts to down No. 22/13 Nebraska Kearney, 44-21, Saturday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field. The fast-break Hornets (5-2) win a third game...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Quick Bites: Gluten Free Pumpkin Trifle

KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George shares a gluten-free dessert for Fall. 1.Combine both ingredients for the cake. Mix until combined, pour into a greased 9 x 13 cake pan and bake for 20-25 minutes at 350 degrees or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool. 2.Meanwhile...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Broncos beat in-state rival Tigers in defensive battle

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings College football team knew Doane had a solid defense just like the Broncos and the defensive battled ensued as Hastings came away with the 14-9 victory on Saturday afternoon on Lloyd Wilson Field. Neither team did much with their first possession but it was...
HASTINGS, NE
foxnebraska.com

Hastings College sweeps Morningside for back-to-back wins

HASTINGS, Neb. — With a pair of Broncos recording double-digit kills, Hastings College defeats Morningside in straight sets (-15, -20, -24) on Saturday at Lynn Farrell Arena. HC went on an 8-0 run to close out the first frame, including two aces from setter Makenna Asher. The Mustangs then...
HASTINGS, NE

